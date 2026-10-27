Despite repeated attempts - mostly from the right of the European political spectrum - to slow down electrification to protect carmakers that failed to prepare in time, electric mobility is progressing rapidly across Europe. This was a policy-driven market, and it suddenly shifted to a customer-driven market. The 2026 fuel-price surge now acts as a key driver, independent of subsidies. Finally, the convergence with solar and storage turns the electric car from a transport object into an energy asset: the photovoltaic-battery-plug-in-vehicle triptych is not only the business model of tomorrow but ...

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