Businesses can use verified credentials to support secure authentication across digital services.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Global technology firm, Suffescom Solutions, has recently launched a new service that enables businesses to build digital identity wallets designed to support secure user authentication and verification across digital services.

Digital identity wallets are giving businesses another way to manage trust and verification across digital services

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The wallets can store and present verified credentials, including government-issued identification, professional credentials, and other identity attributes. Users can prove specific aspects of their identity without repeatedly providing the same sensitive personal information to different services.

Unlike passwords and one-time codes, which primarily authenticate access to an account, digital identity wallets can provide verifiable proof of identity and credentials across multiple services.

Suffescom Solutions is developing the capability for businesses in fintech and banking, healthcare, e-commerce, insurance, government services, travel, education and enterprise applications. This comes as identity fraud remains a significant concern, with Javelin Strategy & Research reporting $27.3 billion in identity fraud losses in 2025.

"Digital identity is becoming a critical layer of trust in an increasingly connected economy, and the businesses we work with need a more secure way to verify users without repeatedly asking them to share sensitive information," said Gurpreet Singh Walia, CEO of Suffescom Solutions.

Digital identity wallet implementations can be developed around applicable security, privacy and compliance requirements, including those associated with ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS, depending on the use case.

For more information about Suffescom Solutions' fintech development services, visit https://www.suffescom.com/fintech/.

About Suffescom Solutions

Suffescom Solutions is a global AI-Native digital product & engineering company specializing in AI, blockchain, and custom software solutions for fintech, real estate, healthcare, and eCommerce industries. Founded more than 14 years ago, the company has recorded 500M+ app downloads worldwide and serves a network of 1,200+ global clients.

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