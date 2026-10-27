Aritzia Inc.: Aritzia Presents its Five-Year Strategic Plan

Net revenue of $9.5 to $10.5 billion in Fiscal 20321, representing a 15%-17% CAGR2

Adjusted EBITDA3 of 21% of net revenue by Fiscal 2032

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ), "Aritzia", the "Company", "we" or "our"), a design house with an innovative global platform offering covetable styles online, on its app and in its boutiques, announced its five-year strategic plan, and will host an Investor Day today at its Support Office in New York, NY.

"Our five-year plan builds on the tremendous momentum in our business and the proven growth levers that have driven our success," said Jennifer Wong, Chief Executive Officer. "Our United States business is delivering exceptional results and will remain our primary growth market through Fiscal 2032, with substantial runway still ahead. At the same time, we will begin taking an important step toward our long-term ambition of becoming famous around the world. We believe our unique strengths, long-term mindset and much-loved Everyday Luxury® experience position us to deliver sustained, profitable growth and enduring value for our shareholders."

As part of its strategic and financial plan, the Company intends to execute on the following four strategic levers:

Increased Brand Awareness: Aritzia will engage clients throughout the customer journey to bring its Everyday Luxury ® experience to a growing audience. This will drive higher brand awareness, attract new clients and deepen loyalty among existing clients.

Aritzia will engage clients throughout the customer journey to bring its Everyday Luxury experience to a growing audience. This will drive higher brand awareness, attract new clients and deepen loyalty among existing clients. Geographic Expansion: Aritzia plans to open 12 to 14 boutiques and reposition 5 to 7 existing boutiques annually through Fiscal 2032, driving a mid teens CAGR 2 in retail square footage. The Company will capitalize on premier real estate opportunities, while expanding its geographic reach beyond Canada and the United States.

Aritzia plans to open 12 to 14 boutiques and reposition 5 to 7 existing boutiques annually through Fiscal 2032, driving a mid teens CAGR in retail square footage. The Company will capitalize on premier real estate opportunities, while expanding its geographic reach beyond Canada and the United States. Sustained Digital Growth: Aritzia is targeting North America digital net revenue of approximately $4.1 to $4.5 billion in Fiscal 2032, representing a CAGR 2 of approximately 20%. This growth is expected to be fueled by product expansion, continued investment in digital marketing, the introduction of a loyalty experience and ongoing enhancements to the Company's digital ecosystem.

Aritzia is targeting North America digital net revenue of approximately $4.1 to $4.5 billion in Fiscal 2032, representing a CAGR of approximately 20%. This growth is expected to be fueled by product expansion, continued investment in digital marketing, the introduction of a loyalty experience and ongoing enhancements to the Company's digital ecosystem. Product Expansion: Aritzia will expand the breadth of its assortment to capture additional share of closet, while continuing to elevate its product across all key elements. Product expansion categories are expected to contribute approximately $1.5 billion in incremental net revenue by Fiscal 2032.

Fiscal 2032 Financial Targets

At its Investor Day, the Company will introduce its Fiscal 2032 financial targets. Relative to its current Fiscal 2027 outlook, the Company expects to achieve:

Net revenue of $9.5 to $10.5 billion in Fiscal 2032, representing a 15% to 17% CAGR 2 , including North America digital net revenue of approximately $4.1 to $4.5 billion, representing a CAGR 2 of approximately 20%,

, including North America digital net revenue of approximately $4.1 to $4.5 billion, representing a CAGR of approximately 20%, Adjusted EBITDA 3 of 21% of net revenue by Fiscal 2032, representing 100 basis points of expansion, and

of 21% of net revenue by Fiscal 2032, representing 100 basis points of expansion, and EPS growth to outpace revenue growth.

Key Assumptions

The foregoing financial targets are based on management's current strategies and may be considered forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary. See also the "Forward-Looking Information" section of this news release.

The foregoing financial targets reflect, among others, the following key assumptions for the period from the end of Fiscal 2027 to the end of Fiscal 2032:

Total boutique count of 220 by Fiscal 2032, driven by 12 to 14 new boutique openings annually in the United States;

Five to seven repositions annually;

Retail square footage CAGR 2 in the mid-teens;

in the mid-teens; Approximately double the client base by Fiscal 2032;

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives) 3 of approximately $2 billion over the five-year period;

of approximately $2 billion over the five-year period; 50% of free cash flow returned to shareholders through approximately $2 billion of share repurchases over the five-year period; and

Taxation rates consistent with historical levels.

Investor Day Webcast

The investor meeting will be streamed live and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations starting at 10:15am ET and lasting until approximately 1:30pm ET. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Aritzia

Beautifully made clothes. Exceptional experiences. Everyday Luxury®.

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of covetable styles for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and making pieces you'll wear again and again - all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind.

Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia.com, on our app and in our 145+ boutiques throughout North America - for everyone, everywhere.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Retail Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures ("non-IFRS financial measures") and certain retail industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS Accounting Standards measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. We use non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios ("non-IFRS ratios") including "Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue" (or "Adjusted EBITDA margin") and capital management measures including "capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives)" (or "net capital expenditures") and "free cash flow." These non-IFRS financial measures and retail industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS Accounting Standards measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and retail industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and retail industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. For additional information regarding these measures, please see the sections entitled "How We Assess the Performance of our Business", "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Financial Information" of the Q2 2027 MD&A and Fiscal 2026 MD&A, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com, which are incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this document may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, but instead, provide insights regarding management's current expectations and plans and allows investors and others to better understand the Company's anticipated business strategy, financial position, results of operations and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements are based on information, assumptions and beliefs that are current, reasonable, and complete, such information is necessarily subject to a number of business, economic, competitive and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information.

Specific forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements relating to:

Net revenue of $9.5 to $10.5 billion in Fiscal 2032, representing a 15% to 17% CAGR 2 ,

, Adjusted EBITDA 3 as a percentage of net revenue of 21% by Fiscal 2032, representing 100 basis points of expansion,

as a percentage of net revenue of 21% by Fiscal 2032, representing 100 basis points of expansion, EPS growth to outpace revenue growth,

Digital net revenue of approximately $4.1 to $4.5 billion in Fiscal 2032, representing a CAGR 2 of approximately 20%,

of approximately 20%, our expectations as to the Company's five-year strategic plan, including the results therefrom, the United States remaining our primary growth market through Fiscal 2032, and the key assumptions underlying our Fiscal 2032 financial targets, and our ability to advance the strategic growth levers underpinning our five-year strategic plan, including increasing brand awareness, expanding our geographic reach, delivering sustained Digital growth and product expansion,

our expectations with respect to international expansion, and

our confidence in our long-term goals for the business and our ability to deliver profitable growth for our shareholders.

Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, intentions, prospects, opportunities or other characterizations of future events or developments or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or positive or negative variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur", "continue", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Examples of material estimates and assumptions and beliefs made by management in preparing such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to:

anticipated growth across our retail and digital channels,

anticipated growth in the United States, Canada and international,

general economic and geopolitical conditions, including the imposition of any new, or any material changes to applicable duties, tariffs and trade restrictions or similar measures (and any retaliatory measures) and any ongoing or new conflicts,

changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards,

our competitive position in our industry,

our ability to keep pace with changing consumer preferences,

no public health related restrictions impacting client shopping patterns or incremental direct costs related to health and safety measures,

our future financial outlook,

our ability to drive ongoing development and innovation of our exclusive brands and product categories,

our ability to realize our Digital strategy and optimize our omni-channel capabilities,

our expectations for continuing strong inventory position,

our expectations regarding any new distribution centers and retrofitting of existing distribution centers,

our ability to recruit and retain exceptional talent,

our expectations regarding new boutique openings, repositioning of existing boutiques, and the timing thereof, and growth of our boutique network and annual square footage,

our ability to mitigate business disruptions, including our sourcing and production activities,

our expectations for capital expenditures,

our ability to generate positive cash flow,

the anticipated benefits of our smart spending initiative,

availability of sufficient liquidity,

warehousing costs and expedited freight costs,

the price of our shares, and

currency exchange and interest rates.

In addition to the assumptions noted above, specific assumptions in support of our Fiscal 2032 outlook include:

continued strength of retail and Digital businesses,

total boutique count of 220 by Fiscal 2032, driven by 12 to 14 new boutique openings annually in the United States,

five to seven repositions annually,

entry into new markets in the United States,

retail square footage CAGR in the mid-teens,

product expansion contributing an incremental $1.5 billion in net revenue by FY32,

international expansion contribution of up to $500 million in net revenue by FY32,

estimated FY28 to FY32 capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives) of approximately $2 billion and the composition thereof,

50% of free cash flow returned to shareholders through approximately $2 billion of share repurchases over the five-year period,

foreign exchange rate assumption from Fiscal 2028 to Fiscal 2032: USD:CAD = 1.36, and

taxation rates consistent with historical levels.

Given the current challenging operating environment, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) the macroeconomic impacts on Aritzia's business, operations, labour force, supply chain performance and growth strategies; (b) Aritzia's ability to mitigate such impacts, including ongoing measures to enhance short-term liquidity, contain costs and safeguard the business; (c) general economic conditions and impacts to consumer discretionary spending and shopping habits (including impacts from changes to interest rate environments); (d) credit, market, currency, commodity market, inflation, interest rates, global supply chains, operational, and liquidity risks generally; (e) global uncertainty such as uncertainty with respect to international trade policies and tariffs, geopolitical events and international conflicts (including the conflict in the Middle East); (f) public health related limitations or restrictions that may be placed on servicing our clients or the duration of any such limitations or restrictions; and (g) other risks inherent to Aritzia's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Many factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Q2 2027 MD&A dated October 8, 2026 (the "Q2 2027 MD&A"), the Fiscal 2026 MD&A dated May 7, 2026 (the "Fiscal 2026 MD&A") and the Company's annual information form for Fiscal 2026 dated May 7, 2026 (the "Fiscal 2026 AIF") which are incorporated by reference into this document. A copy of the Q2 2027 MD&A, the Fiscal 2026 MD&A and the Fiscal 2026 AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. We operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks often emerge. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor assess the impact of all risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this document represents our expectations as of the date of this document (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

For more information

Investors

Beth Reed

Vice President, Investor Relations

646-603-9844

[email protected]

Footnotes

1 All references in this press release to "Fiscal 2032" are to our 52-week period ending February 29, 2032, to "Fiscal 2028" are to our 52-week period ending February 27, 2028, to "Fiscal 2027" are to our 52-week period ending February 28, 2027, to "Fiscal 2026" are to our 52-week period ending March 1, 2026 2 Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") is calculated from the Company's Fiscal 2027 net revenue or square footage outlook. See also the "Outlook" section in the press release dated October 8, 2026, "Aritzia Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results". 3 Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue for Fiscal 2026 was 17.8%. Net income as a percentage of net revenue for Fiscal 2026 was 10.3%.

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.