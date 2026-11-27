Figures below are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

Completed previously announced Phase 1 Drill Program at the Tuscarora District during Q3 2026

Reported assay results from first six of twelve reverse-circulation drill holes, identifying new high-grade gold zone at the Battle Mountain target, where hole T26RC-04 intersected 24.3 meters of 10.14 g/t Au and 3.4 g/t Ag from 181.4 meters down hole

Reported cash and short-term investments of approximately $1.2 million and working capital of approximately $1.6 million as at September 30, 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) (OTCID: ICGSF) ("ICG" or the "Company") a precious metals exploration Company focused on the Tuscarora District in Elko County, Nevada (the "Project" or "District"), is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company's financial statements, MD&A and related filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q3 2026 Highlights & Subsequent Events

Completed previously announced Phase 1 Drill Program at the Tuscarora District during the quarter. Exploration and evaluation expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were approximately $1.55 million, of which approximately $1.22 million were related to drilling.

Reported cash and short-term investments of approximately $1.19 million and working capital of approximately $1.56 million as at September 30, 2026.

Subsequent to quarter end on October 6, 2026, the Company highlighted the new high-grade Battle Mountain Gold Zone in an updated 3D model.

Q3 2026 Commentary

During Q3 2026, the Company successfully completed its previously announced Phase 1 Drill Program at the Tuscarora District, which commenced in June 2026. As reported on September 30, 2026, all six holes between the Silica and Battle Mountain targets encountered gold and/or silver mineralization. Of note, T26RC-04 (Battle Mountain target) intersected 24.3 meters of 10.14 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 3.4 g/t silver ("Ag") from 181.4 meters down hole. Six additional completed drill holes from King's Vein and East Pediment have assays pending.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $2.66 million and $5.39 million, respectively. The primary drivers of expenses during the three and nine months were:

Exploration and evaluation expenditures of approximately $1.55 million and $2.16 million, respectively. The Company has completed its previously announced Phase 1 Drill Program, with drilling costs of approximately $1.22 million and geological costs of approximately $0.29 million incurred in Q3 2026. The nine-month period also includes land management costs of approximately $0.32 million, consisting of lease, advance royalty and other payments. Since achieving a public listing on March 31, 2026, expenses associated with operating as a public company including investor relations, professional fees and management compensation costs are included in general and administration expenses (G&A). G&A expenses also include approximately $0.37 million and $1.40 million share-based compensation awards.

Selected Financial Information

As at, or for the period ended September 30, 2026 Cash and Short-term Investments $1.19 million Working Capital $1.56 million Exploration & Evaluation Assets $4.15 million Total Assets $6.00 million Net Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively $2.66 million and $5.39 million

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, which has extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated inaugural mineral resource estimate and its expected timing in Q1 2027; the expected publication of assay results from the Phase 1 Drill Program and the timing thereof; the Company's plans for continued exploration at the Tuscarora District; and the Company's aims to infill and expand on the current geological model. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing to fund exploration activities, the receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and models, and the reliability of historical data, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration risks and uncertainties, the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals, changes in environmental and other applicable legislation, the uncertainty of mineral exploration and development, title risks, reliance on key personnel, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325979