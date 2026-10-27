Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) (OTCID: ICGSF) ("ICG" or the "Company") announced today that it will be participating in the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside October 28 - 31, 2026. Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director, will be attending the conference along with Executive Chair, Jeff Swinoga. Investors are invited to visit booth #305 to connect with management.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including silver and gold advanced exploration companies like ICG.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the Project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located near the intersection of the Independence and Carlin Trends, about an hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,100-acre land package, on which extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics have been completed. ICG believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and the development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Grant Williams…Doug Casey…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…Dominic Frisby…Peter Boockvar…Jim Iuorio…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Tavi Costa…George Gammon…Russell Gray…Robert Helms…Porter Stansberry...Adam Taggart…

PLUS Mark Skousen…Frank Giustra…Bob Prechter…Dave Collum…Nick Hodge…Don Durrett…Brent Cook…Lobo Tiggre…Jeff Clark…Jeff Phillips…Alasdair Macleod…Albert Lu…Jennifer Shaigec…Chris Powell…Kerry Stevenson…Dana Samuelson…Craig Hemke…Daniela Cambone…Rich Checkan…Gerardo Del Real…Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Jp Cortez…Steve Hochberg…and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to ICG's exploration plans, including the anticipated Phase 1 Drill Program, its scope, timing, targets and methodology; the potential for shared or overlapped mineralizing episodes; the identification of feeder structures and structural controls on mineralization; the Company's strategy to consolidate and control a district-scale land position; and the potential to expand mineralization laterally and at depth. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing to fund exploration activities, the receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and models, and the reliability of historical data, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration risks and uncertainties, the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals, changes in environmental and other applicable legislation, the uncertainty of mineral exploration and development, title risks, reliance on key personnel, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321072