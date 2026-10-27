Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - PASINEX RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX), a growing zinc-focused exploration and development mining company, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Dr. Larry Seeley, Executive Chair, will be presenting on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 2:20 pm Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About PASINEX RESOURCES LTD.

Pasinex Resources Limited is a growing, zinc-focused mining company based in Toronto, Canada. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Horzum A.S., owns and operates the producing Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine in Türkiye.Pasinex also owns 100% of Aydin Teknik A.S., holder of the Sarikaya Group IV lead-zinc operating license in Kayseri Province, Türkiye, and holds a 51% interest in the Gunman Project, a high-grade zinc exploration project located in Nevada.Led by an experienced management team with extensive experience in mineral exploration and mine development, Pasinex is focused on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade zinc assets while maintaining high standards of safety, health and environmental responsibility.