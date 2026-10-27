Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Green Canada Uranium Corp. (TSXV: GCUC) ("Green Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 through the issuance of flow through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian exploration expenses (CEE) that qualify as flow-through mining expenditures. Eligible Investors will be entitled to claim the enhanced 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit as well as regular flow-through deductions.

The Company intends to pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

Market Liquidity Agreement

Green Canada also announces it has engaged T2W Market Liquidity ("T2W") effective November 1, 2026, to provide market liquidity services for its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. T2W is a Dundas Ontario based private company which is in the business of providing market liquidity services to listed issuers since 2009.

In consideration of market stabilization and liquidity services to be provided, the Company will pay T2W a monthly flat fee of $3,500 (plus applicable taxes). T2W's remuneration is in no way contingent upon the market price or trading volume of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV. T2W is entirely independent of the Company and will at all times be trading as principal for its own account and using its own capital. T2W will use their knowledge and discretion in providing these services and no assurance has been made as to any particular effect or result regarding the market for the Company's common shares. T2W has covenanted to operate in accordance with best trading practices at all times.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,298,500 common shares exercisable on or before October 27, 2031 at a price of $0.11 per share.

About Green Canada Uranium Corp.

Green Canada Uranium Corp. is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. The Company holds a portfolio of uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and the Otish Basin in Quebec, including the flagship 100% owned Marshall Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Greg Ferron, CEO & Director

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at the Marshall project, and the anticipated or potential results thereof.

Such forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to business, market and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated and within the expected timeframe; that the Company's interpretation of its geophysical data is accurate; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions. Material risk factors include that drilling may be delayed or altered, that drill results may not be consistent with the Company's expectations or the presence of geophysical targets, and that any mineralization encountered may not be economic. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update this forward-looking information except as required under section 5.8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, or as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

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