Commvault Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Subscription revenue1 climbs +21% year over year to $269 million

Subscription annualized recurring revenue (ARR)1,2 reaches $1,104 million, up +20% year over year

Operating cash flow of $75 million, with free cash flow3 of $71 million

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"With AI accelerating both innovation and risk in the enterprise, resilience continues to be a business imperative," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Enterprises globally are increasingly turning to Commvault to stay resilient as they navigate more data, more identities, and greater complexity. We believe our strong Q2 results reflect that momentum, driving durable growth and shareholder value."

Notes are contained at the end of this press release

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Highlights -

Subscription revenue was $269 million, up 21% year over year, inclusive of: SaaS revenue of $106 million, up 33% year over year

Subscription ARR grew to $1,104 million, up 20% year over year Constant currency subscription ARR was $1,107 million, with fiscal Q2 net new subscription ARR of $51 million on a constant currency basis using March 31, 2026 spot rates

Income from operations (EBIT) was $30 million, an operating margin of 9.7%

Non-GAAP EBIT 3 was $68 million, an operating margin of 21.9%

was $68 million, an operating margin of 21.9% Operating cash flow was $75 million, with free cash flow of $71 million

Recent Business Highlights -

Commvault introduced Commvault Active Directory Pre Recover, a new Identity Resilience innovation designed to reduce clean recovery of Active Directory from hours to minutes.

Commvault expanded its FedRAMP High Authorized Cyber Resilience Services to managed services providers for protection and recovery of sensitive government data while supporting evolving federal cybersecurity requirements.

Commvault integrated Threat Scan with Google Threat Intelligence to help organizations identify clean recovery points faster and accelerate recovery following cyberattacks.

Financial Outlook for Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20274 -

We are providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2027:

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $293 million and $297 million

Non-GAAP EBIT margin is expected to be between 20.5% and 21.0%

We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2027:

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $1,127 million and $1,133 million

Subscription ARR is expected to be between $1,205 million and $1,215 million

Non-GAAP EBIT margin is expected to be between 21.0% and 21.5%

Free cash flow is expected to be between $255 million and $265 million

Diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 42 million

Financial Outlook for Full Year Fiscal 2027 Subscription ARR -

($ in millions)

FY'27 guidance as of June 30, 2026 (midpoint) $ 1,205 YTD currency impact using March 31, 2026 rates (3) Adjustment on revised annual outlook 8 FY'27 updated guidance as of September 30, 2026 (midpoint) $ 1,210

The above guidance metrics contemplate current macroeconomic conditions. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, October 27, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) delivers continuous recovery for the AI era. We help organizations stay ready for constant disruption by returning critical data, applications, identities, and AI systems to a clean, trusted state. Our purpose-built recovery solutions span cloud-native and hybrid environments, leveraging AI to enable resilience at enterprise scale.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as those related to our restructuring plans, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Overview

($ in thousands)



Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26

Q1'27

Q2'27

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Subscription:



























Term-based license $ 92,647 10 %

$ 118,950 22 %

$ 114,445 6 %

$ 110,420 1 %

$ 105,002 13 % Term-based support 49,686 19 %

50,962 18 %

53,933 21 %

56,057 18 %

57,307 15 % SaaS 80,018 61 %

87,379 44 %

93,139 43 %

100,550 39 %

106,203 33 % Total subscription 222,351 26 %

257,291 28 %

261,517 20 %

267,027 16 %

268,512 21 % Perpetual license 12,073 15 %

13,675 (17) %

10,129 (32) %

8,695 19 %

7,205 (40) % Perpetual support 30,543 (15) %

29,309 (14) %

26,972 (15) %

25,475 (19) %

23,482 (23) % Other services 11,221 2 %

13,557 25 %

13,074 26 %

12,934 (7) %

13,190 18 % Total revenues $ 276,188 18 %

$ 313,832 19 %

$ 311,692 13 %

$ 314,131 11 %

$ 312,389 13 %

Constant Currency - Revenue

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Q2'26

Revenue as

Reported

(GAAP)

Q2'27

Revenue as

Reported

(GAAP)

Constant

Currency

Impact

% Change Y/Y

(GAAP)

% Change Y/Y

Constant

Currency Subscription:

















Term-based license $ 92,647

$ 105,002

$ 430

13 %

14 % Term-based support 49,686

57,307

136

15 %

16 % SaaS 80,018

106,203

(1)

33 %

33 % Total subscription 222,351

268,512

565

21 %

21 % Perpetual license 12,073

7,205

128

(40) %

(39) % Perpetual support 30,543

23,482

255

(23) %

(22) % Other services 11,221

13,190

(14)

18 %

17 % Total $ 276,188

$ 312,389

$ 934

13 %

13 %

Disaggregation of Revenues

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, and Southeast Asia.



Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26

Q1'27

Q2'27

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Americas $ 168,125 16 %

$ 178,852 15 %

$ 184,977 9 %

$ 186,779 9 %

$ 194,103 15 % International 108,063 22 %

134,980 26 %

126,715 20 %

127,352 15 %

118,286 9 % Total revenues $ 276,188 18 %

$ 313,832 19 %

$ 311,692 13 %

$ 314,131 11 %

$ 312,389 13 %

Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR

($ in thousands)



Q2'26

Q3'26

Q4'26

Q1'27

Q2'27 Subscription ARR 918,130

966,260

1,014,729

1,054,311

1,103,909 SaaS ARR 335,669

363,732

400,157

424,337

454,406

Constant Currency - Subscription ARR

($ in thousands)

Constant currency ARR is calculated using the foreign exchange spot rates from March 31, 2026 and applying these rates to foreign-denominated results in the periods presented.



Q1'27

Q2'27 Constant Currency Subscription ARR





Term-based Software ARR $ 630,864

$ 651,402 SaaS ARR 424,879

455,387 Constant Currency Subscription ARR $ 1,055,743

$ 1,106,789







Constant Currency Subscription Net New ARR





Term-based Software ARR $ 16,457

$ 20,538 SaaS ARR 24,827

30,508 Constant Currency Subscription Net New ARR $ 41,284

$ 51,046

Additional Financial Information

During the six months ended September 30, 2026, we repurchased approximately 906,000 shares of common stock for $119 million

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were approximately 42 million for the period ended September 30, 2026

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $897 million as of September 30, 2026

Subscription net dollar retention rate5 was 113%

Commvault Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Subscription:













Term-based license $ 105,002

$ 92,647

$ 215,422

$ 201,929 Term-based support 57,307

49,686

113,364

97,268 Software-as-a-service 106,203

80,018

206,753

152,463 Total subscription 268,512

222,351

535,539

451,660 Perpetual license 7,205

12,073

15,900

19,408 Perpetual support 23,482

30,543

48,957

61,982 Other services 13,190

11,221

26,124

25,116 Total revenues 312,389

276,188

626,520

558,166 Cost of revenues:













Term-based license 3,465

2,414

7,708

4,656 Software-as-a-service 31,812

29,187

61,464

55,159 Perpetual license 228

194

399

439 Customer support 14,347

14,847

29,046

29,054 Other services 9,018

8,402

17,862

16,513 Total cost of revenues 58,870

55,044

116,479

105,821 Gross margin 253,519

221,144

510,041

452,345 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 135,529

122,240

275,324

244,719 Research and development 42,292

39,859

81,834

79,921 General and administrative 42,211

42,553

88,962

83,823 Depreciation and amortization 2,786

2,572

5,105

5,179 Restructuring 324

1,429

2,720

1,666 Change in contingent consideration -

-

-

(545) Total operating expenses 223,142

208,653

453,945

414,763 Income from operations 30,377

12,491

56,096

37,582 Interest income 8,439

3,087

16,126

5,096 Interest expense (1,482)

(637)

(2,955)

(915) Other income, net 1,420

159

1,689

220 Income before income taxes 38,754

15,100

70,956

41,983 Income tax expense 9,643

370

20,706

3,757 Net income $ 29,111

$ 14,730

$ 50,250

$ 38,226 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.71

$ 0.33

$ 1.22

$ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.33

$ 1.19

$ 0.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 41,261

44,406

41,303

44,366 Diluted 42,221

45,195

42,057

45,264

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,

March 31,



2026

2026 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 897,250

$ 899,987 Trade accounts receivable, net

280,575

330,483 Other current assets

62,295

56,040 Total current assets

1,240,120

1,286,510









Deferred tax assets, net

145,975

153,766 Property and equipment, net

13,479

9,750 Operating lease assets

35,956

34,920 Deferred commissions cost

113,437

103,892 Intangible assets, net

17,204

19,715 Goodwill

209,168

209,322 Other assets

99,723

68,430 Total assets

$ 1,875,062

$ 1,886,305









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 493

$ 651 Accrued liabilities

159,107

165,583 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

7,443

6,963 Deferred revenue

472,746

484,973 Total current liabilities

639,789

658,170









Convertible notes, net

882,989

880,863 Deferred revenue, less current portion

291,114

293,725 Deferred tax liabilities

1,134

1,565 Long-term operating lease liabilities

30,937

29,675 Other liabilities

16,565

14,813









Total stockholders' equity

12,534

7,494 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,875,062

$ 1,886,305

Commvault Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 29,111

$ 14,730

$ 50,250

$ 38,226 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,786

2,572

5,105

5,179 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,166

409

2,330

494 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 15,835

11,221

30,417

22,210 Noncash stock-based compensation 35,780

32,224

71,070

62,404 Noncash operating lease expense 2,008

1,774

3,924

3,410 Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration -

-

-

(545) Noncash adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback -

-

-

495 Deferred income taxes 4,244

5,668

7,206

9,576 Other 67

(138)

(115)

(199) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (9,599)

20,258

49,115

24,006 Other current assets and Other assets (5,281)

(8,281)

(28,471)

(5,903) Deferred commissions cost (18,923)

(13,712)

(40,222)

(28,784) Accounts payable 341

232

(165)

(88) Accrued liabilities 18,072

2,030

(8,209)

(45,230) Operating lease liabilities (1,325)

(1,739)

(3,214)

(3,647) Deferred revenue 169

10,513

(12,139)

27,953 Other liabilities 347

(992)

(414)

(1,107) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,798

76,769

126,468

108,450 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (3,932)

(3,187)

(4,501)

(5,066) Purchase of investments (144)

(482)

(8,039)

(6,626) Proceeds from sale of headquarters, net -

-

-

34,849 Business combination, net of cash acquired -

(26,015)

-

(26,015) Net cash used in investing activities (4,076)

(29,684)

(12,540)

(2,858) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (107,741)

(131,023)

(117,872)

(146,073) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 6,585

6,974

6,585

6,974 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes -

900,000

-

900,000 Purchase of capped calls -

(99,630)

-

(99,630) Payment of debt issuance costs -

(20,396)

-

(22,242) Other (113)

(18)

(188)

(30) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (101,269)

655,907

(111,475)

638,999 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,040)

(2,671)

(5,190)

16,861 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (32,587)

700,321

(2,737)

761,452 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 929,837

363,234

899,987

302,103 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 897,250

$ 1,063,555

$ 897,250

$ 1,063,555 Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities













Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 4,262

$ 1,913

$ 5,194

$ 22,165 Debt issuance costs accrued but not paid, included in accrued liabilities $ -

$ 984

$ -

$ 984 Share repurchases accrued but not paid, included in accrued liabilities $ 1,419

$ -

$ 1,419

$ -

Commvault Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $ 30,377

$ 12,491

$ 56,096

$ 37,582 Noncash stock-based compensation6 35,680

31,813

70,405

61,918 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation7 712

838

1,589

2,637 Restructuring8 324

1,429

2,720

1,666 Amortization of intangible assets9 1,255

1,140

2,511

2,211 Business combination costs10 -

1,890

-

1,890 Change in contingent consideration11 -

-

-

(545) Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12 -

-

-

495 Non-recurring strategic pricing initiative costs13 -

-

6,500

- Other non-recurring charges14 -

1,805

-

1,805 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 68,348

$ 51,406

$ 139,821

$ 109,659















GAAP net income $ 29,111

$ 14,730

$ 50,250

$ 38,226 Noncash stock-based compensation 35,680

31,813

70,405

61,918 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 712

838

1,589

2,637 Restructuring 324

1,429

2,720

1,666 Amortization of intangible assets 1,255

1,140

2,511

2,211 Business combination costs -

1,890

-

1,890 Change in contingent consideration -

-

-

(545) Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback -

-

-

495 Non-recurring strategic pricing initiative costs -

-

6,500

- Other non-recurring charges -

1,805

-

1,805 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment15 (8,771)

(12,593)

(16,417)

(23,617) Non-GAAP net income $ 58,311

$ 41,052

$ 117,558

$ 86,686















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.69

$ 0.33

$ 1.19

$ 0.84 Noncash stock-based compensation 0.85

0.70

1.67

1.37 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 0.02

0.02

0.04

0.06 Restructuring 0.01

0.03

0.06

0.04 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03

0.03

0.06

0.05 Business combination costs -

0.04

-

0.04 Change in contingent consideration -

-

-

(0.01) Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback -

-

-

0.01 Non-recurring strategic pricing initiative costs -

-

0.15

- Other non-recurring charges -

0.04

-

0.04 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (0.22)

(0.28)

(0.37)

(0.52) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.38

$ 0.91

$ 2.80

$ 1.92 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 42,221

45,195

42,057

45,264



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 74,798

$ 76,769

$ 126,468

$ 108,450 Purchase of property and equipment (3,932)

(3,187)

(4,501)

(5,066) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 70,866

$ 73,582

$ 121,967

$ 103,384

We monitor subscription annualized recurring revenue ("Subscription ARR"), SaaS ARR and subscription net dollar retention rate ("Subscription NRR") to help evaluate the state of our business. We believe these metrics are material to investors to understand the growth and performance of our business, as they help normalize certain variable factors and provide a consistent view of our recurring revenue profile. Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR exclude non-recurring elements and reflect the annualized value of active contracts, while subscription NRR measures net expansion within our existing subscription customer base. Together, we believe these metrics offer meaningful insight into the health and trajectory of our recurring revenue streams. Commvault has also provided its Subscription ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. Total ARR, which also included the annualized maintenance contract on perpetual licenses, is no longer disclosed.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP EBIT margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and non-GAAP free cash flow. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues on a constant currency basis. We analyze revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP EBIT and non-GAAP EBIT margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault related to stock-based compensation. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, business combination costs, the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration, adjustments from the sale and leaseback of headquarters, non-recurring strategic pricing initiative costs, and other non-recurring charges from its non-GAAP results. These adjustments are further discussed in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expense are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expense allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP EBIT and non-GAAP EBIT margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cost of revenues $ 1,435

$ 1,323

$ 2,838

$ 2,572 Sales and marketing 14,642

12,757

28,810

25,343 Research and development 8,034

7,752

16,318

14,822 General and administrative 11,569

9,981

22,439

19,181 Stock-based compensation expense $ 35,680

$ 31,813

$ 70,405

$ 61,918

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 8.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP EBIT, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP EBIT and non-GAAP EBIT margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents non-GAAP EBIT margin and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts, because certain items that impact these GAAP measures, cannot be reasonably predicted or quantified. The probable significance of these items may be material, and as a result, the corresponding GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation to those GAAP measures are not available on a forward-looking basis.

Notes

Beginning in fiscal 2027, Customer support revenue has been further disaggregated between support associated with term-based software license arrangements ("Term-based support") and support associated with perpetual software license arrangements ("Perpetual support"). Subscription revenue has also been reclassified to include Term-based support revenue, in addition to Term-based license and SaaS revenues. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. These reclassifications have no impact on total revenues, net income, or the underlying revenue recognition for these arrangements.



In addition, Subscription ARR has been reclassified to include enterprise support, further aligning Subscription ARR with Subscription revenue. Enterprise support consists of recurring customer success services that provide our customers with enhanced support, strategic guidance and dedicated technical expertise, and is included in Term-based support. Prior to fiscal 2027, enterprise support was included only in Total ARR. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Total ARR, which also included the annualized maintenance contract on perpetual licenses, is no longer disclosed.



Subscription ARR represents the annualized value of all active contracts as of the end of a reporting period attributable to term-based licenses, maintenance and support services associated with term license arrangements, enterprise support, SaaS subscriptions, and consumption-based arrangements, calculated by dividing the total active contract value by the number of days in the contract term and multiplying the result by 365. For consumption-based arrangements on a pay as you go model without a fixed commitment, the applicable ARR is calculated by annualizing the revenue contractually expected to be received in a given month based on actual monthly usage from a prior month. SaaS ARR includes only the cloud-hosted portion of subscription ARR and is calculated using the same methodology.



These metrics should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and are not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. These metrics are not a forecast of future revenues. Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis. There is no direct GAAP comparative to ARR.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Forward-looking non-GAAP measures" for additional explanation.



Subscription net dollar retention rate ("Subscription NRR") includes all contracts attributable to term-based licenses, maintenance and support services associated with term license arrangements, enterprise support, SaaS subscriptions, and consumption-based arrangements. Subscription NRR is calculated as the percentage of subscription ARR retained from existing customers at the start of an annual period after accounting for expansion revenue, churn, and downgrades, measured on an annualized basis using the trailing four quarter average. Acquired subscription ARR is excluded until the acquisition is fully integrated, which we generally expect to occur twelve months from the close date. We believe our subscription NRR offers valuable insight into the year-over-year expansion of our existing customer base, reflecting both increased utilization of current products and services as well as the adoption of additional offerings. There is no direct GAAP comparative to NRR.



Represents noncash stock-based compensation expense, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 8.



Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault related to stock-based compensation.



Restructuring charges relate to two plans designed to optimize our cost structure, enhance organizational agility, align resources with strategic priorities, and reorganize our business technology function. These initiatives include workforce reductions, technology transitions, office lease closures, and the exit of operations in certain jurisdictions. The related charges primarily consist of severance and associated employee termination costs, stock-based compensation expense resulting from modification events, and office closure and exit charges. As of September 30, 2026, the majority of these costs have been incurred and the remaining activities are anticipated to be completed in fiscal 2027.



Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



These charges relate to acquisition and business development activities, including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.



Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we finalized the sale of our corporate headquarters and entered into a lease for a portion of the premises. These noncash charges represent accounting adjustments for a $1.3 million loss associated with the related lease terms and a $0.8 million adjustment to reflect the final sale price of the assets resulting in a net charge of $0.5 million recorded in general and administrative expense on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



These charges relate to a non-routine business expense incurred during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 associated with strategic pricing and packaging initiatives. Given the non-recurring nature of the matter, these costs have been excluded from non-GAAP results as they are episodic in nature, directly tied to a discrete strategic initiative, and not reflective of ongoing operating performance.



These primarily legal and consulting expenses are related to our response in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to a one-time security matter from the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Given the non-recurring nature of the matter, these costs have been excluded from non-GAAP results to provide a clearer view of ongoing operating performance.



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

SOURCE COMMVAULT