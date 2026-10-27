German transmission system operators 50Hertz, Amprion, TenneT, and TransnetBW have forecast EEG funding needs of €17.524 billion for 2027, according to a newly published projection. In October 2025, they initially estimated funding needs of €16.152 billion for 2026, excluding the expected EEG account balance, according to data on the operators' website. The latest calculations draw in part on a medium-term forecast by the Research Center for Energy Economics (Forschungsstelle für Energiewirtschaft, FfE). It estimates payments to operators of installations supported under the EEG at around €18.3 ...

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