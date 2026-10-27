Switchgear Monitoring System Market worth $3.80 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Switchgear Monitoring System Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.36 billion in 2026 to USD 3.80 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Browse over 150 market data tables and 60 figures spread through 310 pages and an in-depth TOC on 'Switchgear Monitoring System Market - Global Forecast to 2031.'

The global market for switchgear monitoring systems is witnessing robust growth driven by several key factors. The expansion and modernization of power transmission and distribution infrastructure are crucial components facilitating this trend. Additionally, the increasing need to improve grid reliability, prevent equipment failures, and comply with stringent electrical safety requirements is further propelling the adoption of these systems. As a result, demand is increasing in line with the industry's shift toward digitalized and condition-based asset management. Switchgear monitoring systems are increasingly deployed for real-time condition monitoring, thermal monitoring, partial discharge detection, fault detection, and predictive maintenance across utility substations, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, renewable energy installations, and data centers. Demand is also supported by the replacement of aging switchgear, expansion of smart grid and digital substation infrastructure, and increasing adoption of IoT-enabled and remotely monitored electrical equipment. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific remain important markets, supported by extensive power infrastructure and ongoing grid modernization, while rapid electrification, renewable energy development, and industrialization projects in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and other emerging markets are creating additional opportunities for market growth.

Switchgear Monitoring System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 2.17 Billion

USD 2.17 Billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.80 Billion

USD 3.80 Billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.1%

Switchgear Monitoring System Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% in the Switchgear Monitoring System Market during the forecast period.

Gas-insulated switchgear held the largest market share of 67.9%, by switchgear type, in 2025.

By component, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

By voltage, the low voltage segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By end user, the utilities segment is likely to hold the largest market share in 2031.

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By type, the gas-insulated switchgear segment is expected to record a faster growth rate in the Switchgear Monitoring System Market during the forecast period.

Growth is supported by the increasing deployment of compact high-voltage substations, urban power infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and space-constrained transmission and distribution facilities. Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) installations provide operators with opportunities to integrate advanced monitoring technologies from the initial design stage, including gas-density monitoring, partial discharge detection, temperature monitoring, fault detection, and remote diagnostics. The air-insulated switchgear (AIS) segment, however, remains significant due to its extensive installed base across utility substations, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and distribution networks. Monitoring systems for AIS enable operators to assess equipment health, detect abnormal temperature conditions and insulation degradation, and implement predictive maintenance while extending the service life of existing switchgear. Demand is particularly strong in mature power markets such as North America and Europe, where substantial installed electrical infrastructure requires ongoing modernization and condition monitoring. Manufacturers are also developing increasingly connected monitoring solutions incorporating IoT sensors, cloud-based analytics, digital substations, and AI-enabled predictive maintenance, creating additional opportunities as utilities and industries transition toward smarter and more reliable power infrastructure.

By end user, the utilities segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period.

Utilities are the primary users of switchgear monitoring systems because these solutions are widely deployed across power transmission and distribution networks, substations, and grid infrastructure. They play a crucial role in continuously assessing switchgear condition, detecting abnormal operating conditions, and identifying potential failures before they result in equipment damage or unplanned outages. The expansion and modernization of electricity infrastructure primarily drives growth in the utilities segment. Developing markets are investing in new transmission lines, substations, and renewable power integration, creating opportunities to deploy monitoring systems alongside new switchgear installations. At the same time, mature power markets are replacing aging switchgear and upgrading existing substations with condition-monitoring and predictive-maintenance technologies to improve grid reliability, safety, and operational efficiency. These replacement and modernization activities create recurring demand for switchgear monitoring systems. Utilities are also facing growing pressure to improve asset utilization, reduce maintenance costs, and minimize service interruptions. This is encouraging the adoption of IoT-enabled sensors, thermal monitoring, partial discharge detection, remote diagnostics, and predictive analytics that enable condition-based maintenance and real-time asset visibility. In addition, the increasing integration of renewable energy, distributed generation, battery storage, and digital substations is creating new requirements for intelligent monitoring systems capable of managing increasingly complex and dynamic power networks.

Europe is likely to be the second-largest region in the Switchgear Monitoring System Market during the forecast period.

Europe is likely to be the second-largest region in the Switchgear Monitoring System Market during the forecast period, supported by ongoing grid modernization, replacement of aging electrical infrastructure, increasing renewable energy integration, and stringent requirements for power-system reliability and electrical safety. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are investing in transmission and distribution networks, digital substations, offshore wind projects, and smart-grid infrastructure, creating sustained demand for advanced switchgear monitoring solutions. The region is also witnessing increasing adoption of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance technologies as utilities seek to reduce unplanned outages, extend equipment operating life, and improve asset management. Germany, the UK, and France are particularly important markets due to their extensive power infrastructure and significant investments in renewable energy and grid modernization. The expansion of offshore wind and other renewable power projects across Northern and Western Europe is further increasing the need for reliable monitoring of switchgear used in substations and grid connection infrastructure. In addition, Europe's emphasis on digitalization, grid resilience, remote asset monitoring, and predictive maintenance is encouraging the adoption of IoT-enabled sensors, partial discharge monitoring, thermal monitoring, and advanced analytics across utility and industrial applications.

Top Companies in Switchgear Monitoring System Industry:

The Switchgear Monitoring System Industry include Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), GE Vernova (US), ABB (Switzerland), Doble Engineering Company (US), Dynamic Ratings (UK), Rugged Monitoring (Canada), PDS (Switzerland), SENSeOR-WIKA Group (France), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), PT. Tiara Vibrasindo Pratama (Indonesia), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Blue Jay Technology Co. Ltd. (China), IPEC Ltd. (UK), Nuventura (Germany), Megger (UK), OSENSA Innovations (Canada), and Monitra Ltd. (UK). These companies compete through broad condition-monitoring portfolios, advanced sensor technologies, partial discharge and thermal monitoring solutions, real-time equipment diagnostics, remote monitoring platforms, and predictive maintenance capabilities for utility, industrial, renewable energy, and transmission and distribution applications.

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Switchgear Monitoring System Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The market for switchgear monitoring systems is witnessing increased investments from manufacturers, utilities, and governmental bodies, driven by the need to modernize power transmission and distribution infrastructure. This includes initiatives focused on grid expansion, replacement of aging electrical equipment, digital substations, renewable energy integration, and improved grid reliability. The IEA estimates that global energy investment will reach USD 3.4 trillion in 2026, with electricity-related investment accounting for a growing share of total spending; it also estimates that annual grid investment needs to rise from around USD 400 billion currently by roughly 50% by 2030 to meet projected electricity demand.

Revenue Shift Context

The expansion of power transmission and distribution infrastructure is creating a broader addressable market for switchgear monitoring systems. Global grid investment is currently around USD 400 billion annually, and the IEA estimates that annual grid investment needs to increase by approximately 50% by 2030 to meet rising electricity demand and integrate new generation and storage capacity. In India, the National Electricity Plan envisages the addition of approximately 191,474 circuit km of transmission lines and 1,274 GVA of transformation capacity from 2022-23 to 2031-32. The transmission plan also includes substantial infrastructure for renewable-energy integration and digitalization, creating additional requirements for reliable switchgear and condition-monitoring technologies.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the Switchgear Monitoring System Market is primarily focused on expanding condition-monitoring and asset management portfolios, strengthening digital grid and predictive maintenance capabilities, and gaining access to established utility and industrial customer networks. A notable transaction was Eaton's acquisition of Tripp Lite, which expanded Eaton's portfolio of power-quality, connectivity, and power management solutions and strengthened its position across data centers, industrial, and commercial applications. In addition, strategic acquisitions and partnerships across the electrical monitoring and digital-grid ecosystem are enabling companies to combine switchgear, sensing, monitoring, analytics, and asset management capabilities. These activities are supporting the development of integrated solutions incorporating real-time condition monitoring, thermal and partial-discharge detection, remote diagnostics, IoT connectivity, and predictive maintenance for utility and industrial applications.

Switchgear Monitoring System Market: Mergers and Acquisitions, April 2023-May 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition G&W Electric (US) Safegrid (Finland) G&W Electric acquired Safegrid, a provider of intelligent grid monitoring solutions. The acquisition expanded G&W Electric's digital and analytics capabilities, combining its power grid automation expertise with Safegrid's sensing and analytics technology. The integration is intended to improve fault prediction, asset-health visibility, and grid reliability across medium- and high-voltage distribution and transmission networks. These capabilities support the development of intelligent monitoring solutions for electrical power infrastructure. December 2025 Acquisition ABB (Switzerland) IPEC (UK) ABB announced an agreement to acquire IPEC, a specialist in electrical diagnostics and continuous monitoring systems. IPEC's technologies use artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to detect partial discharge, an early indicator of insulation deterioration in electrical equipment. The acquisition strengthens ABB's electrical asset monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities, enabling utilities, data centers, and industrial facilities to identify potential equipment failures and improve the reliability of critical electrical infrastructure. November 2023 Acquisition Schneider Electric (France) EcoAct (France) Schneider Electric finalized its acquisition of EcoAct. EcoAct's net-zero and nature-based products and services portfolio, including consulting, climate data tools, and carbon offset project development, will expand and accelerate the company's global sustainability business. April 2023 Acquisition Megger (UK) Weidmann Electrical Technology AG (Switzerland) Megger acquired Weidmann Electrical Technology AG to expand its offerings into online monitoring and value-added services for electrical power utilities. This investment in online measurements enhanced Megger's future industry relevance and strengthened its ability to provide online and offline asset condition insights to the electrical power industry. The acquisition included the latest InsuLogix HMA Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) monitoring system, complementing Megger's existing partial discharge asset monitoring technologies.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Switchgear Monitoring System Market remains consolidated, with leading electrical equipment, grid-technology, and condition-monitoring companies pursuing different strategies across utilities, transmission and distribution, industrial, renewable energy, and commercial applications. Leading companies in the switchgear monitoring sector, including Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, ABB, GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, Mitsubishi Electric, Emerson, Doble Engineering, and Megger, possess significant portfolios in this area. However, their reported revenues typically reflect broader categories such as electrical equipment, grid automation, digital energy, asset management, or testing and measurement, rather than isolating switchgear monitoring system revenue as a distinct line item. Company revenue shares should therefore be assessed using switchgear monitoring-specific market estimates and product-level analysis, rather than total corporate revenues, to provide a more accurate representation of the competitive landscape.

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