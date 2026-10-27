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WKN: A1XA53 | ISIN: AU000000DTR1 | Ticker-Symbol: YE1
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:04
0,041 Euro
-14,20 % -0,007
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
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DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0460,05111:37
ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Dateline Resources Limited: US Court Reserves Decision on Colosseum Injunction Stay

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) advises that on 26 October 2026 (US Pacific time) the United States District Court for the Central District of California heard the applications of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Colosseum Rare Metals, Inc. (CRM) and the Federal Defendants (the US Department of the Interior and National Park Service) for a stay of the August 2026 preliminary injunction pending appeal.

The hearing

Under the US Federal Rules of Procedure, a stay must first be sought from the District Court that issued the injunction before it can be sought from the Court of Appeals. At the hearing, the parties addressed the question, raised in a tentative ruling issued before the hearing, of the Court's jurisdiction to alter the injunction while the appeal is pending. At the conclusion of the hearing the Court did not adopt the tentative ruling.

CRM sought a stay of the injunction or, alternatively, an order requiring the plaintiff to provide security for CRM's losses while the injunction remains in place. The Court also sought information on the timetable for the substantive trial court proceeding and took the applications under submission.

Next steps

Both CRM and the Federal Defendants have appealed the injunction, and both sought the stay. Should the District Court decline the applications, the parties' options include seeking a stay from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which considers the application afresh. The appeal of the injunction itself is proceeding in parallel.

The Company's position remains that the Plan of Operations approved by the Bureau of Land Management in 1985 constitutes a valid existing right that survived the creation of the Mojave National Preserve, as recognized by the National Park Service in 1995, and again in April 2025.

Site operations at Colosseum remain suspended in accordance with the injunction. The Company will update the market when the Court's decision is received.

Court documents

Copies of public filings are available at: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/73194892/national-parks-conservation-association-v-us-department-of-the-interior/

This ASX announcement has been authorized for release by the Company's Disclosure Committee

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi
Managing Director
+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell
Corporate & Investor Relations Manager
+61 400 466 226
a.rowell@dtraux.com
www.datelineresources.com.au

Follow Dateline on socials:
X - @Dateline_DTR
Truth Social - @dateline_resources
LinkedIn - dateline-resources
YouTube - @dateline.resources

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the HREE potential at Colosseum has commenced. A Bankable Feasibility Study was completed on the project in May 2026.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/us-court-reserves-decision-on-colosseum-injunction-stay-1242280

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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