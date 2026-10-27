The rebuilt Editor adds expanded timeline controls, custom layouts, and transcript editing for podcast and video production.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Riverside has launched its new Editor as part of Riverside 2.0, adding expanded controls for editing podcast and video content.

The updated Editor gives creators more control over timelines, layouts, tracks, and transcripts while retaining the streamlined workflow of Riverside's previous editor.

Riverside's new Editor adds expanded controls for podcast and video editing, including timeline, track, layout, and transcript tools.

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The Editor, released July 16, features a new timeline and redesigned navigation, along with tools for splitting and rearranging tracks, adjusting individual elements, creating custom speaker layouts, and editing transcripts.

"Our editor was fast and simple, and that's why people loved it," said Riverside CEO and Co-Founder Nadav Keyson. "But as creators started producing more ambitious, longer-form content, they needed more control without losing that speed. Editor 2.0 is our answer to that tension: We made it more robust and flexible, but the second someone opens it, it still has to feel effortless."

Editor 2.0 is part of Riverside's broader Riverside 2.0 product release, which also introduced changes to recording, publishing, and distribution. The July 2026 release introduced in-person multicamera recording, social scheduling, and other publishing and distribution features.

Riverside said future Editor updates will focus on making the editing process more aware of the content being produced, including helping creators identify sections that may be worth cutting or repurposing.

"The goal since day one hasn't changed: make it easier to get an idea out of your head and in front of an audience," said Keyson. "Where we're headed next is less about adding editing tools and more about the editor itself getting smarter about your content."

Creators can try the new Editor as part of Riverside 2.0 and use the expanded tools to edit, organize, and prepare content for publication.

About Riverside:

Riverside is an AI-powered content creation platform for recording, editing, and distributing studio-quality podcasts, interviews, webinars, and video content. Founded in 2019 by brothers Nadav and Gideon Keyson, the company provides tools for remote recording, livestreaming, editing, transcription, captions, and AI-assisted content creation. Riverside serves creators, producers, marketers, and businesses.

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