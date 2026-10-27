Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CO

WKN: A0JL3S | ISIN: US2041661024 | Ticker-Symbol: D6I
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 16:13
153,60 Euro
+2,64 % +3,95
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,70148,9514:26
140,00151,0014:17
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 12:45 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commvault Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Subscription revenue1 climbs +21% year over year to $269 million

Subscription annualized recurring revenue (ARR)1,2 reaches $1,104 million, up +20% year over year

Operating cash flow of $75 million, with free cash flow3 of $71 million

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"With AI accelerating both innovation and risk in the enterprise, resilience continues to be a business imperative," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Enterprises globally are increasingly turning to Commvault to stay resilient as they navigate more data, more identities, and greater complexity. We believe our strong Q2 results reflect that momentum, driving durable growth and shareholder value."

Notes are contained at the end of this press release

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Highlights -

  • Subscription revenue was $269 million, up 21% year over year, inclusive of:
    • SaaS revenue of $106 million, up 33% year over year
  • Subscription ARR grew to $1,104 million, up 20% year over year
    • Constant currency subscription ARR was $1,107 million, with fiscal Q2 net new subscription ARR of $51 million on a constant currency basis using March 31, 2026 spot rates
  • Income from operations (EBIT) was $30 million, an operating margin of 9.7%
  • Non-GAAP EBIT3 was $68 million, an operating margin of 21.9%
  • Operating cash flow was $75 million, with free cash flow of $71 million

Recent Business Highlights -

  • Commvault introduced Commvault Active Directory Pre Recover, a new Identity Resilience innovation designed to reduce clean recovery of Active Directory from hours to minutes.
  • Commvault expanded its FedRAMP High Authorized Cyber Resilience Services to managed services providers for protection and recovery of sensitive government data while supporting evolving federal cybersecurity requirements.
  • Commvault integrated Threat Scan with Google Threat Intelligence to help organizations identify clean recovery points faster and accelerate recovery following cyberattacks.

Financial Outlook for Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20274 -
We are providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2027:

  • Subscription revenue is expected to be between $293 million and $297 million
  • Non-GAAP EBIT margin is expected to be between 20.5% and 21.0%

We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2027:

  • Subscription revenue is expected to be between $1,127 million and $1,133 million
  • Subscription ARR is expected to be between $1,205 million and $1,215 million
  • Non-GAAP EBIT margin is expected to be between 21.0% and 21.5%
  • Free cash flow is expected to be between $255 million and $265 million
  • Diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 42 million

Financial Outlook for Full Year Fiscal 2027 Subscription ARR -
($ in millions)

FY'27 guidance as of June 30, 2026 (midpoint)

$ 1,205

YTD currency impact using March 31, 2026 rates

(3)

Adjustment on revised annual outlook

8

FY'27 updated guidance as of September 30, 2026 (midpoint)

$ 1,210

The above guidance metrics contemplate current macroeconomic conditions. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information
Commvault will host a conference call today, October 27, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault
Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) delivers continuous recovery for the AI era. We help organizations stay ready for constant disruption by returning critical data, applications, identities, and AI systems to a clean, trusted state. Our purpose-built recovery solutions span cloud-native and hybrid environments, leveraging AI to enable resilience at enterprise scale.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as those related to our restructuring plans, competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Overview
($ in thousands)


Q2'26


Q3'26


Q4'26


Q1'27


Q2'27


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Subscription:















Term-based license

$ 92,647

10 %


$ 118,950

22 %


$ 114,445

6 %


$ 110,420

1 %


$ 105,002

13 %

Term-based support

49,686

19 %


50,962

18 %


53,933

21 %


56,057

18 %


57,307

15 %

SaaS

80,018

61 %


87,379

44 %


93,139

43 %


100,550

39 %


106,203

33 %

Total subscription

222,351

26 %


257,291

28 %


261,517

20 %


267,027

16 %


268,512

21 %

Perpetual license

12,073

15 %


13,675

(17) %


10,129

(32) %


8,695

19 %


7,205

(40) %

Perpetual support

30,543

(15) %


29,309

(14) %


26,972

(15) %


25,475

(19) %


23,482

(23) %

Other services

11,221

2 %


13,557

25 %


13,074

26 %


12,934

(7) %


13,190

18 %

Total revenues

$ 276,188

18 %


$ 313,832

19 %


$ 311,692

13 %


$ 314,131

11 %


$ 312,389

13 %

Constant Currency - Revenue
($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Q2'26
Revenue as
Reported
(GAAP)


Q2'27
Revenue as
Reported
(GAAP)


Constant
Currency
Impact


% Change Y/Y
(GAAP)


% Change Y/Y
Constant
Currency

Subscription:










Term-based license

$ 92,647


$ 105,002


$ 430


13 %


14 %

Term-based support

49,686


57,307


136


15 %


16 %

SaaS

80,018


106,203


(1)


33 %


33 %

Total subscription

222,351


268,512


565


21 %


21 %

Perpetual license

12,073


7,205


128


(40) %


(39) %

Perpetual support

30,543


23,482


255


(23) %


(22) %

Other services

11,221


13,190


(14)


18 %


17 %

Total

$ 276,188


$ 312,389


$ 934


13 %


13 %

Disaggregation of Revenues
($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, and Southeast Asia.


Q2'26


Q3'26


Q4'26


Q1'27


Q2'27


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth


Revenue

Y/Y

Growth


Revenue

Y/Y
Growth

Americas

$ 168,125

16 %


$ 178,852

15 %


$ 184,977

9 %


$ 186,779

9 %


$ 194,103

15 %

International

108,063

22 %


134,980

26 %


126,715

20 %


127,352

15 %


118,286

9 %

Total revenues

$ 276,188

18 %


$ 313,832

19 %


$ 311,692

13 %


$ 314,131

11 %


$ 312,389

13 %

Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR
($ in thousands)


Q2'26


Q3'26


Q4'26


Q1'27


Q2'27

Subscription ARR

918,130


966,260


1,014,729


1,054,311


1,103,909

SaaS ARR

335,669


363,732


400,157


424,337


454,406

Constant Currency - Subscription ARR
($ in thousands)

Constant currency ARR is calculated using the foreign exchange spot rates from March 31, 2026 and applying these rates to foreign-denominated results in the periods presented.


Q1'27


Q2'27

Constant Currency Subscription ARR




Term-based Software ARR

$ 630,864


$ 651,402

SaaS ARR

424,879


455,387

Constant Currency Subscription ARR

$ 1,055,743


$ 1,106,789





Constant Currency Subscription Net New ARR




Term-based Software ARR

$ 16,457


$ 20,538

SaaS ARR

24,827


30,508

Constant Currency Subscription Net New ARR

$ 41,284


$ 51,046

Additional Financial Information

  • During the six months ended September 30, 2026, we repurchased approximately 906,000 shares of common stock for $119 million
  • Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were approximately 42 million for the period ended September 30, 2026
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $897 million as of September 30, 2026
  • Subscription net dollar retention rate5 was 113%

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Subscription:








Term-based license

$ 105,002


$ 92,647


$ 215,422


$ 201,929

Term-based support

57,307


49,686


113,364


97,268

Software-as-a-service

106,203


80,018


206,753


152,463

Total subscription

268,512


222,351


535,539


451,660

Perpetual license

7,205


12,073


15,900


19,408

Perpetual support

23,482


30,543


48,957


61,982

Other services

13,190


11,221


26,124


25,116

Total revenues

312,389


276,188


626,520


558,166

Cost of revenues:








Term-based license

3,465


2,414


7,708


4,656

Software-as-a-service

31,812


29,187


61,464


55,159

Perpetual license

228


194


399


439

Customer support

14,347


14,847


29,046


29,054

Other services

9,018


8,402


17,862


16,513

Total cost of revenues

58,870


55,044


116,479


105,821

Gross margin

253,519


221,144


510,041


452,345

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

135,529


122,240


275,324


244,719

Research and development

42,292


39,859


81,834


79,921

General and administrative

42,211


42,553


88,962


83,823

Depreciation and amortization

2,786


2,572


5,105


5,179

Restructuring

324


1,429


2,720


1,666

Change in contingent consideration

-


-


-


(545)

Total operating expenses

223,142


208,653


453,945


414,763

Income from operations

30,377


12,491


56,096


37,582

Interest income

8,439


3,087


16,126


5,096

Interest expense

(1,482)


(637)


(2,955)


(915)

Other income, net

1,420


159


1,689


220

Income before income taxes

38,754


15,100


70,956


41,983

Income tax expense

9,643


370


20,706


3,757

Net income

$ 29,111


$ 14,730


$ 50,250


$ 38,226

Net income per common share:








Basic

$ 0.71


$ 0.33


$ 1.22


$ 0.86

Diluted

$ 0.69


$ 0.33


$ 1.19


$ 0.84

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

41,261


44,406


41,303


44,366

Diluted

42,221


45,195


42,057


45,264

Commvault Systems, Inc.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




September 30,


March 31,



2026


2026

ASSETS

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 897,250


$ 899,987

Trade accounts receivable, net


280,575


330,483

Other current assets


62,295


56,040

Total current assets


1,240,120


1,286,510






Deferred tax assets, net


145,975


153,766

Property and equipment, net


13,479


9,750

Operating lease assets


35,956


34,920

Deferred commissions cost


113,437


103,892

Intangible assets, net


17,204


19,715

Goodwill


209,168


209,322

Other assets


99,723


68,430

Total assets


$ 1,875,062


$ 1,886,305






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 493


$ 651

Accrued liabilities


159,107


165,583

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


7,443


6,963

Deferred revenue


472,746


484,973

Total current liabilities


639,789


658,170






Convertible notes, net


882,989


880,863

Deferred revenue, less current portion


291,114


293,725

Deferred tax liabilities


1,134


1,565

Long-term operating lease liabilities


30,937


29,675

Other liabilities


16,565


14,813






Total stockholders' equity


12,534


7,494

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,875,062


$ 1,886,305

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

$ 29,111


$ 14,730


$ 50,250


$ 38,226

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:








Depreciation and amortization

2,786


2,572


5,105


5,179

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,166


409


2,330


494

Amortization of deferred commissions costs

15,835


11,221


30,417


22,210

Noncash stock-based compensation

35,780


32,224


71,070


62,404

Noncash operating lease expense

2,008


1,774


3,924


3,410

Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration

-


-


-


(545)

Noncash adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback

-


-


-


495

Deferred income taxes

4,244


5,668


7,206


9,576

Other

67


(138)


(115)


(199)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Trade accounts receivable, net

(9,599)


20,258


49,115


24,006

Other current assets and Other assets

(5,281)


(8,281)


(28,471)


(5,903)

Deferred commissions cost

(18,923)


(13,712)


(40,222)


(28,784)

Accounts payable

341


232


(165)


(88)

Accrued liabilities

18,072


2,030


(8,209)


(45,230)

Operating lease liabilities

(1,325)


(1,739)


(3,214)


(3,647)

Deferred revenue

169


10,513


(12,139)


27,953

Other liabilities

347


(992)


(414)


(1,107)

Net cash provided by operating activities

74,798


76,769


126,468


108,450

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchase of property and equipment

(3,932)


(3,187)


(4,501)


(5,066)

Purchase of investments

(144)


(482)


(8,039)


(6,626)

Proceeds from sale of headquarters, net

-


-


-


34,849

Business combination, net of cash acquired

-


(26,015)


-


(26,015)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,076)


(29,684)


(12,540)


(2,858)

Cash flows from financing activities








Repurchase of common stock

(107,741)


(131,023)


(117,872)


(146,073)

Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans

6,585


6,974


6,585


6,974

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

-


900,000


-


900,000

Purchase of capped calls

-


(99,630)


-


(99,630)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-


(20,396)


-


(22,242)

Other

(113)


(18)


(188)


(30)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(101,269)


655,907


(111,475)


638,999

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,040)


(2,671)


(5,190)


16,861

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(32,587)


700,321


(2,737)


761,452

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

929,837


363,234


899,987


302,103

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 897,250


$ 1,063,555


$ 897,250


$ 1,063,555

Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities








Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 4,262


$ 1,913


$ 5,194


$ 22,165

Debt issuance costs accrued but not paid, included in accrued liabilities

$ -


$ 984


$ -


$ 984

Share repurchases accrued but not paid, included in accrued liabilities

$ 1,419


$ -


$ 1,419


$ -

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:








GAAP income from operations

$ 30,377


$ 12,491


$ 56,096


$ 37,582

Noncash stock-based compensation6

35,680


31,813


70,405


61,918

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation7

712


838


1,589


2,637

Restructuring8

324


1,429


2,720


1,666

Amortization of intangible assets9

1,255


1,140


2,511


2,211

Business combination costs10

-


1,890


-


1,890

Change in contingent consideration11

-


-


-


(545)

Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12

-


-


-


495

Non-recurring strategic pricing initiative costs13

-


-


6,500


-

Other non-recurring charges14

-


1,805


-


1,805

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 68,348


$ 51,406


$ 139,821


$ 109,659









GAAP net income

$ 29,111


$ 14,730


$ 50,250


$ 38,226

Noncash stock-based compensation

35,680


31,813


70,405


61,918

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

712


838


1,589


2,637

Restructuring

324


1,429


2,720


1,666

Amortization of intangible assets

1,255


1,140


2,511


2,211

Business combination costs

-


1,890


-


1,890

Change in contingent consideration

-


-


-


(545)

Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback

-


-


-


495

Non-recurring strategic pricing initiative costs

-


-


6,500


-

Other non-recurring charges

-


1,805


-


1,805

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment15

(8,771)


(12,593)


(16,417)


(23,617)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 58,311


$ 41,052


$ 117,558


$ 86,686









GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.69


$ 0.33


$ 1.19


$ 0.84

Noncash stock-based compensation

0.85


0.70


1.67


1.37

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

0.02


0.02


0.04


0.06

Restructuring

0.01


0.03


0.06


0.04

Amortization of intangible assets

0.03


0.03


0.06


0.05

Business combination costs

-


0.04


-


0.04

Change in contingent consideration

-


-


-


(0.01)

Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback

-


-


-


0.01

Non-recurring strategic pricing initiative costs

-


-


0.15


-

Other non-recurring charges

-


0.04


-


0.04

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment

(0.22)


(0.28)


(0.37)


(0.52)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.38


$ 0.91


$ 2.80


$ 1.92

GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding

42,221


45,195


42,057


45,264



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:








GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$ 74,798


$ 76,769


$ 126,468


$ 108,450

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,932)


(3,187)


(4,501)


(5,066)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$ 70,866


$ 73,582


$ 121,967


$ 103,384

We monitor subscription annualized recurring revenue ("Subscription ARR"), SaaS ARR and subscription net dollar retention rate ("Subscription NRR") to help evaluate the state of our business. We believe these metrics are material to investors to understand the growth and performance of our business, as they help normalize certain variable factors and provide a consistent view of our recurring revenue profile. Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR exclude non-recurring elements and reflect the annualized value of active contracts, while subscription NRR measures net expansion within our existing subscription customer base. Together, we believe these metrics offer meaningful insight into the health and trajectory of our recurring revenue streams. Commvault has also provided its Subscription ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. Total ARR, which also included the annualized maintenance contract on perpetual licenses, is no longer disclosed.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP EBIT margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and non-GAAP free cash flow. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues on a constant currency basis. We analyze revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP EBIT and non-GAAP EBIT margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault related to stock-based compensation. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, business combination costs, the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration, adjustments from the sale and leaseback of headquarters, non-recurring strategic pricing initiative costs, and other non-recurring charges from its non-GAAP results. These adjustments are further discussed in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expense are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expense allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP EBIT and non-GAAP EBIT margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Six Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Cost of revenues

$ 1,435


$ 1,323


$ 2,838


$ 2,572

Sales and marketing

14,642


12,757


28,810


25,343

Research and development

8,034


7,752


16,318


14,822

General and administrative

11,569


9,981


22,439


19,181

Stock-based compensation expense

$ 35,680


$ 31,813


$ 70,405


$ 61,918

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 8.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP EBIT, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP EBIT and non-GAAP EBIT margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents non-GAAP EBIT margin and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts, because certain items that impact these GAAP measures, cannot be reasonably predicted or quantified. The probable significance of these items may be material, and as a result, the corresponding GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation to those GAAP measures are not available on a forward-looking basis.

Notes

  1. Beginning in fiscal 2027, Customer support revenue has been further disaggregated between support associated with term-based software license arrangements ("Term-based support") and support associated with perpetual software license arrangements ("Perpetual support"). Subscription revenue has also been reclassified to include Term-based support revenue, in addition to Term-based license and SaaS revenues. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. These reclassifications have no impact on total revenues, net income, or the underlying revenue recognition for these arrangements.

    In addition, Subscription ARR has been reclassified to include enterprise support, further aligning Subscription ARR with Subscription revenue. Enterprise support consists of recurring customer success services that provide our customers with enhanced support, strategic guidance and dedicated technical expertise, and is included in Term-based support. Prior to fiscal 2027, enterprise support was included only in Total ARR. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Total ARR, which also included the annualized maintenance contract on perpetual licenses, is no longer disclosed.

  2. Subscription ARR represents the annualized value of all active contracts as of the end of a reporting period attributable to term-based licenses, maintenance and support services associated with term license arrangements, enterprise support, SaaS subscriptions, and consumption-based arrangements, calculated by dividing the total active contract value by the number of days in the contract term and multiplying the result by 365. For consumption-based arrangements on a pay as you go model without a fixed commitment, the applicable ARR is calculated by annualizing the revenue contractually expected to be received in a given month based on actual monthly usage from a prior month. SaaS ARR includes only the cloud-hosted portion of subscription ARR and is calculated using the same methodology.

    These metrics should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and are not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. These metrics are not a forecast of future revenues. Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis. There is no direct GAAP comparative to ARR.

  3. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

  4. Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Forward-looking non-GAAP measures" for additional explanation.

  5. Subscription net dollar retention rate ("Subscription NRR") includes all contracts attributable to term-based licenses, maintenance and support services associated with term license arrangements, enterprise support, SaaS subscriptions, and consumption-based arrangements. Subscription NRR is calculated as the percentage of subscription ARR retained from existing customers at the start of an annual period after accounting for expansion revenue, churn, and downgrades, measured on an annualized basis using the trailing four quarter average. Acquired subscription ARR is excluded until the acquisition is fully integrated, which we generally expect to occur twelve months from the close date. We believe our subscription NRR offers valuable insight into the year-over-year expansion of our existing customer base, reflecting both increased utilization of current products and services as well as the adoption of additional offerings. There is no direct GAAP comparative to NRR.

  6. Represents noncash stock-based compensation expense, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 8.

  7. Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault related to stock-based compensation.

  8. Restructuring charges relate to two plans designed to optimize our cost structure, enhance organizational agility, align resources with strategic priorities, and reorganize our business technology function. These initiatives include workforce reductions, technology transitions, office lease closures, and the exit of operations in certain jurisdictions. The related charges primarily consist of severance and associated employee termination costs, stock-based compensation expense resulting from modification events, and office closure and exit charges. As of September 30, 2026, the majority of these costs have been incurred and the remaining activities are anticipated to be completed in fiscal 2027.

  9. Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.

  10. These charges relate to acquisition and business development activities, including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.

  11. Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.

  12. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we finalized the sale of our corporate headquarters and entered into a lease for a portion of the premises. These noncash charges represent accounting adjustments for a $1.3 million loss associated with the related lease terms and a $0.8 million adjustment to reflect the final sale price of the assets resulting in a net charge of $0.5 million recorded in general and administrative expense on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

  13. These charges relate to a non-routine business expense incurred during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 associated with strategic pricing and packaging initiatives. Given the non-recurring nature of the matter, these costs have been excluded from non-GAAP results as they are episodic in nature, directly tied to a discrete strategic initiative, and not reflective of ongoing operating performance.

  14. These primarily legal and consulting expenses are related to our response in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to a one-time security matter from the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Given the non-recurring nature of the matter, these costs have been excluded from non-GAAP results to provide a clearer view of ongoing operating performance.

  15. The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.