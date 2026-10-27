Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) (FSE: 29W) ("White Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the fully funded 2026 diamond drill program at its flagship White Gold Project, located in the White Gold District of Yukon, Canada (Figure 1). Hole QV26-025 at the VG Deposit returned 2.73 g/t Au over 21.75m, the strongest intercept ever drilled at VG below 125m vertical depth, extending mineralization to approximately 350m down-plunge and approximately 40m further west of the recently announced QV26-024 step-out drill hole, further expanding mineralization beyond the current mineral resource estimate(1). At the Ryan's Surprise Deposit, the first five holes of the 2026 program intersected multiple stacked lenses of gold mineralization, extending the system approximately 50m to both the west and to the east. These results have expanded and continue to demonstrate the significant growth potential of the White Gold Project and will further enhance the recently published robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") which delivered a C$1.86 Billion After-Tax NPV, 41% IRR and 1.5 Year Payback at a base-case gold price of US$3,600/oz (see the Company's news release dated September 25, 2026)(5).

The 2026 diamond drill program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) is the Company's largest ever on its flagship deposits, and equivalent to approximately 20% of the roughly 92,500 metres drilled across Golden Saddle, Arc, VG, and Ryan's Surprise deposits prior to 2026. This news release reports results from one hole at VG (QV26-025) and five holes at Ryan's Surprise (WHTRS26D033 to WHTRS26D037A). The 2026 program comprised 53 holes totalling approximately 18,810 metres. With this release, results have been reported for nine holes with assays pending for 44 holes which were designed to increase known resources and make new discoveries on the White Gold Project, and will be released in due course.

Highlights

VG High-Grade Mineralization Continuity Confirmed at ~350m Down-Plunge: Hole QV26-025 intersected 2.73 g/t Au over 21.75m from 259.25m, including 4.18 g/t Au over 8.80m , approximately 350m down-plunge and an additional ~40m west of QV26-024 at depth and is the strongest intercept ever drilled at VG below 125m vertical depth.

Hole QV26-025 intersected from 259.25m, including , approximately 350m down-plunge and an additional ~40m west of QV26-024 at depth and is the strongest intercept ever drilled at VG below 125m vertical depth. VG Mineralization Continues to Grow: 2026 holes QV26-025, QV26-024 and QV26-026 and historical hole QV13-011, now contribute to gold mineralization growing from approximately 230 metres to 350 metres down-plunge, over a strike length of approximately 170m at depth, which remains open in multiple directions.

2026 holes QV26-025, QV26-024 and QV26-026 and historical hole QV13-011, now contribute to gold mineralization Ryan's Surprise Expanded ~50m to the West: Holes WHTRS26D034 and WHTRS26D035, drilled from the same pad as a 50m step-out to the west, intersected multiple stacked lenses of mineralization including 3.90 g/t Au over 3.00m and 0.58 g/t Au over 19.95m in WHTRS26D034, and 0.96 g/t Au over 20.82m and 1.46 g/t Au over 9.70m , including 2.53 g/t Au over 5.10m, in WHTRS26D035 (Figure 6).

Holes WHTRS26D034 and WHTRS26D035, drilled from the same pad as a 50m step-out to the west, intersected multiple stacked lenses of mineralization including and 0.58 g/t Au over 19.95m in WHTRS26D034, and and , including 2.53 g/t Au over 5.10m, in WHTRS26D035 (Figure 6). Ryan's Surprise Expanded ~50m to the East: Hole WHTRS26D037A intersected 3.36 g/t Au over 2.25m , 1.55 g/t Au over 3.30m, 1.87 g/t Au over 1.40m and 1.63 g/t Au over 3.20m from 23.30m, extending multiple stacked lenses of mineralization approximately 50m to the east.

Hole WHTRS26D037A intersected , 1.55 g/t Au over 3.30m, 1.87 g/t Au over 1.40m and 1.63 g/t Au over 3.20m from 23.30m, extending multiple stacked lenses of mineralization approximately 50m to the east. Outlook: All four deposits of the White Gold Project remain open in multiple directions. Results from these holes will be incorporated into future mineral resource updates. Assays are pending from 44 additional diamond drill holes from the 2026 program, and will be released in due course.

All four deposits of the White Gold Project remain open in multiple directions. Results from these holes will be incorporated into future mineral resource updates. Assays are pending from 44 additional diamond drill holes from the 2026 program, and will be released in due course. Dylan Langille, VP Exploration, provides a video overview of the 2026 drill program and results received to date here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMGSwvtScSY

"It has always been our view that the White Gold Project's unique high-grade mineralization has the potential for significant additional growth, and its size is limited only by the relatively moderate amount of drilling to date. It's very rewarding to see that the initial holes received thus far have validated this conviction, encountering some of the best results to date, and is a testament to the excellent work of our technical team. Based on these results and our observations to date, we are more optimistic than ever about the prospect of significant continued growth on our high-grade deposits, and the discovery potential with the White Gold Project and across our District Scale land package in the prolific White Gold District. This is all happening at a time when the Yukon is seeing substantial investment and development as the exploration successes across the Territory further demonstrates its exceptional geological potential. We look forward to all the additional results from our significantly larger 2026 program," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

"QV26-025 is another strong result at VG, and it builds on what QV26-024 and QV26-026 have already shown us at depth," stated Dylan Langille, Vice President of Exploration. "What excites the technical team just as much as the grades, is how quickly our understanding of the controls on mineralization is evolving. As we log more core from across the project, we are seeing remarkable similarities and relationships in host rocks, alterations and mineralization styles at Golden Saddle, VG and the Chris Creek target. All three sit along large-scale, east-west trending crustal faults, and we are increasingly interpreting them as potentially related expressions of the same structurally controlled gold system. If that interpretation holds, it gives us a repeatable model to apply along these fault corridors, both to grow our known deposits and to target new discoveries across our land package."



Figure 1: White Gold Corp. Property Portfolio

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Figure 2 - Drill Plan Collar Map (White Property)

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Figure 3 - Drill Plan Collar Map (QV Property)

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The White Gold Project

The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits (The Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise & VG Deposits) which collectively contain a resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.3 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025) (1). The 2026 diamond drill program was designed to drill each of these deposits and new nearby targets to demonstrate the continued growth potential. Results from the VG and Ryan's Surprise deposits are reported in this press release.

VG Deposit Drill Results

The 2026 drilling at VG (Figure 3) was designed to test the down-plunge continuity of the deposit beyond the limits of the current mineral resource estimate (Figure 4). Prior to this program, the deepest intercept within the VG deposit block model was in hole QV13-010, approximately 230m down-plunge from surface. Historical hole QV13-011 intersected 2.43 g/t Au over 21.36 m, including 3.40 g/t Au over 12.54 m(6), approximately 320 m down-plunge. However, an approximately 120 m gap in the drilling left QV13-011 isolated from the modelled mineralization and as such it was excluded in the resource. The 2026 holes were designed to test this gap and successfully intersected broad zones of gold mineralization well beyond the 230m limit; assays remain pending for six of the nine VG holes.

Hole QV26-025 was drilled from the same pad as QV26-024 at an azimuth of 155° and a dip of -71° to a final depth of 356m, to test the down-plunge extension of the VG Deposit below QV26-024 (Figure 4). The hole intersected 2.73 g/t Au over 21.75m from 259.25m, including 4.18 g/t Au over 8.80m from 269.95m. The intercept is located approximately 350m down-plunge, at a similar down-plunge position to historical hole QV13-011 (2.43 g/t Au over 21.36m)(1). Below the main interval, QV26-025 intersected three additional zones of 1.24 g/t Au over 6.05m from 291.80m, 0.50 g/t Au over 3.60m from 303.15m and 0.99 g/t Au over 1.45m from 311.50m. All intervals are shown in Table 1.

Together with the previously reported QV26-024 (0.71 g/t Au over 38.45m) and QV26-026 (2.53 g/t Au over 18.90m) (see Company Press Release dated October 20, 2026) and historical hole QV13-011, the 2026 drilling has now defined continuous gold mineralization at VG from approximately 230m to 350m down-plunge over a strike length of approximately 170m at depth, extending well beyond the approximately 230m down-plunge limit of the current block model. These results demonstrate the strong continuity of mineralization at VG, which remains open along strike and at depth.





Figure 4 - 3D View of the VG Deposit and 2026 drill results

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In hole QV26-025, mineralization is hosted in biotite-feldspar-quartz gneiss intruded by narrow felsic dikes (Figure 5). The upper part of the interval is moderately sericite-silica altered with foliation-controlled fuchsite. The higher-grade core from 262.60m to 278.75m coincides with strongly graphitic, locally brecciated gneiss with pervasive and veinlet-controlled graphite and grey sericite, cut by quartz and quartz-carbonate veinlets. Pyrite occurs as fine-grained disseminations and granules, generally 0.1-1%, locally up to 1-5% in veinlets, with abundant fine visible pyrite noted between 274.85m and 278.75m. The lower intervals between 291.80m and 312.95m are hosted in very strongly sericite-silica and fuchsite altered gneiss adjacent to quartz-feldspar porphyry and mafic dikes, cut by deformed and brecciated quartz veins.





Figure 5 - Core photos hole QV26-025 with assays marked

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The growth zone shown in Figure 4 is interpretive and will be tested by future drilling and incorporated into future mineral resource updates. Six of the nine holes drilled at VG in 2026 have assays pending.

Ryan's Surprise Deposit Drill Results

The Ryan's Surprise deposit consists of multiple stacked, near-surface lenses of gold mineralization that strike west-northwest and dip moderately to the south-southwest. In 2026, the Company completed 15 holes for 4,823.4 metres at Ryan's Surprise, focused on step-outs of roughly 50 to 75 metres to the east and west of the current resource to extend the lenses along strike. This news release reports the first five of these holes (Figure 6).

West step-out: Holes WHTRS26D034 and WHTRS26D035 were drilled from the same pad on a fence approximately 50m west of the modelled lenses, at dips of -46° and -69° respectively. WHTRS26D034 intersected multiple lenses including 3.90 g/t Au over 3.00m from 45.00m and 0.58 g/t Au over 19.95m from 90.85m, including 1.27 g/t Au over 3.50m. WHTRS26D035 intersected 0.96 g/t Au over 20.82m from 58.00m, including 1.22 g/t Au over 7.00m and 1.13 g/t Au over 9.72m, and 1.46 g/t Au over 9.70m from 254.50m, including 2.53 g/t Au over 5.10m, along with a further nine intervals including 3.20 g/t Au over 1.00m, 3.45 g/t Au over 1.00m and 1.44 g/t Au over 5.00m. These results extend the stacked lens system approximately 50m to the west.

East step-out: Hole WHTRS26D037A was collared approximately 95m south of WHTRS26D036 and drilled to the north at a dip of -46°. The hole intersected seven intervals of gold mineralization including 3.36 g/t Au over 2.25m from 176.00m and 1.55 g/t Au over 3.30m from 184.30m, as well as 1.63 g/t Au over 3.20m from 23.30m near surface and 1.87 g/t Au over 1.40m from 120.60m, extending the lens system approximately 50m to the east.

Mineralization at Ryan's Surprise is hosted in biotite-feldspar-quartz gneiss and banded quartzite (metasedimentary) packages and is associated with quartz vein breccias, silica flooding and pyrite-bearing quartz and quartz-carbonate vein stockworks.

In WHTRS26D034, the 0.58 g/t Au over 19.95m interval corresponds to quartz vein breccia zones with strong silica flooding, graphite along fractures and a later ankerite stockwork overprint, with 0.5-1% blebby pyrite where the core is less oxidized. A single grain of visible gold was observed at 139.75m, within the 0.71 g/t Au over 3.65m interval from 136.20m, in a folded quartz vein at the contact of a silica-carbonate-graphite breccia. In WHTRS26D035, the near-surface 0.96 g/t Au over 20.82m interval is hosted in a fault zone of strongly clay and iron-oxide altered quartz vein breccia, while the deeper intervals are associated with sericite-chlorite altered gneiss cut by foliation-parallel quartz veins and quartz-carbonate-pyrite stockwork with 1-5% pyrite, including strongly sericite altered gneiss with pyrite-bearing sheeted quartz veins, graphitic quartz breccia and small felsic and feldspar porphyry dikes between 254.50m and 264.20m. In WHTRS26D037A, mineralized intervals occur within strongly hematite-oxide altered banded quartzite and gneiss, associated with ankerite-carbonate breccias and stockworks, hematite veinlet stockworks and ductile deformation zones.

Hole WHTRS26D033 returned only narrow, low-grade intervals, including 0.62 g/t Au over 0.35m within a silica-flooded breccia at the contact between tonalite orthogneiss and metasediments, and hole WHTRS26D036 returned no significant results. Both help constrain the margins of the lens system. Ten of the fifteen holes drilled at Ryan's Surprise in 2026 have assays pending.





Figure 6 - 3D View of the Ryan's Surprise Deposit and 2026 drill results

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Table 1: Highlighted Drill Intervals

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)(7) Au (g/t) QV26-025 259.25 281.00 21.75 2.73 incl. 269.95 278.75 8.80 4.18

291.80 297.85 6.05 1.24

303.15 306.75 3.60 0.50

311.50 312.95 1.45 0.99 WHTRS26D033 48.98 49.50 0.52 0.53

215.50 215.85 0.35 0.62 WHTRS26D034 29.50 31.00 1.50 1.31

45.00 48.00 3.00 3.90

58.50 60.00 1.50 1.29

90.85 110.80 19.95 0.58 incl. 92.00 95.50 3.50 1.27 and 108.00 110.80 2.80 1.14

136.20 139.85 3.65 0.71

178.00 180.00 2.00 1.05 WHTRS26D035 11.40 15.90 4.50 1.07

24.20 25.40 1.20 0.71

48.50 50.28 1.78 0.61

58.00 78.82 20.82 0.96 incl. 58.00 65.00 7.00 1.22 and 69.10 78.82 9.72 1.13

120.40 125.00 4.60 0.48

148.00 149.00 1.00 3.20

168.00 169.00 1.00 3.45

215.00 218.00 3.00 0.91

241.60 242.55 0.95 0.98

254.50 264.20 9.70 1.46 incl. 257.00 262.10 5.10 2.53

332.50 337.50 5.00 1.44 WHTRS26D036 No significant results





WHTRS26D037A 23.30 26.50 3.20 1.63

63.00 63.50 0.50 0.68

120.60 122.00 1.40 1.87

168.55 169.30 0.75 0.55

176.00 178.25 2.25 3.36

184.30 187.60 3.30 1.55

278.35 281.40 3.05 1.06

(7) Reported intervals are core lengths. True widths are estimated at 80-95 % of core length.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Deposit Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) QV26-025 VG 574274 7016341 571 155.1 -71.4 356 WHTRS26D033 Ryan's Surprise 573960 7004579 760 23.0 -50.2 240 WHTRS26D034 Ryan's Surprise 573945 7004470 725 20.0 -45.8 261 WHTRS26D035 Ryan's Surprise 573945 7004470 725 19.6 -68.6 338 WHTRS26D036 Ryan's Surprise 574384 7004451 767 0.1 -46.5 233 WHTRS26D037A Ryan's Surprise 574378 7004358 753 354.5 -46.1 353

(6) Historical drill hole QV13-011 was completed by Comstock Metals Ltd. in 2013. Results were previously disclosed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the QV Project, White Gold District, Yukon Territory (Pautler and Shahkar, effective June 30, 2014), as 1.36 g/t Au over 42.6 m. The interval reported in this release was calculated by the Company from the original assay data contained in the Company's drill hole database, which was also used for the August 19, 2025, Mineral Resource Estimate. Historical intervals are reported as core lengths. The QP has verified the historical data by reviewing the original drill logs and assay certificates and considers it reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.

Analytical Methods & QA/QC

Diamond drilling on the White Gold and QV properties consisted of NQ size drill core, which was cut in half on site using a diamond saw. Analytical work on the half core was performed by Bureau Veritas, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, at its South Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. Sample preparation was carried out at its Whitehorse, Yukon prep facility and then shipped to BV's Vancouver, BC facility for analysis. All diamond drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method FA430 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) for gold, and by package MA250 (0.25g, 4 acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis) for ultra-trace multi-element ICP. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t Au were re-analyzed by 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish.

The work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of insertion of standard, blank, and duplicate samples into the sample stream. BV also ran a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates, and blanks within each sample stream. The QP has reviewed the QA/QC results for the samples reported in this news release, and no significant issues were identified.

Golden Saddle Deposit

The Golden Saddle contains an open-pit resource of 1.614 M oz Indicated (31.03 Mt @ 1.62 g/t Au) and 268.7 k oz Inferred (7.84 Mt @ 1.07 g/t Au) defined by 209 drill holes for a total of approximately 60,970 metres(1)(2); including three diamond holes drilled in 2025, approximately 62,620 metres had been drilled on the deposit prior to 2026. In 2026 we completed 6,451 m from 12 drill holes, representing a 10% increase to metres drilled on the Golden Saddle deposit. Drilling tested down plunge extension of the high-grade core (at a 3.0 g/t Au cut-off, the Indicated resource within the Golden Saddle and Arc resource shell contains approximately 695,500 oz at 4.87 g/t Au (4.44 Mt) (1); this is a cut-off sensitivity, not a separate mineral resource estimate), parallel zones of mineralization in both the hanging wall and footwall zones, and growth along strike toward Golden Saddle West. In addition, a targeted program to relog and sample previously unsampled core from the footwall and hanging wall host rocks is underway, offering strong potential for additional resource growth.

VG Deposit

The VG deposit comprises an open-pit resource of 296,000 oz Inferred (6.285 Mt @ 1.46 g/t Au) defined by 31 diamond and RC drill holes (excluding RAB) for a total of approximately 5,195 metres (1)(2). In 2026 we completed 2,909.3 metres from 9 holes, representing a roughly 56% increase to the metres drilled on the VG Deposit. Prior to 2026, gold mineralization was modelled to a maximum vertical depth of 200 m, with the geometry of the modelled mineralization being cone shaped due to limited drilling across the deposit. This year's drilling tested the down-plunge extension of VG below the current resource. QV26-024, QV26-025 and QV26-026 intersected gold mineralization from approximately 300 m to 350 m down-plunge, well beyond the deepest intercept in the current resource model (QV13-010, approximately 230 m down-plunge) and outside the current resource. Assays are pending for six of the nine holes drilled at VG in 2026.

Ryan's Surprise

The mineralization footprint at the Ryan's Surprise deposit measures approximately 550 m north-south by 500 m east-west to a vertical depth of 650 m and remains open along strike and at depth. To date, the Ryan's Surprise deposit contains an open-pit resource of 280,300 oz Inferred (5.693 Mt @ 1.53 g/t Au) defined by 39 drill holes for a total of approximately 10,140 metres (1)(2). In 2026 we completed 4,823.4 metres from 15 holes, representing a roughly 48% increase to the metres drilled on the Ryan's Surprise zone. Drilling focused on roughly 50 to 75-metre step-outs east and west to extend mineralization along strike. The first five holes, reported in this release, extended the stacked lens system approximately 50m to both the west (WHTRS26D034 and WHTRS26D035) and east (WHTRS26D037A); ten of fifteen holes have assays pending. Ryan's Surprise is located 1.5 km west of the Golden Saddle deposit, along a 6.5 km long x 1 km wide north-northwest trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils ("Ryan's Trend"), which also hosts several other prospective early-stage targets in close proximity with significant surface gold mineralization and represent further potential for expansion of this project.

Arc Deposit

The Arc deposit contains 115,800 oz Indicated (4.113 Mt @ 0.88 g/t Au) and 397,000 oz Inferred (12.25 Mt @ 1.01 g/t) across a 1.5 km strike length and down to an average vertical depth of approximately 100 m defined by 71 drill holes for a total of approximately 14,520 m (1)(2). Limited drilling on mineralization, particularly below 120 m vertical, presents a significant potential growth opportunity to add additional ounces to the mineral resource estimate in addition to expansion in other directions. In 2026 we completed 1,029 metres from 4 holes, representing a roughly 7% increase to the metres drilled on the Arc deposit. Drilling focused on near-surface ounce growth on the west side of the Arc deposit.

2026 Drill Program - Near Resource Discovery Opportunities

Multiple days of prospecting and mapping have been completed to further evaluate discovery stage targets across the White property identified with a combination of geophysics, elevated Au in soil anomalies, regional structural mapping, and surface geochemistry signatures. A large suite of hand specimens has been collected and sent to the lab for analysis.

Golden Saddle 2.0

The Golden Saddle 2.0 target represents one of the highest-priority near-resource growth opportunities on the White Gold Project. Located approximately 2.5 km east-southeast of the Golden Saddle deposits, this target sits on the south side of the east-west strike-slip sinistral fault that acts as a primary structural control on the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits (Figure 2).

Extensive spatial and geophysical analysis reveals that Golden Saddle 2.0 possesses a geological and geophysical signature remarkably similar to Golden Saddle. The target is defined by distorted, high-gradient magnetic signature where north-south trending magnetic lineaments - interpreted as thrust faults - intersect the main east-west sinistral fault. This fault-intersection geometry creates a classic dilatational "sweet spot" for orogenic gold mineralization, characterized by near-fault brecciation and a low-pressure environment ideal for fluid flow and gold precipitation. The area is further supported by mapped ultramafic units and a robust gold-in-soil anomaly that trends east west, like Golden Saddle. Rock samples collected in 2026 returned a suite of lithologies, alterations, structural fabrics, and mineralization comparable to the Golden Saddle deposit, which refined drill targeting in 2026. Nine holes totalling 2,643.95 metres were drilled across the target area with assays still pending.

VG East Target

Situated roughly 1.3 km ENE of the currently defined nearly 300,000-ounce Au VG Deposit, this target sits on the south side of the same structure responsible for the mineralization seen at VG. The target is defined by a 500 m by 200 m Au-in-soil anomaly that had not been drilled prior to 2026. Current interpretation suggests faulting potentially displaced a portion of the VG deposit to the East. Four holes totalling 953 m were drilled at VG East in 2026, the first drilling on this target; assays are pending.

Qualified Person

Dylan Langille, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 19 properties covering 303,001 hectares (3,030 km²) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold Project hosts four near-surface gold deposits (Golden Saddle, Arc, VG and Ryan's Surprise). A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the White Gold Project outlines a 9.4-year, 12,000 tonne per day open pit operation producing an average of 188,000 ounces of gold per year (223,000 ounces per year over the first five years), with an after-tax NPV(5%) of C$1.86 billion, an after-tax IRR of 41% and a 1.5-year payback period at a base case gold price of US$3,600/oz (see the Company's news release dated September 25, 2026)(5)(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee Project owned by Talamore Mining (formerly Fuerte Metals) with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces of gold (3)(2), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper (4)(2). The Company is strategically supported by its major shareholder Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "2025 Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada", Effective Date August 19, 2025, Report Date August 19, 2025, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(2) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(3) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corporation" dated September 15, 2025.

(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(5) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, White Gold Project, Yukon" Effective Date November 1, 2025, Report Date September 24, 2026 NI-43101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Brandon Chambers, P.Eng., Tad Crowie, P.Eng., Tysen Hantelmann, P.Eng., Michael Levy, P.E., Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., Danial Ruane, P.Eng., available on SEDAR+.

PEA Cautionary Statement: The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is only a conceptual study of the potential viability of the White Gold Project, and the economic and technical viability of the White Gold Project and its estimated Mineral Resources has not been demonstrated. The PEA is preliminary in nature and provides only an initial, high-level review of the White Gold Project's potential and design options; there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The PEA conceptual mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and Mineral Resource estimates including Inferred Mineral Resource estimates. Inferred Mineral Resource estimates are considered to be too speculative geologically to have any economic considerations applied to such estimates. There is no guarantee that Inferred Mineral Resource estimates will be converted to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, or that Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources can be converted to Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and as such there is no guarantee the White Gold Project economics described herein will be achieved.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:

The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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