Highlights

Dorfner ANZAPLAN has completed an AACE Class 5 CAPEX estimate for Homerun's planned modular 4N silica purification plant.

The study evaluates two technically viable configurations targeting initial production of approximately 30,000 tonnes per year of 4N silica, based on laboratory-scale test work.

Option 1 - Dedicated Calcination: Estimated total CAPEX of US$27.6 million.

Option 2 - ENDURING Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") Integration: Estimated total CAPEX of US$19.6 million, excluding the owner-supplied ENDURING TES system.

The ENDURING-integrated configuration represents an estimated US$8.0 million lower plant-scope CAPEX, before the cost of the owner-supplied ENDURING TES system.

The 4N module is designed as a scalable addition to Homerun's planned 350,000 tonne per annum 3N silica purification plant, creating a defined capital pathway from 3N silica through to higher-purity advanced material streams.

Combined CAPEX for the 3N and 4N plants of approx. US$29.0-37.0 million.

Homerun is progressing permitting for the installation of its planned silica-processing facilities in Santa Maria Eterna, Bahia, including preparation for early earthworks, subject to applicable approvals.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the final AACE Class 5 capital expenditure ("CAPEX") estimate prepared by Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbH ("ANZAPLAN") for the Company's planned modular 4N high-purity silica purification plant in the Santa Maria Eterna ("SME") silica sand district, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The ANZAPLAN study provides a conceptual engineering basis, including process design criteria, mass balance, block flow diagrams, major equipment list and a capital-cost estimate for the planned 4N purification module. The study builds on ANZAPLAN laboratory-scale test work for the most capital-intensive process flow corresponding to 4N2 (99.992% SiO2) silica purity.

Two CAPEX Configurations

ANZAPLAN evaluated two alternative configurations for Homerun's planned 4N purification plant. Both configurations incorporate the same downstream chemical purification circuit, including hydrofluoric acid leaching, hydrochloric acid washing, deionized-water rinsing, filtration, dewatering and drying.

Option 1: Dedicated Calcination - A dedicated electrically heated calcination and cooling system integrated with the 4N purification plant. CAPEX of US$27.6 million. Lower integration risk, with thermal processing equipment included within the plant scope.

Option 2: ENDURING TES Integration - Thermally treated silica sand supplied from Homerun's owner-supplied ENDURING TES system, followed by the common downstream purification circuit. CAPEX of US$19.6 million. Lower CAPEX dependent on successful ENDURING TES system integration and further validation. The ENDURING TES system itself is excluded from this CAPEX estimate.

The approximately US$8.0 million difference between the two configurations is primarily associated with excluding the dedicated calcination system and associated upstream material-handling equipment from the ENDURING-integrated case.

The AACE Class 5 estimate is based on conceptual-level engineering, budgetary vendor quotations, historical equipment costs and engineering allowances. The report identifies an expected accuracy range of approximately minus 30% to plus 50%, and its estimates will be refined through further detailed engineering, detailed design, vendor engagement and validation work.

Integrated 3N and 4N Pathway

The completed 4N CAPEX study is a key capital-planning deliverable for Homerun's integrated silica-purification strategy. The Company's planned Phase 1 3N purification plant is designed for a minimum capacity of 350,000 tonnes per annum, creating the upstream silica feedstock for the modular 4N purification facility for purification into higher-value silica streams.

Homerun now has a defined capital framework for the 2N and planned 3N and 4N stages of its silica-purification strategy:

2N Processing Plant - No CAPEX - Processing provided under the Homerun/Jundu commercial district-level partnership for the extraction, processing of industrial grade silica sand from the Santa Maria Eterna silica district.

3N Purification Plant - Minimum 350,000 tonnes per annum, previously announced CAPEX: US$9.38 million.

Modular 4N Purification Plant: Option 1, AACE Class 5 estimate: US$27.6 million.

Modular 4N Purification Plant: Option 2, AACE Class 5 estimate: US$19.6 million; excludes the owner-supplied ENDURING TES system.

This staged approach provides Homerun with immediate industrial silica sales capacity and a scalable purification platform capable of producing 3N silica as an upstream base and subsequently upgrading selected feedstock to 4N silica for commercial sales and potential further processing into advanced silica materials.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, stated:

"Receipt of ANZAPLAN's 4N CAPEX estimate is an important execution milestone for Homerun. We now have a defined process pathway across all 3 stages of purification, 2N supported by the current Jundu plant, and conceptual engineering, process design, mass-balance work, equipment definition and capital-cost estimates for the 3N and 4N Plants. The conventional 4N configuration provides an independent, dedicated calcination pathway, while the ENDURING-integrated 4N configuration highlights the potential capital efficiency of incorporating our thermal energy storage platform into the silica purification value chain based on the work previously done with NLR, previously NREL (US Department of Energy). This work gives us a clear picture of the capital requirements for our planned 3N and 4N plants and supports our phased purification development strategy in the Silica Valley of Bahia. As we continue technical optimization and selection of the preferred configuration, Homerun is advancing the permitting process for the planned facilities and preparing to proceed with early earthworks, subject to the required approvals."

ENDURING Integration

The ENDURING-integrated option is designed to receive thermally treated silica sand from Homerun's owner-supplied ENDURING TES system. Under this configuration, the ENDURING system would provide the thermal treatment required ahead of chemical purification, eliminating the need to include a dedicated calcination and cooling circuit within the 4N purification plant estimate.

ANZAPLAN identifies the ENDURING-integrated option as the lower-CAPEX configuration. However, the study also identifies further work required to confirm the detailed system interface, operating performance, material handling, potential contamination risk, product quality and broader implementation requirements before a final configuration is selected.

Next Steps

With the 4N CAPEX estimate now completed, Homerun's next steps are expected to focus on: (i) completion of the review of the pilot-scale and bulk-sample test work already undertaken, (ii) continued customer sample qualification work following delivery of the 4N bulk sample, (iii) selection of the preferred 4N purification plant configuration, including the determination of the role of the ENDURING TES system, (iv) advancement of the financing approach and capital structure for the staged 3N and 4N plant development, and (v) continued permitting and site-preparation planning to support early earthworks at Santa Maria Eterna, subject to applicable approvals.

Further updates are expected as Homerun progresses configuration selection, customer qualification, financing strategy, and the engineering steps required to advance the project toward implementation.

4N Silica Market Context

4N silica is a high-purity material suited for value-added downstream applications including fused silica, specialty glass and glass core substrates, electronics fillers, upgraded metallurgical-grade silicon, and other advanced silica-material markets that require tight impurity control and consistent product quality. Homerun believes these end markets may support pricing materially above industrial-grade silica products, although the Company has not yet published an economic assessment for the planned 4N product stream.

As the project advances through customer qualification, engineering and commercial development, Homerun may provide additional guidance on target end markets, product positioning and economic parameters for the 4N silica module.



QP Statement

Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos is a Senior Geologist, M.Sc., and an Independent Qualified Person registered with the Brazilian Commission for Resources and Reserves (CBRR). He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME). Mr. Bastos has reviewed the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, Semiconductors & Photonics, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity, low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products, and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.

Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Semiconductors & Photonics: The processing and purification of raw SME silica sand into tech-grade fused silica, silicon and silicon carbide feedstocks. These feedstocks are designed to support Silicon and Silicon Carbide-on-Insulator (SiCOI) platforms, ultra-low-loss waveguides, and room-temperature quantum spin architectures.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

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