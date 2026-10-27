Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Loyalist Exploration Limited (CSE: PNGC) is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Errol Farr, CEO, will be presenting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 3:40 Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Loyalist Exploration Limited

Loyalist is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Timmins, Ontario. The Company's flagship 100%-owned Tully Gold Project, located in the prolific Timmins Gold Camp of northeastern Ontario, is a growing underground gold project with significant exploration upside and excellent development potential. Supported by a high-confidence Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate, favourable infrastructure, and a modern geological model, Tully provides a strong platform for continued development and expansion. Loyalist's strategy is to systematically advance the Tully Gold Project to production while growing the deposit and continuing to evaluate opportunities to expand its portfolio of high-quality mineral assets.