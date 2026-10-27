Bybit Partners with XAUE Protocol to Offer 2.83% Fixed APR on XAUT Savings

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, is pleased to launch a new fixed-term XAUT Savings offering in partnership with XAUE Protocol. On Bybit Easy Earn, eligible holders of Tether Gold (XAUT) will receive a 2.83% fixed APR over a 90-day term.

XAUE on Bybit Easy Earn is designed to provide tokenized gold holders with a straightforward yield opportunity within the Bybit ecosystem, allowing XAUT to generate returns while maintaining exposure to the underlying gold-backed asset. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis from a total pool of 2,000 XAUT.

XAUE (XAU-Earn) is an institutional-grade, yield-generating gold protocol built on Ethereum. It functions as a treasury and productive layer for Tether Gold (XAU?). The protocol preserves full exposure to the underlying asset while generating returns measured in gold. The collaboration brings this yield-generation framework to Bybit Earn, extending access to a broader user base through a simple savings subscription model.

The offering goes live on Oct. 26, 2026 at 12:00 UTC with a limited-time rewards pool and first-come, first-served allocation.

Terms and conditions apply. For full details and eligibility, users may visit: Bybit Easy Earn

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