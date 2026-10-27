Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Monday, October 26, 2026.

All matters put before the Meeting were approved by the requisite majority. Shareholders fixed the number of directors at three and elected Philip Campbell, Drew Malcolm and Herb Dhaliwal as directors of the Company. Shareholders further appointed Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and, as required by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, approved the Company's Amended & Restated Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Shareholders also approved, by special resolution passed by at least two-thirds of the votes cast as required under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), an amendment to Section 11.3 of the Company's Articles reducing the quorum for future shareholder meetings from 25% to 5%. The change reflects the Company's growing and diverse shareholder base and is intended to ensure future meetings can be duly constituted without unnecessary delay.

A total of 51,993,744 common shares, representing approximately 39.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the September 11, 2026, record date, were represented in person or by proxy. Full voting results will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "As we head into the next year, our focus is on scaling the business, and we look forward to keeping shareholders informed along the way."

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) is a Canadian cannabis commerce and international distribution company supported by proprietary brands, strategic partnerships, and digital infrastructure. It operates through three channels: provincial wholesale and retail distribution, direct-to-consumer and medical platforms (including the Hero Dispatch program for Canadian Veterans), and global medical cannabis exports.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will" and similar expressions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company or a third party expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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