Caps & Closures Market worth $103.96 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Caps & Closures Market is expected to reach USD 103.96 billion by 2031 from USD 85.90 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period.

Browse 359 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 329 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Caps & Closures Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Caps & Closures Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 85.90 billion

USD 85.90 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 103.96 billion

USD 103.96 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.89%

Caps & Closures Market Trends & Insights:

The caps & closures market is expanding as packaging manufacturers and brand owners seek to reduce material consumption, improve product protection, and meet growing sustainability requirements. Rising demand for packaged beverages, food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products is supporting consumption of plastic, metal, dispensing, tethered, and specialty closures. Increasing regulatory focus on recyclability and recycled content is further encouraging the adoption of lightweight, PCR-based, mono-material, and recyclable closure solutions. These trends are driving investments in advanced closure designs, lightweighting technologies, high-performance materials, smart closures, and automated manufacturing and inspection systems, enabling improved functionality, greater production efficiency, lower material usage, and enhanced recyclability.

Asia Pacific's caps & closures market dominated, accounting for 39.0% in 2025.

The plastic caps & closures segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.22% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

The plastic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.26% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

Food is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.92%.

Amcor plc, Crown Holdings, Ind., Silgan Holdings Inc., BERICAP, and Guala Closures S.p.A were identified as Star players in the caps & closures market, as they have focused on innovation, have broad industry coverage, and have strong operational & financial strength.

TriMas, PHEONIX, and MRP Solutions, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs through their strong product portfolios and business strategies.

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The global caps & closures market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to expanding food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household product industries, rising packaged-product consumption, and increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The global food packaging market was estimated at USD 505.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 815.51 billion by 2030, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Rising consumption of snacks, ready-made meals, confectionery, fast food, and bottled beverages is increasing the use of packaged products and supporting demand for caps and closures. In addition, growing adoption of recycled plastics in food-contact packaging is encouraging closure manufacturers to develop recyclable and recycled-content solutions. However, FAO highlights the need to address potential chemical contamination and migration from recycled plastics into food, increasing the importance of food-contact safety and harmonized standards. These sustainability and safety requirements are expected to encourage innovation in recyclable, lightweight, and compliant caps and closures globally.

Metal is expected to be the second-fastest-growing raw material during the forecast period.

Metal is expected to be the second-fastest-growing raw material in the global caps & closures market during the forecast period, supported by demand for durable, recyclable, and high-performance packaging solutions. Aluminum and steel are widely used for beverage caps, lug closures, crown caps, pilfer-proof closures, and specialty food and pharmaceutical packaging. Metal closures provide strong mechanical protection, barrier properties, tamper evidence, and compatibility with hot-fill and sterilization processes. Growing sustainability initiatives are also supporting metal adoption, particularly aluminum, which has established recycling infrastructure and high recovery rates. The International Aluminium Institute reported that 76% of aluminum beverage containers were recycled globally in 2026, highlighting the material's circularity advantage. Growing sustainability initiatives are further encouraging the use of aluminum closures because of their recyclability and established recovery infrastructure. In addition, beverage packaging investments are increasingly shifting toward metal and other recyclable formats.

Metal caps & closures are expected to be the second-fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

Metal caps & closures are expected to be the second-fastest-growing type in the global caps & closures market during the forecast period, supported by their extensive use across beverage, food, healthcare, and personal care packaging. Aluminum and steel closures provide high mechanical strength, effective sealing, tamper evidence, and barrier protection, making them suitable for products requiring enhanced package integrity. Screw caps, crown caps, lug closures, and roll-on pilfer-proof closures are commonly used for bottles, jars, and specialty containers. Rising demand for recyclable packaging is also supporting the adoption of metal closures, particularly aluminum-based formats. Beverage manufacturers are increasingly focusing on lightweight and recyclable packaging while maintaining convenience and product protection. Furthermore, innovations in closure design, surface finishing, lightweighting, and tamper-evident features are enabling manufacturers to meet changing packaging requirements. These developments are expected to support the increasing adoption of metal caps & closures globally.

Healthcare is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period

Healthcare is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry in the global caps & closures market during the forecast period, driven by increasing pharmaceutical production and demand for secure primary packaging. Caps and closures are extensively used for medicine bottles, vials, syrups, diagnostic products, and other healthcare packaging formats, where they help prevent contamination, leakage, and unauthorized opening. Growing consumption of prescription medicines, generic drugs, over-the-counter products, and nutritional supplements is increasing the need for reliable closure systems. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also adopting child-resistant, tamper-evident, dispensing, and senior-friendly closures to address product safety and regulatory requirements. In addition, the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing in emerging economies is creating new opportunities for closure suppliers. Increasing demand for small-dose, unit dose, and liquid pharmaceutical products is further supporting the use of specialized dispensing and sealing systems, contributing to healthcare's growth within the caps & closures market

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Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region in the caps & closures industry, supported by expanding food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and household product industries. Saudi Arabia's food retail market exceeded USD 50 billion in 2024, while its food processing sector comprises approximately 1,300 registered companies and attracts around USD 60 billion in investment, creating a substantial downstream base for caps and closures (Source: USDA). The UAE is also emerging as a regional food-processing and distribution hub, with its food processing industry expected to generate approximately USD 39.8 billion in 2025 and grow at around 5.3% annually through 2030. With approximately 90% of food imported, demand for packaged food and beverage products is supporting the consumption of closures.

Key Players

Leading players in the caps & closures companies include Amcor plc (Switzerland), Crown Holdings, Inc. (US), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), BERICAP (Germany), Guala Closures S.p.A (Italy), ALPLA Group (Austria), Closure Systems International (US), UNITED CAPS (Luxembourg), and Alcopack Group (Germany).

Investment and Funding

The caps & closures market experienced an overall upward but uneven investment trend during 2020-2025, reflecting periodic increases in funding toward manufacturing capacity, packaging innovation, and sustainability initiatives. Investment activity increased from two deals worth USD 10.52 million in 2020 to three deals totaling USD 15.96 million in 2021. In 2022, deal activity increased notably, reaching seven transactions, the highest volume recorded during that period. Meanwhile, total funding remained relatively stable at USD 16.07 million, indicating a trend towards smaller investments. Activity then slowed down, with three deals completed in both 2023 and 2024, valued at USD 17.00 million and USD 15.30 million, respectively. In 2025, the market recorded a notable increase in capital deployment, with five deals raising USD 28.40 million, the highest annual funding level during the period. The increase in disclosed funding in 2025 indicates greater capital allocation toward production capacity expansion, lightweight and recyclable closure technologies, sustainable material solutions, and packaging infrastructure, supporting the market's transition toward more resource-efficient and value-added caps and closures.

Revenue Shift

The caps & closures market is expanding as beverage, food, cosmetics, healthcare, and other packaging manufacturers seek lightweight, sustainable, functional, and cost-efficient closure solutions. Demand is increasing for plastic and metal caps, dispensing closures, screw caps, tethered closures, child-resistant closures, and specialty solutions incorporating recycled and recyclable materials. Beverage packaging remains a key revenue-generating application, supported by rising consumption of bottled water, soft drinks, dairy beverages, and other packaged drinks. Food and cosmetics & toiletries are also driving demand for dispensing and convenience-oriented closures that improve product protection and consumer usability. The caps & closures market is expected to reach USD 103.96 billion by 2031 from USD 85.90 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period. Revenue is shifting toward lightweight, recyclable, mono-material, and value-added closure solutions that reduce material consumption while maintaining sealing performance and product safety. Tethered caps, PCR-based closures, and dispensing systems are gaining importance as manufacturers respond to circular-economy requirements and evolving packaging regulations. Growing demand for sustainable packaging, convenience features, product differentiation, and improved recyclability across beverages, food, personal care, and healthcare applications is further supporting the adoption of advanced caps and closures.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the caps & closures market remained focused on portfolio expansion, geographic diversification, and strengthening specialized closure and dispensing capabilities during 2025. A notable transaction was AptarGroup, Inc.'s acquisition of Sommaplast in December 2025, which expanded Aptar's oral dosing pharmaceutical packaging portfolio through closures, droppers, dispensers, and dosing cups. The acquisition also strengthened Aptar's manufacturing and commercial presence in Latin America, supporting its capabilities in pharmaceutical packaging and oral dosing solutions. Another significant transaction was Amcor plc's merger with Berry Global in April 2025, under which Berry Global became a wholly owned subsidiary of Amcor. The combination integrated Berry Global's packaging operations and financial results into Amcor, creating a larger global packaging platform. The transaction strengthened Amcor's scale across packaging applications and expanded its manufacturing footprint, customer reach, and product portfolio, including caps and closures, supporting broader opportunities for sustainable, lightweight, and value-added packaging solutions.

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