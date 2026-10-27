A new report shows that more renewable generation capacity - led predominantly by solar farms and hybrid solar-and-battery projects - reached financial close, and more large-scale battery energy storage was switched on across Australia in the first half of the year than across all of 2025. The Clean Energy Council's (CEC) "Bi-annual investment report: Large-scale renewable generation and storage (January-June 2026)" " also shows that five generation projects totalling 1.4 GW of new capacity and worth more than AUD 2.8 billion ($1.97 billion) were commissioned and started operations during the ...

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