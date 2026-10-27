Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Dr. Carlos Sanchez of Calmara to Appear on iHeartRadio's KGB "Bar Cart Friday" Sponsored by Keg N Bottle and Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Physician-Founded Functional Wellness Beverage Brand Continues Expansion Following Retail Launch at Keg N Bottle Stores Throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. announced today that Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Founder of Calmara Beverage Company and practicing Interventional Cardiologist, will be featured as a special guest on iHeartRadio's KGB "Bar Cart Friday", sponsored by Keg N Bottle and Fast Moving Consumer Goods, on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Listeners can tune in on 101.5 KGB FM or stream the program live through the iHeartRadio App.

The interview will highlight Calmara's emergence in the growing functional wellness beverage category, the physician-founded philosophy behind the brand, and its recent retail expansion into Keg N Bottle locations throughout San Diego County.

"We're excited to join the iHeartRadio audience and share the Calmara story," said Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Founder of Calmara Beverage Company and practicing Interventional Cardiologist. "Calmara was inspired by the idea that wellness is intentional. Throughout my medical career, I've seen how nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management contribute to long-term health. We created Calmara to reflect those values while delivering a distinctive consumer experience. This appearance provides an opportunity to introduce more consumers to our wellness-first philosophy and the Calmara brand."

Calmara is a physician-founded beverage company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded by Dr. Carlos Sanchez, the brand combines thoughtfully selected ingredients with a distinctive identity inspired by Japanese anime and manga culture. Its debut flavor, Pineapple Zen, is a 12-ounce functional beverage containing 150 mg of caffeine derived from green tea and green coffee bean.

The radio appearance comes at an important time for the company as Calmara expands beyond its direct-to-consumer channels, including DrinkCalmara.com and TikTok Shop, into brick-and-mortar retail distribution. Recently, the company secured a purchase order from Keg N Bottle, placing Pineapple Zen in stores throughout San Diego County and introducing the physician-founded wellness beverage to a broader consumer audience.

Calmara has developed a unique identity within the functional beverage category through its combination of wellness-focused positioning, physician leadership, and anime-inspired branding. The brand's first character, Painappuru (Pain), serves as the guardian of Pineapple Zen and anchors an expanding universe of original characters and brand storytelling designed to engage consumers seeking creativity, wellness, and lifestyle inspiration.

"Dr. Sanchez represents a new generation of founders bringing professional expertise and authentic purpose into consumer products," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "Calmara's combination of wellness principles, innovative branding, and a practicing cardiologist's perspective creates a truly differentiated consumer brand. Dr. Sanchez's appearance on Bar Cart Friday provides an outstanding opportunity to increase awareness of Calmara as the company expands its presence in Southern California."

Calmara Beverage Company is part of the growing portfolio of brands supported by Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID: GGII), the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Through FMCG's national platform, Calmara receives support across manufacturing, retail sales management, e-commerce, wholesale distribution, public relations, and brand development.

Listen Live

Bar Cart Friday

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM PST

Station: 101.5 KGB FM

Streaming: iHeartRadio App

Sponsor: Keg N Bottle

About Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. is a physician-founded beverage company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded by interventional cardiologist Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Calmara was created around the belief that wellness is intentional and that everyday lifestyle choices play an important role in how people approach their health and well-being. The company's debut flavor, Pineapple Zen, is a 12-ounce functional beverage containing 150 mg of caffeine from green tea and green coffee bean. Calmara products are available online at DrinkCalmara.com and through TikTok Shop.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of fast moving consumer goods brands including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer

(619) 975-6556

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

www.FMCGstock.com

Media Contact:

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

info@DrinkCalmara.com

www.DrinkCalmara.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dr.-carlos-sanchez-of-calmara-to-appear-on-iheartradios-kgb-%22b-1240009