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WKN: A2QG6Z | ISIN: NO0010161896 | Ticker-Symbol: D1NC
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 11:46
30,970 Euro
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PR Newswire
27.10.2026 12:54 Uhr
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DNB Bank ASA: DNB Launches new fund focusing on Europe's energy security

DNB Launches new fund focusing on Europe's energy security

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe is facing a historic wave of investments in energy and critical infrastructure. DNB is now launching DNB Fund European Energy Security, a new mutual fund designed to invest in companies helping secure Europe's future energy supply.

"Energy security has become one of Europe's most important strategic priorities. To maintain competitiveness, industrial strength and living standards, Europe needs an energy system that is more resilient, flexible and less dependent on imports," says Mikkel Nyholt, manager of DNB Fund European Energy Security.

The fund invests in companies that provide solutions within energy generation, power grids, energy storage and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Positioned to benefit from major investment needs

Europe faces significant investments in its energy systems over the coming decades. Increased electrification, growing power demand and the need for greater energy independence are driving demand for new infrastructure and technology.

"We are not investing in politics. We are investing in the companies that can win contracts as Europe upgrades and modernises its energy system. This is where we see significant potential for long-term value creation," says Nyholt.

Investing across the entire energy value chain

The fund targets companies operating in four key areas:

  • Secure energy supply - power generation, renewable energy, nuclear power and alternative gas suppliers.
  • Resilient energy systems - power grids, cables and transformers.
  • Flexible energy solutions - energy storage and backup power.
  • Protection of infrastructure - cybersecurity and monitoring solutions.

"Energy security is about much more than producing electricity. Energy must also be transmitted, stored and protected. That is why we take a broad approach, investing in companies that are essential across the entire energy value chain," says Nyholt.

A long-term investment theme

According to Nyholt, energy security is a long-term trend that will shape Europe for years to come.

"Europe is undergoing a structural transformation of its energy systems. We believe this will drive substantial investments for decades, and we want to provide our clients with exposure to the companies that can become key beneficiaries of this development," he says.

For further information:

Mikkel Nyholt (+47 93409354 / mikkel.tobias.hagen.nyholt@dnb.no)
Fund manager
DNB Asset Management
Photo: Porteføljeforvalter | Visuell identitet | Point

CONTACT:

Vidar Korsberg Dalsbø
vkd@dnb.no
+47 99380389

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dnb-launches-new-fund-focusing-on-europes-energy-security-302920672.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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