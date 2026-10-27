Yempo Solutions' new website helps SMEs scale operations safely through outsourcing





LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsourcing partner Yempo Solutions has launched a new website to help businesses around the world, especially SMEs, scale their operations safely through outsourcing to the Philippines.

Yempo is a specialist provider of Philippines-based offshore accounting, finance, business support and IT professionals to companies in the UK, Australia, US, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Japan. It is led by CEO Michelle Fiegehen, an experienced senior director.

"We're excited to reintroduce ourselves through this new website, which perfectly captures who we are: friendly but professional, established but very easy to work with. This is why we've become a trusted Employer of Record (EOR) and outsourcing partner of many SMEs for over 10 years now," Fiegehen explained.

Founded in 2015, Yempo has received an ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems certification and numerous Best Offshoring Provider awards, among other industry citations. It is also a proud member of the Australian-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ANZCHAM) and the British Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (BCCP).

"Our website continues to be a helpful portal to businesses who want to grow despite the state of the global economy. It features various resources on fair, ethical, and compliant outsourcing, including informative blogs, case studies, and testimonials from very satisfied clients," added Fiegehen. "If you'd like to get your first offshore hire right, check it out and get in touch."

A former IT Director in the finance sector, Fiegehen has decades of experience leading multi-disciplinary delivery teams across the globe. She has been on several Best CEO lists, such as APAC's 10 High-Performing CEOs, and has been based in the Philippines for over 15 years.

Click here to visit the new Yempo website, and to learn more about the benefits of IT, business support, and accounting outsourcing to the Philippines.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cba5c7dc-61ad-41d5-bd06-46ddbfc0dcd3

Contact: Michelle Fiegehen, CEO, sales@yempo-solutions.com