Wynn Resorts (Macau): Wynn Showcases Chinese Wines on a Global Stage as "Strategic Wine Partner" for the Tatler Best Asia Pacific 2026

Wynn Showcases Chinese Wines on a Global Stage as "Strategic Wine Partner" for the Tatler Best Asia Pacific 2026

Chef Tam's Seasons and Wing Lei Bar rank on the Tatler Best 100 Restaurants and Bars lists

MACAO, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatler Asia, the region's leading lifestyle media brand, hosted the Tatler Best Asia Pacific 2026 from October 20 to 24 in Shanghai, where Wynn served as "Strategic Wine Partner" and two signature venues at Wynn Palace also earned highly coveted spots on its annual Best 100 lists. Chef Tam's Seasons ranks on the Best 100 Restaurants list of Tatler Best Awards Asia Pacific 2026 once again, while Wing Lei Bar made its debut on the Best 100 Bars list this year. These recognitions are a testament to Wynn's constant pursuit of excellence in delivering exceptional culinary and hospitality experiences, while also continuing to build on Macao's role as a "Creative City of Gastronomy".

Wynn Signature presents Chinese wines to a global audience

As the Strategic Wine Partner of the Tatler Best Asia Pacific 2026, Wynn placed the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, an initiative under its exclusive lifestyle brand, Wynn Signature, at the heart of its participation. Through a series of curated experiences spanning the awards ceremony, welcome reception, celebratory party and the Tatler Best Takeover chef collaborations, Wynn showcased the remarkable progress and diversity of Chinese wines to the international hospitality and culinary community.

On October 22, the Tatler Best Asia Pacific 2026 Awards Ceremony convened more than 600 hospitality executives, key opinion leaders, members of the Tatler community and media representatives from over 25 cities across the Asia Pacific region.

Presenting the prestigious Best Sommelier Award at the ceremony, Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, remarked: "Few stories in the world of wine are as exciting today as the rise of Chinese wine. Across China's wine regions, a new generation of winemakers is redefining what is possible, combining innovation, craftsmanship and a deep respect for the land to create wines that are earning growing international recognition. As an international company deeply rooted in Macao, Wynn saw an opportunity to help tell that story to the world. Macao is uniquely positioned to connect China with the wider world. Through the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, we aim to celebrate China's finest wines with international standards and a global perspective. That is why our partnership with Tatler is especially meaningful. We share a belief that excellence deserves recognition and that Asia's most compelling stories deserve a place on the global stage."

At the welcome reception, Wynn featured a dedicated Chinese wine display area showcasing 26 wines that took home the highest honors at the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, highlighting the breadth of China's wine regions and grape varietals. To offer guests a hands-on journey of discovery, Wynn also presented a dedicated Chinese wine tasting experience featuring more than 20 premium Chinese wines. Representatives from five of China's leading wineries - Amethyard, Chateau Mihope, Chateau Zhong Fei, Devo Winery and Tian Ge Winery - were in attendance, sharing their award-winning wines with international industry professionals and introducing the rich diversity of China's wine regions and terroirs.

Celebrity chef collaboration events unlock the potential of Chinese wine pairings

Beyond the awards ceremony, Wynn also presented premium Chinese wines during the "Tatler Best Takeover" series, which brought together some of Asia's leading chefs for a series of collaborative dining experiences.

On October 23 and 24, Executive Chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tam's Seasons partnered with the chefs from two Tatler Best award-winning restaurants, Selection by Du and Yong Fu Shanghai, to present a unique six-hand culinary collaboration, bringing together the diverse culinary expressions of three iconic Chinese cuisines - Cantonese, Chaozhou and Ningbo. Meanwhile, Malaysia's Restaurant au Jardin teamed up with Garden Pavilion set within Alila Shanghai for two collaborative dining experiences. Award-winning wines from the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards were featured throughout the events, beautifully illustrating the profound potential of Chinese wines within premium fine-dining experiences.

Mark Lloyd, Director of Bars at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, also joined the Tatler Best Takeover with guest shifts at Bar Choice on October 21 and A Bar Has No Name on October 23. Featuring signature cocktails from Wing Lei Bar's newly launched UNITY II menu, Mark showcased the bar's latest creative expressions while engaging with fellow bartenders and industry professionals from across the region.

The Tatler Best Asia Pacific 2026, curated by Tatler Asia, is one of the region's most influential hospitality awards. Curated by more than 900 hospitality professionals, editors, critics, journalists and discerning travelers, the annual list recognizes 300 exceptional hospitality establishments across Asia Pacific through the Best 100 Hotels, Best 100 Restaurants and Best 100 Bars, alongside a series of Best-in-Class awards spotlighting outstanding achievement within each category.

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