Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Q3 update by CEO

Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Q3 update by CEO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Interim Management Statement 1 July-30 September 2026, Minesto invites investors to a webinar, Thursday 29 October at 10 am CET. CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 10 am CET on Thursday 29 October 2026.

The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.

Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Welcome!

Please register your attendance here:

Minesto - Q3 Presentation 2026 - Finwire

The Interim Management Statement 1 July-30 September 2026 is planned to be published around 08.30 CET on 29 October, distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

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