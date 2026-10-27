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PR Newswire
27.10.2026 12:24 Uhr
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Bybit Partners with XAUE Protocol to Offer 2.83% Fixed APR on XAUT Savings

Bybit Partners with XAUE Protocol to Offer 2.83% Fixed APR on XAUT Savings

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, is pleased to launch a new fixed-term XAUT Savings offering in partnership with XAUE Protocol. On Bybit Easy Earn, eligible holders of Tether Gold (XAUT) will receive a 2.83% fixed APR over a 90-day term.

XAUE on Bybit Easy Earn is designed to provide tokenized gold holders with a straightforward yield opportunity within the Bybit ecosystem, allowing XAUT to generate returns while maintaining exposure to the underlying gold-backed asset. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis from a total pool of 2,000 XAUT.

XAUE (XAU-Earn) is an institutional-grade, yield-generating gold protocol built on Ethereum. It functions as a treasury and productive layer for Tether Gold (XAU?). The protocol preserves full exposure to the underlying asset while generating returns measured in gold. The collaboration brings this yield-generation framework to Bybit Earn, extending access to a broader user base through a simple savings subscription model.

The offering goes live on Oct. 26, 2026 at 12:00 UTC with a limited-time rewards pool and first-come, first-served allocation.

Terms and conditions apply. For full details and eligibility, users may visit: Bybit Easy Earn

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

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Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-partners-with-xaue-protocol-to-offer-2-83-fixed-apr-on-xaut-savings-302920647.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.