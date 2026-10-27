Simple Cosmetics LLC: Melex Technologies Inc. Launches Simple Life Science, a Life Science Company Supplying Peptide and Small Molecule API and Custom Synthesis to Laboratories

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Melex Technologies Inc. today announced Simple Life Science (simplelifescience.com), a life science company serving laboratories and research organizations. Simple Life Science supplies peptide and small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), custom synthesis and analytical services. All peptides and API it sells are for laboratory research use only and are not for human or animal consumption.

Services

API supply: peptide and small molecule API manufactured by Remetide, quoted to written specifications.

Custom synthesis: projects follow a written scope covering design and feasibility, synthesis and purification, and analytical review (HPLC and MS), with documentation shipped with the material.

Catalog materials: research materials with listed specifications, plus laboratory supplies.

Documentation

Simple Life Science publishes Certificates of Analysis (COAs) online, searchable by catalog item or lot. COAs are produced by Freedom Diagnostics, a third-party testing laboratory.

"Our goal is for researchers to be able to check the documentation behind every lot they order," said Alex Ehrenthal, co-founder of Simple Life Science with Melissa Ehrenthal.

About Simple Life Science

Simple Life Science (simplelifescience.com) is a life science company owned and operated by Melex Technologies Inc. It supplies peptide and small molecule API and custom synthesis services to laboratories and research organizations. Its products are not intended for human or animal consumption, or to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Melex Technologies Inc.

Melex Technologies Inc., based in Delray Beach, Florida, operates the Simple Peptide, Alpha Omega Peptide, Simple Life Science and Simple Cosmetics brands.

Media contact

Alex Ehrenthal | alex@simplecosmetics.com | 561-501-1570

SOURCE: Simple Cosmetics LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/melex-technologies-inc.-launches-simple-life-science-a-life-science-co-1242443