Camino Minerals Corp: Camino and Nittetsu Launch Next Phase of Detailed Engineering for the Puquios Copper Project in Chile with Ausenco

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTCID:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the successful completion of the Critical Engineering Phase study with Ausenco, the company officially held the kickoff meeting to launch the next phase of detailed engineering services with Ausenco Chile Ltda. ("Ausenco") for the Puquios copper project (the "Puquios Project").

This transition into detailed engineering represents a major step forward in advancing the project, locking in technical specifications, and preparing the Puquios Project for the construction phase.

Marcelo Bruna, CEO of the Puquios Joint Venture said, "With the commencement of detailed engineering, the executive team remains focused on strict milestone tracking and cost control as we progress towards breaking ground."

Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino further commented, "We are working closely with Nittetsu to finalize agreements to source a potential Japanese debt facility to start construction, and the next phase of detailed engineering keeps the project on track. Ausenco is a top tier engineering and consulting firm that has completed previous engineering studies for the Puquios Project and is well positioned to take the project into construction."

The detailed engineering phase will operate under the following parameters:

Total Engineering: estimated at 85,000 specialized engineering work hours.

Phase Duration: scheduled over a 12-month timeline, to keep the project on track during construction.

Capital Allocation: valued at US $6.2 Million, allocated and optimized within the project's capital expenditure budget.

Value Generation: to deliver precise data to streamline procurement and minimize field rework using advanced 2D and 3D modeling and constructability optimization.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global engineering, consulting and project delivery firm built for the minerals and metals industry. With three decades of global experience, Ausenco works alongside clients to navigate complex challenges from first study to final closure-across every phase, on five continents. Deeply rooted in the minerals and metals industry, Ausenco's people combine technical depth, hands-on expertise, and hard-earned insight to deliver practical, forward-thinking solutions that reduce risk and unlock value.?(www.ausenco.com).

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Through Cuprum Resources Chile SpA, a 50/50 joint venture with Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd., Camino is advancing the construction-ready Puquios copper project in Chile toward development and production. Camino is advancing its IOCG Costa de Cobre copper project located in Peru, a joint venture with Nittetsu Mining that Camino owns 65%, through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



/S/ "Jay Chmelauskas"

President and CEO For further information, please contact:

Camino Investor Relations

info@caminocorp.com

Tel: (604) 493-2058

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.??

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the expectation to receive a debt facility, the start of drawdown and construction of the Puquios Project, prospectivity to grow the business with technology or otherwise. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities may be different than those anticipated by management; that geological interpretations, including the continuity or extent of mineralized bodies, may change with additional drilling; that the Company may not realize the benefits of joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships; that the Company may be unable to obtain or may experience delays in obtaining required permits, authorizations and approvals; operational and technical risks inherent in exploration; that the proposed debt facility may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all; and risks related to the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Camino Minerals Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/camino-and-nittetsu-launch-next-phase-of-detailed-engineering-for-the-puquios-cop-1242265