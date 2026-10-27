Boeing Reports Third Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2026

737-7 achieved amended type certification (ATC) from the FAA; 737-10 achieved ATC in October

Selected by the U.S. Navy to design, build and deliver the F/A-XX next generation fighter aircraft

Operating cash flow of $1.5 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.5 billion

Total company backlog grew to a record $745 billion, including over 6,300 commercial airplanes

Table 1. Summary Financial Results



Third Quarter





Nine Months



(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

























Revenues

$24,188

$23,270

4 %

$70,965

$65,515

8 %

























GAAP























Earnings/(loss) from operations

$354

($4,781)

NM

$958

($4,496)

NM Operating margins

1.5 %

(20.5) %

22.0 Pts

1.3 %

(6.9) %

8.2 Pts Net loss

($116)

($5,339)

NM

($551)

($5,982)

NM Diluted loss per share

($0.26)

($7.14)

NM

($1.04)

($8.25)

NM Operating cash flow

$1,496

$1,123

33 %

$2,681

($266)

NM

























Non-GAAP*























Core operating earnings/(loss)

$204

($5,049)

NM

$498

($5,283)

NM Core operating margins

0.8 %

(21.7) %

22.5 Pts

0.7 %

(8.1) %

8.8 Pts Core loss per share

($0.34)

($7.47)

NM

($1.30)

($9.22)

NM

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) recorded third quarter revenue of $24.2 billion, primarily reflecting higher defense and services volume and less favorable commercial delivery mix. The company reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.26) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($0.34). Operating cash flow in the quarter was $1.5 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* was $0.5 billion. Total company backlog at quarter end grew to a record $745 billion.

"Recent milestones, including certification of the 737-7 and 737-10 and selection to design and build the Navy's sixth-generation fighter aircraft, are important steps as we continue building on our progress," said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "But we are not done. We remain focused on safety and quality as we redouble our efforts on Lean and disciplined execution to deliver on our commitments and build the durable performance our stakeholders expect."

Table 2. Cash Flow

Third Quarter

Nine Months (Millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating cash flow

$1,496

$1,123

$2,681

($266) Less additions to property, plant & equipment

($1,032)

($885)

($3,040)

($1,986) Free cash flow*

$464

$238

($359)

($2,252)

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow was $1.5 billion in the quarter reflecting working capital timing partially offset by Department of Justice settlement payments of approximately $0.7 billion. Additions to property, plant and equipment primarily reflects higher investments in Charleston and St. Louis sites.

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances

Quarter End (Billions)

3Q 2026

2Q 2026 Cash and investments in marketable securities1

$20.7

$20.0 Consolidated debt

$45.9

$45.9

1 Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $20.7 billion, compared to $20.0 billion at the beginning of the quarter primarily reflecting cash flow generated in the quarter. The company maintains access to credit facilities of $10.0 billion, which remain undrawn.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes

Third Quarter





Nine Months



(Dollars in Millions)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Deliveries

161

160

1 %

475

440

8 % Revenues

$10,720

$11,094

(3) %

$31,674

$30,115

5 % Loss from operations

($697)

($5,353)

NM

($1,582)

($6,447)

NM Operating margins

(6.5) %

(48.3) %

41.8 Pts

(5.0) %

(21.4) %

16.4 Pts

Commercial Airplanes third quarter revenue of $10.7 billion and operating margin of (6.5) percent primarily reflects less favorable delivery mix, higher projected costs associated with future production rate adjustments and higher estimated supply chain costs. Third quarter 2025 operating margins were impacted by a charge on the 777X program.

The 737 program continues to progress toward stabilized production of 47 per month. During the quarter, the 737-7 received amended type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, and the 737-10 received certification in October. The 787 program remains stable at a production rate of 8 per month. In the quarter, the 777X program continued to progress on 777-9 certification flight testing and remains on track for first delivery in 2027.

Commercial Airplanes booked 300 net orders including orders from Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa. Commercial Airplanes delivered 161 airplanes and backlog included over 6,300 airplanes valued at a record $612 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security

Third Quarter





Nine Months



(Dollars in Millions)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Revenues

$7,935

$6,902

15 %

$23,017

$19,817

16 % Earnings from operations

$492

$114

332 %

$710

$379

87 % Operating margins

6.2 %

1.7 %

4.5 Pts

3.1 %

1.9 %

1.2 Pts

Defense, Space & Security third quarter revenue was $7.9 billion driven by higher volume. Operating margin of 6.2 percent primarily reflects a $252 million gain on the HRL Laboratories sale and improved operational performance.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security was selected by the U.S. Navy for a contract to design, build and deliver the F/A-XX next-generation fighter aircraft. This order is not included in backlog pending completion of the source selection and evaluation review process. Also in the quarter, the company received a seven-year contract award to expand PAC-3 Seeker production. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security grew to a record $101 billion, with 23 percent representing orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services

Third Quarter





Nine Months



(Dollars in Millions)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Revenues

$5,574

$5,370

4 %

$16,288

$15,714

4 % Earnings from operations

$1,019

$938

9 %

$2,958

$2,930

1 % Operating margins

18.3 %

17.5 %

0.8 Pts

18.2 %

18.6 %

(0.4) Pts

Global Services third quarter revenue was $5.6 billion on higher volume. Operating margin of 18.3 percent reflects favorable volume and mix.

In the quarter, Global Services captured an award from the U.S. Army to provide maintenance services for the AH-64 Apache fleet. Global Services ended the quarter with backlog of $33 billion.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information

Third Quarter

Nine Months (Dollars in Millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues















Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($41)

($96)

($14)

($131) Earnings/(loss) from operations















Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($610)

($748)

($1,588)

($2,145) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

$150

$268

$460

$787 Other income, net

$96

$276

$369

$924 Interest and debt expense

($573)

($694)

($1,789)

($2,112) Income tax benefit/(expense)

$7

($140)

($89)

($298)

Unallocated items, eliminations and other primarily reflects timing of allocations.

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings/(Loss), Core Operating Margins and Core Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Core operating earnings/(loss) is defined as GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margins is defined as Core operating earnings/(loss) expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings/(loss) per share is defined as GAAP Diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding the net earnings/(loss) per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins and core earnings/(loss) per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided on page 12.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 for a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, generally can be used to help identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, our financial outlook, targets, plans, goals and objectives, and industry projections and outlooks, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate.

These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes and geopolitical developments; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, production quality issues, commercial airplane production rates, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government, as well as significant delays in U.S. government appropriations; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (7) competition within our markets; (8) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers, including tariffs, trade restrictions and government actions; (9) changes in accounting estimates; (10) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures, including anticipated synergies and quality improvements related to our acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.; (11) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (12) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (13) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (14) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (15) management of a complex, global IT infrastructure; (16) compromised or unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (17) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (18) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (19) potential environmental liabilities; (20) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (21) credit rating agency actions and our ability to effectively manage our liquidity; (22) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (23) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; (24) the dilutive effect of future issuances of our common stock; and (25) the preferential treatment of our 6.00% mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:









Investor Relations:

Eric Hill or Mike Harris [email protected] Communications:

Wilson Chow [email protected]

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Sales of products $61,117

$54,911

$20,753

$19,642 Sales of services 9,848

10,604

3,435

3,628 Total revenues 70,965

65,515

24,188

23,270















Cost of products (55,664)

(54,522)

(19,146)

(22,737) Cost of services (8,174)

(8,516)

(2,875)

(2,908) Total costs and expenses (63,838)

(63,038)

(22,021)

(25,645)

7,127

2,477

2,167

(2,375) Income from operating investments, net 229

42

215

14 General and administrative expense (3,823)

(4,427)

(1,198)

(1,522) Research and development expense, net (2,654)

(2,651)

(830)

(897) Gain/(loss) on dispositions, net 79

63





(1) Earnings/(loss) from operations 958

(4,496)

354

(4,781) Other income, net 369

924

96

276 Interest and debt expense (1,789)

(2,112)

(573)

(694) Loss before income taxes (462)

(5,684)

(123)

(5,199) Income tax (expense)/benefit (89)

(298)

7

(140) Net loss (551)

(5,982)

(116)

(5,339) Less: Net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 13

3





(2) Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders (564)

(5,985)

(116)

(5,337) Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends

accumulated during the period 259

259

87

87 ?

Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders ($823)

($6,244)

($203)

($5,424) ?

Basic loss per share ($1.04)

($8.25)

($0.26)

($7.14) ?

Diluted loss per share ($1.04)

($8.25)

($0.26)

($7.14)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) September 30

2026

December 31

2025 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $9,498

$10,921 Short-term and other investments 11,216

18,479 Accounts receivable, net 4,069

2,921 Unbilled receivables, net 10,179

9,158 Inventories 90,948

84,679 Other current assets, net 2,674

2,301 Assets held for sale 688



Total current assets 129,272

128,459 Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net 334

241 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $24,507 and

$23,613 16,685

15,361 Goodwill 17,778

17,275 Acquired intangible assets, net 1,279

1,567 Deferred income taxes 193

107 Investments 970

1,048 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,186 and $1,014 4,228

4,177 Total assets $170,739

$168,235 Liabilities and equity





Accounts payable $15,288

$13,109 Accrued liabilities 26,441

27,141 Advances and progress billings 67,502

59,404 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 4,569

8,461 Liabilities held for sale 161



Total current liabilities 113,961

108,115 Deferred income taxes 310

216 Accrued retiree health care 1,995

2,091 Accrued pension plan liability, net 4,018

4,287 Other long-term liabilities 2,542

2,432 Long-term debt 41,351

45,637 Total liabilities 164,177

162,778 Shareholders' equity:





Mandatory convertible preferred stock, 6.00% Series A, par value $1.00 -

20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued; aggregate

liquidation preference $5,750 6

6 Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;

1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061

5,061 Additional paid-in capital 22,222

21,441 Treasury stock, at cost - 220,364,848 and 227,562,887 shares (27,159)

(28,029) Retained earnings 16,429

17,252 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,012)

(10,277) Total shareholders' equity 6,547

5,454 Noncontrolling interests 15

3 Total equity 6,562

5,457 Total liabilities and equity $170,739

$168,235

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Nine months ended

September 30 (Dollars in millions) 2026

2025 Cash flows - operating activities:





Net loss ($551)

($5,982) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided/(used) by operating activities:





Non-cash items -





Share-based plans expense 361

343 Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contributions 1,275

1,173 Depreciation and amortization 1,753

1,417 Investment/asset impairment charges, net 122

32 Gain on dispositions, net (79)

(63) 777X and 767 reach-forward losses 86

5,140 Other charges and credits, net (1)

217 Changes in assets and liabilities -





Accounts receivable (1,130)

(836) Unbilled receivables (1,039)

(679) Advances and progress billings 8,113

(2,065) Inventories (6,733)

(116) Other current assets (127)

227 Accounts payable 2,436

539 Accrued liabilities (1,562)

574 Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred (76)

93 Other long-term liabilities (148)

(294) Pension and other postretirement plans (86)

(436) Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net (112)

274 Other 179

176 Net cash provided/(used) by operating activities 2,681

(266) Cash flows - investing activities:





Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (3,040)

(1,986) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 21

5 Proceeds from dispositions



35 Contributions to investments (28,170)

(36,337) Proceeds from investments 35,040

32,674 Supplier notes receivable (11)

(292) Repayments on supplier notes receivable 12



Other 1



Net cash provided/(used) by investing activities 3,853

(5,901) Cash flows - financing activities:





New borrowings 46

138 Debt repayments (8,415)

(721) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (38)

(28) Dividends paid on Mandatory convertible preferred stock (259)

(244) Other 46

43 Net cash used by financing activities (8,620)

(812) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5

39 Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted (2,081)

(6,940) Less net decrease in cash & cash equivalents classified as Assets held for sale 41



Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year 11,663

13,822 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period 9,541

6,882 Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments 43

709 Cash & cash equivalents at end of period $9,498

$6,173

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Summary of Business Segment Data (Unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30 (Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Commercial Airplanes $31,674

$30,115

$10,720

$11,094 Defense, Space & Security 23,017

19,817

7,935

6,902 Global Services 16,288

15,714

5,574

5,370 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (14)

(131)

(41)

(96) Total revenues $70,965

$65,515

$24,188

$23,270 Earnings/(loss) from operations:













Commercial Airplanes ($1,582)

($6,447)

($697)

($5,353) Defense, Space & Security 710

379

492

114 Global Services 2,958

2,930

1,019

938 Segment operating earnings/(loss) 2,086

(3,138)

814

(4,301) Unallocated items, eliminations and other (1,588)

(2,145)

(610)

(748) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 460

787

150

268 Earnings/(loss) from operations 958

(4,496)

354

(4,781) Other income, net 369

924

96

276 Interest and debt expense (1,789)

(2,112)

(573)

(694) Loss before income taxes (462)

(5,684)

(123)

(5,199) Income tax (expense)/benefit (89)

(298)

7

(140) Net loss (551)

(5,982)

(116)

(5,339) Less: Net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 13

3





(2) Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders (564)

(5,985)

(116)

(5,337) Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends

accumulated during the period 259

259

87

87 ?

Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders ($823)

($6,244)

($203)

($5,424) Research and development expense, net:













Commercial Airplanes $1,700

$1,657

$500

$565 Defense, Space & Security 563

618

197

198 Global Services 76

91

28

32 Other 315

285

105

102 Total research and development expense, net $2,654

$2,651

$830

$897 Unallocated items, eliminations and other:













Share-based plans ($44)

($40)

$8

$11 Deferred compensation (104)

(150)

3

(70) Amortization of previously capitalized interest (69)

(64)

(24)

(22) Research and development expense, net (315)

(285)

(105)

(102) Eliminations and other unallocated items (1,056)

(1,606)

(492)

(565) Sub-total (included in Core operating earnings/(loss) (1,588)

(2,145)

(610)

(748) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 277

588

92

198 Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 183

199

58

70 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 460

787

$150

$268 Total ($1,128)

($1,358)

($460)

($480)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Operating and Financial Data (Unaudited)

Deliveries

Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30 Commercial Airplanes

2026

2025

2026

2025 737

367

330

124

121 767

26

20

10

6 777

20

29

5

9 787

62

61

22

24 Total

475

440

161

160



























Defense, Space & Security















AH-64 Apache (New)

11

14

3

8 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

36

28

12

7 CH-47 Chinook (New)

7

1

2

- CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

4

9

1

2 F-15 Models

6

7

2

3 F/A-18 Models

7

12

2

3 KC-46 Tanker

15

9

7

4 MH-139

6

6

1

1 P-8 Models

2

4

-

2 Commercial Satellites

4

4

3

2 Total1

98

94

33

32 ? 1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications



Total backlog (Dollars in millions)

September 30

2026

December 31

2025 Commercial Airplanes

$611,833

$567,290 Defense, Space & Security

100,505

84,786 Global Services

32,725

29,720 Unallocated items, eliminations and other

368

411 Total backlog

$745,431

$682,207









Contractual backlog

$692,767

$639,721 Unobligated backlog

52,664

42,486 Total backlog

$745,431

$682,207

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins, and core earnings/(loss) per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of earnings/(loss) from operations, operating margins, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Third Quarter 2026

Third Quarter 2025



$ millions Per Share

$ millions Per Share Revenues

$24,188



$23,270

Earnings/(loss) from operations (GAAP)

354



(4,781)

Operating margins (GAAP)

1.5 %



(20.5) %















FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:











Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(92)



(198)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(58)



(70)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(150)



(268)

Core operating earnings/(loss) (non-GAAP)

$204



($5,049)

Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

0.8 %



(21.7) %















Diluted loss per share (GAAP)



($0.26)



($7.14) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($92) (0.12)

($198) (0.26) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(58) (0.07)

(70) (0.09) Non-operating pension expense/(income)

76 0.10

(42) (0.06) Non-operating postretirement income

(9) (0.01)

(5) (0.01) Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

17 0.02

66 0.09 Subtotal of adjustments

($66) ($0.08)

($249) ($0.33) Core loss per share (non-GAAP)



($0.34)



($7.47) ?

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in

millions)



792.7



759.9

1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins, and core earnings/(loss) per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of earnings/(loss) from operations, operating margins, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Nine Months 2026

Nine Months 2025



$ millions Per Share

$ millions Per Share Revenues

$70,965



$65,515

Earnings/(loss) from operations (GAAP)

958



(4,496)

Operating margins (GAAP)

1.3 %



(6.9) %















FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:











Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(277)



(588)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(183)



(199)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(460)



(787)

Core operating earnings/(loss) (non-GAAP)

$498



($5,283)

Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

0.7 %



(8.1) %















Diluted loss per share (GAAP)



($1.04)



($8.25) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($277) (0.35)

($588) (0.78) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(183) (0.23)

(199) (0.26) Non-operating pension expense/(income)

223 0.28

(127) (0.17) Non-operating postretirement income

(27) (0.03)

(14) (0.02) Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

55 0.07

195 0.26 Subtotal of adjustments

($209) ($0.26)

($733) ($0.97) Core loss per share (non-GAAP)



($1.30)



($9.22) ?

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in

millions)



790.4



756.7

1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

SOURCE Boeing