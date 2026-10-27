China added 110.83 GW of new solar capacity in the first nine months of 2026, down 53.9% from 240.27 GW in the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the National Energy Administration (NEA). The decline marks a sharp reversal from the record installation growth recorded in 2025, although recent monthly figures suggest that the market may be stabilizing following disruption caused by changes to renewable electricity pricing. Despite the slowdown, China's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 1.313 TW at the end of September, up 16.5% year on year. Installed wind power ...

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