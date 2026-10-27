THE GRAND OPENING OF RHINO AT THE WINDMILL IN THE HEART OF SOHO

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearmint Rhino has officially celebrated the Grand Opening of Rhino at the Windmill, bringing one of the world's best-known adult entertainment brands to one of London's most storied nightlife addresses.

The Grand Opening took place at the historic 17-19 Great Windmill Street. The evening brought together guests, performers and figures from London's nightlife and entertainment industry to celebrate the reopening of one of Soho's most recognisable addresses, with photography from the night capturing the atmosphere inside the newly refreshed venue.

For a building with 95 years of entertainment history behind it, the arrival of Spearmint Rhino represents a new chapter while maintaining the venue's longstanding role at the heart of Soho's late-night culture.

First opened as the Windmill Theatre in 1931, the venue became famous for the Windmill Girls and its legendary wartime reputation, immortalised by the phrase "We Never Closed." Its refusal to shut its doors during the Blitz became part of Soho folklore and cemented the Windmill as a symbol of the neighbourhood's resilience, irreverence and appetite for entertainment.

The Spearmint Rhino brand has long featured in contemporary music and popular culture. Drake referenced the club and its famous lemon pepper wings in Lemon Pepper Freestyle, while the exterior of Spearmint Rhino appeared prominently in the 21 Savage and Drake video for Rich Flex, alongside the words: "Let's go to the Rhino."

Now, that global name has a permanent home in Soho.

Beyond the main stage, Rhino at the Windmill offers a wider late-night experience, with NoXX, a private nightclub with its own entrance, extending the night through to 5am. The venue also hosts live entertainment, private events and hospitality throughout the week.

The Grand Opening comes as Soho reemerges as one of London's most important destinations for nightlife, entertainment and culture.

With the Grand Opening now complete, Rhino at the Windmill is officially open and ready to become part of the next chapter of Soho nightlife.

After 95 years, the show goes on.

For more info visit www.rhinowindmill.com

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