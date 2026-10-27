Sibannac, Inc.: Sibannac Takes Majority Stake in Apollo Wellness Centers

Sibannac Takes Majority Stake in Apollo Wellness Centers, a New Joint Venture with Doc-Rx

Sibannac now owns 51% of Apollo, which launches on Doc-Rx's operating telehealth and U.S.-made peptide platform and plans to stand up wellness clinics through a licensing model

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Sibannac, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNC) today announced that it holds a 51% majority interest in Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc., a joint venture formed with Doc-Rx.com, LLC under an agreement dated October 1, 2026.

Apollo begins with access to the platform Doc-Rx already operates: telehealth, partner 503A compounding pharmacies, peptides made in the United States from raw material to finished product, and health tracking, all for licensed professional use. Apollo's main growth plan is to stand up wellness clinics under the Apollo Wellness Centers brand.

A controlling stake in a venture with a working platform. Sibannac's 51% interest gives it the controlling position in Apollo. Doc-Rx is Sibannac's partner in the venture; Sibannac has not acquired Doc-Rx. The joint venture agreement sets out how Apollo is to earn revenue.

Built on Doc-Rx. Doc-Rx provides HIPAA-protected telehealth in which licensed clinicians meet patients online and prescribe. Prescriptions are filled through Doc-Rx's partner 503A compounding pharmacies, which keep each step of making their peptides inside the United States, from domestic raw materials through synthesis and compounding. The platform also includes health tracking.

Wellness clinics through licensing. Apollo expects its largest source of revenue to be wellness clinics under the Apollo Wellness Centers brand. Each clinic would be owned by a licensed prescriber who licenses the Apollo Wellness Centers brand and orders through Doc-Rx. The model is intended to let the brand grow without the joint venture owning each location.

A product line over time. Apollo also plans to develop its own line of peptides, nutraceuticals and medical foods, along with expanded telemedicine services.

"Apollo gives Sibannac a controlling position in medically supervised wellness care, built on a platform that is already operating," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac, Inc. "Doc-Rx brings telehealth, partner pharmacies and a U.S. supply chain for peptides. Our focus now is putting that platform to work in Apollo Wellness Centers clinics."

"Doc-Rx built its platform so licensed clinicians could prescribe with confidence in where their products come from," said Shawn Stephens, Managing Director of Doc-Rx.com, LLC "Apollo is a way to bring that platform to clinics under one brand."

More information

Shareholders and the investment community can learn more about Apollo Wellness Centers at www.snncinc.com/apollo. Sibannac's filings and investor information are available at snncinc.com/investors.

Licensed prescribers interested in opening an Apollo location can contact info@apollowc.com.

About the companies

About Sibannac, Inc. Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC) is a plant-medicine and wellness company advancing research, cultivation and therapeutic applications for mental health and wellness, and building compliant assets and strategic partnerships. [Replace with Sibannac's current boilerplate, adding the Apollo sentence.] Sibannac holds a 51% majority interest in Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc. Learn more at snncinc.com.

About Doc-Rx.com, LLC Doc-Rx operates a HIPAA-protected telehealth platform for licensed professionals. It partners with U.S.-based 503A compounding pharmacies and offers U.S.-made peptides and health tracking. Learn more at doc-rx.com.

About Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc. Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc. is a joint venture of Sibannac, Inc. and Doc-Rx.com, LLC. It plans to stand up wellness clinics under the Apollo Wellness Centers brand, licensed to and owned by licensed prescribers and built on the Doc-Rx platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. They include statements about the plans, objectives, expected activities and benefits of Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc. and its joint venture partners, Sibannac, Inc. and Doc-Rx.com, LLC. Examples are plans to stand up wellness clinics under the Apollo Wellness Centers brand through a licensing model; the expectation that these clinics will be the joint venture's largest source of revenue; the revenue the joint venture expects to earn under its agreement; and plans to develop an Apollo line of peptides, nutraceuticals and medical foods. Words such as "plans," "intends," "expects," "aims," "designed to," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future results, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause differences include: the joint venture's ability to find and retain licensed prescribers to own and operate clinics, and to open clinics on the expected timeline or at all; whether the joint venture generates the revenue contemplated by its agreement, or any revenue or profit, and how much of any benefit accrues to Sibannac; the terms of the joint venture agreement, including Doc-Rx's rights as minority partner; Sibannac's ability to meet its obligations to the joint venture, including any funding; franchise, business opportunity and licensing laws that may apply to the licensing model; reliance on Doc-Rx's platform and on the independent compounding pharmacies it partners with; federal and state laws governing compounding pharmacies, the practice of medicine and peptide products, including any change in how the FDA or state authorities treat particular peptides; the need for additional capital; competition; and the other risks described in Sibannac's disclosure statements and reports posted on OTC Markets (otcmarkets.com).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Sibannac undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Investor relations: Sibannac, Inc. · investors@sibannacinc.com

Media: media@snncinc.com · www.snncinc.com · x.com/sibannacinc

Clinic and licensing inquiries: Apollo Wellness Centers · info@apollowc.com

SOURCE: Sibannac, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sibannac-takes-majority-stake-in-apollo-wellness-centers-1242281