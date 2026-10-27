HCSS Fleet Now Connects to Motive, Bringing Vehicle and Equipment Data Into One Place

Automatic hours and mileage, a single map for mixed fleets, and timelier usage data for maintenance and utilization decisions

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / HCSS , the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors, today announced an integration with Motive , the AI platform for physical operations, trusted by nearly 100,000 customers across transportation and logistics, construction, and more industries across the physical economy.

Through the integration, contractors can pull vehicle and asset data from Motive straight into HCSS Fleet. Organizations that manage hundreds of trucks and machines no longer need to key in engine hours, odometer readings, or fuel usage by hand, a task that is slow and easy to get wrong.

"The integration with Motive automatically brings critical vehicle and equipment data into HCSS Fleet, giving teams accurate hours, miles, and preventive maintenance triggers without the manual work," said Phil Robinson, Group Product Manager, HCSS Fleet. "It's about improved job costing and turning connected assets into better decisions."

In HCSS Fleet, Motive-equipped vehicles and assets appear on the same map as OEM-connected and HCSS-tracked equipment, giving teams a single, unified view of their fleet. With fresher usage data, shops can tailor service to how machines are actually being used and spot assets that may need attention sooner, while operations leaders can see where equipment is and whether it's available for work. Fleet managers also gain a more consistent source of data for reviewing activity, maintenance needs, and trends.

"Contractors run on equipment, and Motive gives them accurate, real-time data on every asset they own," said Jeet Chitgopker, Senior Director, Partner & Ecosystem Engineering, Motive. "With Motive connected to HCSS Fleet, that data goes straight to the teams making maintenance and utilization decisions, with automatic hours, miles, and preventive maintenance triggers, so they can keep machines working and jobs on schedule."

The integration is available to all HCSS Fleet customers. To get started, open the OEM Providers tab in HCSS Fleet | Telematics or go through the HCSS tile on Motive's App Marketplace.

For more on HCSS Fleet and the Motive integration, visit hcss.com .

About HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors work smarter, faster, and safer with innovative software designed hand-in-hand with the people who use it. What began with HeavyBid, the industry standard in estimating, has grown into a powerful, user-friendly platform spanning the entire project lifecycle. The HCSS platform-HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and HCSS Fleet-centralizes data across the office, field, and shop to deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows so contractors can bid, build, and deliver with confidence. Recognized as both a pioneer and an industry leader, HCSS continues to innovate with customer-centric solutions and award-winning 24/7/365 support.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE: HCSS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-fleet-now-connects-to-motive-bringing-vehicle-and-equipment-1240645