Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.10.2026 11:03 Uhr
249 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Index Solutions: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Index Solutions (MSET, NSDT) 
Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
27-Oct-2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
 
Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg 
 
RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 
 
(the "company") 
 
______________________________________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
October 26th, 2026 

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 

 ? Ex-date: November 2nd, 2026 
 ? Record date:  November 3rd, 2026 
 ? Payment date: November 4th, 2026 
  
 
ETF Name            ISIN     Share Class  TIDM  Listing   Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol 
                      Currency        Currency   share class currency) 
 
 
Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target  LU3299677XXX EUR      MSET LN USD     0.033              BM92680 
Income UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Nasdaq-100 Target    LU3299677XXX USD      NSDT LN USD     0.033              BM92668 
Income UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU3299677XXX, LU3299677XXX 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     MSET, NSDT 
LEI Code:   549300W7KKNXBMESYV26 
Sequence No.: 447643 
EQS News ID:  2422512 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2422512&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.