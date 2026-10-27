NinjaTrader Launches in the UK to Meet Rising Demand for Futures Trading

The retail futures leader continues its global expansion with entry into the UK trading market

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, a global leader in retail futures trading, today announced its launch in the United Kingdom, marking the next phase of its global expansion following its earlier 2026 expansion into Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Spain, and broader EU markets. NinjaTrader enters the UK as the futures-first native platform, offering traders an alternative to legacy multi-asset platforms that were not originally built for futures traders.

Driven by demand for greater price and execution transparency with the peace of mind that comes with standardized contracts traded directly on an exchange, active traders are increasingly opting to trade exchange-traded derivatives. According to FIA (Futures Industry Association), global trading of futures reached 3.18 billion contracts in July, up 18.4% from the same month last year.

"We've consistently heard the same thing from active traders in the UK; they want direct access to underlying markets, more transparent pricing and execution, and a modern platform built exclusively for futures." said Chris Tripp, General Manager, Retail at NinjaTrader Group. "Today UK traders get just that, with exchange-listed contracts, a public order book, and transparent per-contract pricing, all in a purpose-built platform. The UK has a serious trader community and they now have a platform to match their ambition."

NinjaTrader's futures-exclusive platform gives UK traders direct access to global futures markets including U.S. equity index, energy, metals, and FX futures on CME, and EUREX. Designed specifically for futures, the platform offers SuperDOM order entry, stop-loss and bracket orders, and strategy automation with NinjaScript - tools shaped around how active traders actually trade. A native TradingView integration also extends familiar charting into NinjaTrader's futures markets.

UK traders can try NinjaTrader free in a full-featured simulation environment, testing execution and refining strategies before trading live. The simulator uses virtual funds, so trades placed there are hypothetical and do not result in actual market positions or financial gains or losses.

"UK traders deserve a platform built exclusively for futures, and that's exactly what NinjaTrader delivers. For the first time, they have a direct access solution built with futures at its core - not as one product among many. We've spent 20 years perfecting the trading experience, and we're bringing that expertise to the UK: a purpose-built, futures-native destination defined by true price discovery, standardized contracts and trading on a centrally cleared exchange. Serious traders know the difference, and we're here to give them exactly what they've been looking for," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group.

UK traders will have access to NinjaTrader's desktop, web, and mobile platforms, and will be able to fund their accounts using GBP or USD. Download the NinjaTrader mobile app on the App Store or Google Play today. To learn more about NinjaTrader, visit the website.

About NinjaTrader Group

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader has been empowering a community of almost 4.5 million traders with cutting-edge technology, low commissions, and 24/5 support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, NinjaTrader platform integration, and technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. View Risk Disclosure Statement.

NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a NinjaTrader, Tradovate, and Kraken Derivatives US ("NTC") is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") as a futures commission merchant ("FCM") and is a National Futures Association ("NFA") Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View Disclosures.

This communication is issued by NinjaTrader and approved by Gateway 21 Limited on [15/10/2026] which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 999557). NinjaTrader is an overseas firm and not authorised by the FCA. Investors are not protected by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

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