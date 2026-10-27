Scientists at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) have developed a catalytic process that could extend the operational lifespan of perovskite solar cells while maintaining high power conversion efficiencies. The researchers explained that the hole transport layer (HTL) in perovskite solar cells is typically modified with lithium-based salts and additives that improve their solubility to increase electrical conductivity and facilitate charge transport. However, the volatility of these additives poses a significant challenge to long-term device stability. Under real-world operating conditions, ...

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