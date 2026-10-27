GPE XI, Advent's 11th Global Private Equity Fund, has raised close to $27 billion making it the largest buyout fund to complete its fundraising in 2026 to date

Advent also announces new mid-market strategy, with closed commitments of over $3 billion to date following the launch of the strategy in March

Commitments from new and long-standing investors demonstrate robust global investor demand and confidence in Advent's differentiated, pure-play private equity model

The fundraises reflect Advent's proven return of capital across complex markets, with 2026 among the firm's strongest-ever years for realizations

Advent, a leading global private equity investor, today announced it has raised $30 billion across its global fund complex, comprising close to $27 billion for its 11th flagship fund, Advent International GPE XI ("GPE XI"), surpassing its target of $26 billion, and over $3 billion for its new mid-market strategy, Advent Mid-Market Private Equity (the "Mid-Market Fund").

The milestone reflects robust global investor demand and confidence in Advent's differentiated, pure-play private equity model, having attracted a meaningful number of new investors to the firm, alongside strong support from long-standing limited partners. It builds on Advent's track record of effectively returning capital to investors, with 2026 among the firm's most active years for realizations to date of approximately $13 billion across 27 businesses, with investments of approximately $10 billion across 38 new and existing businesses year to date, including closed and pending deals.

James Brocklebank, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of Advent's Executive Committee, said, "In over four decades of investing, we've learned that when you partner with outstanding management teams to build lasting companies, great results follow. The trust our investors have placed in us in one of the most demanding fundraising environments reflects the consistency of our track record and our discipline in returning capital."

John Maldonado, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of Advent's Executive Committee, said, "We are grateful to our investors, new and long-standing, for their commitment and partnership, and for their confidence in our platform. Our strength lies in deepening the sector expertise that has defined us as we grow our fund complex and bring new ideas and technologies to every stage of our investments. That sector experience, coupled with teams across the world who understand the nuances of their local markets, remains the foundation of how we find and win differentiated opportunities."

Building on a proven strategy and expanding investor base

Following the same strategy as its prior GPE funds, GPE XI will have the flexibility to deploy capital across geographies, sectors, deal types, and sizes, maintaining its focus on Europe and North America, while continuing to build Advent's active local presence in Asia Pacific and benefiting from our regional team in Latin America. The Mid-Market Fund extends this strategy to provide Advent's sector-led, operationally intensive approach with a dedicated vehicle for companies of a different scale.

Commitments were secured from a broad mix of new and existing investors, including public and private pensions, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, institutional fund managers, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Investments in GPE XI and the Mid-Market Fund will build on Advent's global reach, operational resources, and the deep expertise of the firm's 290+ investment professionals across its five core sectors: business financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. Advent will also continue to focus on areas where it has a strong track record, including complex corporate carve-outs and public-to-private transactions.

A new mid-market strategy

The Mid-Market Fund is Advent's first dedicated vehicle targeting smaller buyouts and growth investments, applying the firm's sector-led, operationally intensive approach to a different part of the market. The strategy will complement the firm's GPE strategy, operating with the same deal teams, with a focus on investing equity of $100 million to $350 million in companies with enterprise values of up to $1.25 billion primarily in North America and Europe.

Further extending international reach

Advent's recent growth reflects its ongoing investment in local teams and expertise across its markets. Since 2024, the firm has opened new offices in Sydney, extending Advent's footprint into Australia and New Zealand, and in Tokyo, marking the firm's expansion into Japan. Advent has also opened a new office in Abu Dhabi, deepening the firm's presence in the Middle East and its relationships with the region's leading institutional investors. In early 2026, Advent further strengthened its long-standing presence in Hong Kong as the firm's regional base for Asia Pacific investor engagement and building on more than three decades of investing in the region. Together, these moves underscore Advent's commitment to deepening its presence in the world's most dynamic markets.

About Advent

Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 18 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $109 billion in assets under management and have made 460 investments across 45 countries.*

Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep sub-sector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. We bring hands-on operational expertise to enhance and accelerate businesses.

As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 635+ colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent's global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.

To learn more, visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.

* Assets under management (AUM) and investment figures as of June 30, 2026. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.

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Contacts:

Media contacts

Americas

Leslie Shribman

lshribman@adventinternational.com

EMEA

Peter Folland

pfolland@adventinternational.co.uk

Asia Pacific

Emily Desmier

edesmier@adventinternational.co.uk