Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Green Canada Uranium Corp. (TSXV: GCUC) ("Green Canada" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 27, 2026, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement and raised $382,500 through the issuance of 3,060,000 flow through common shares at a price of $0.125 per flow through share.

The Company paid finders fees of $24,500 and issued 196,000 finder warrants at a price of $0.125 for one a period of year expiring November 3, 2027.

All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring March 4, 2027.

The gross proceeds from the private placement will be used for Canadian exploration expenses (CEE) that qualify as flow-through mining expenditures. Eligible Investors will be entitled to claim the enhanced 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit as well as regular flow-through deductions.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About Green Canada Uranium Corp.

Green Canada Uranium Corp. is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. The Company holds a portfolio of uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and the Otish Basin in Quebec, including the flagship 100% owned Marshall Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Greg Ferron, CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322625