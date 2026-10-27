LEO PNT Market worth $0.95 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the LEO PNT market is estimated at USD 0.17 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 0.95 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 41.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "LEO PNT Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

LEO PNT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.17 billion

USD 0.17 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.95 billion

USD 0.95 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 41.3%

LEO PNT Market Trends & Insights:

The LEO PNT market is expanding due to an increasing demand for reliable positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities across various sectors, including defense, aviation, automotive, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure. The market growth is being driven by a rise in GNSS interference and investments in dedicated LEO navigation constellations. Additionally, advancements in miniaturized atomic clocks, navigation signal generators, GNSS modules, and RF (Radio Frequency) transmission hardware are enhancing payload performance and facilitating the development of compact LEO PNT satellites.

By satellite mass, the SmallSat segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 44.2% during the forecast period.

By hardware, the signal transmission module segment will register a CAGR of 41.9% during the forecast period.

By end user, the automotive & mobility segment will exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By region, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 243.4% during the forecast period.

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LEO satellite operators are creating sustained demand through frequent spacecraft replenishment and replacement. PNT in low Earth orbit usually has shorter operating lives than larger PNT in higher orbits. Constellations therefore require regular launches to replace aging PNT and maintain coverage while introducing upgraded payloads. Operators can also refresh technology faster as communication, processing, and sensing requirements change. Planned deorbiting and debris mitigation requirements further increase the need for replacement PNT over time. This creates recurring demand for satellite platforms, propulsion systems, power systems, antennas, and payloads. Large constellations also support repeat production, allowing manufacturers to maintain continuous assembly lines and improve global production efficiency.

By hardware, the signal transmission module segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026

The segment is expected to hold the largest market share because specialized RF transmission equipment used in LEO PNT satellites is expensive. These modules include power amplifiers, RF filters, frequency converters, and antennas that transmit navigation signals to users on Earth. Unlike regular satellite communication systems, LEO PNT equipment must maintain accurate signal timing and stable frequencies with minimal distortion to ensure reliable positioning. The growing use of multi-frequency navigation payloads is also increasing the number of RF components required in each satellite. This is expected to further support segment growth in the coming years.

By end use, automotive & mobility is expected to be the fastest-growing between 2026 and 2031

The segment is expected to grow faster due to rising demand for accurate positioning in autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connected transportation networks. These applications need regular location updates and reliable navigation to operate safely. This becomes more important in urban areas where tall buildings and other obstacles can affect traditional GNSS signals. LEO PNT can help address these issues by providing stronger navigation signals and improving positioning accuracy. The increasing use of multi-constellation GNSS receivers, inertial navigation systems and LEO-compatible chipsets is also expected to support the adoption of these technologies in the coming years.

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Middle East is projected to be the second-fastest-growing region in the LEO PNT industry during the forecast period

The region is expected to grow as governments increase investment in satellite navigation technologies and seek more reliable positioning services. Rising cases of GNSS jamming and spoofing across the Gulf region are also pushing countries to explore alternative navigation solutions. The UAE is developing its LEO PNT capabilities through programs such as the GNSS Augmentation System (GNSSaS) and LEONAV. The country's National Space Science and Technology Center is also working with Thales Alenia Space to explore LEO-based navigation systems.

Some major players in the LEO PNT companies include L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), GMV Innovating Solutions S.L. (Spain), Safran S.A. (France), Beyond Gravity (Switzerland), and Hexagon AB (Sweden). These companies focus on satellite navigation technologies, precision timing systems, navigation payload hardware, and positioning solutions. They pursue organic and inorganic strategies, including product development, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and technology investments, to strengthen their capabilities and market presence. These activities support growing requirements for resilient positioning, navigation and timing across government and defense, aviation, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial applications.

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