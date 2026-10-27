Following Successful GCXpo Showcase, Company Targets Commercial Availability by the End of Q2 2027

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise-level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced that it is advancing its commercialization roadmap for a patent-protected, quantum-safe artificial intelligence platform (working name "AI Marketplace"). The platform is designed to address one of the most significant barriers to broader enterprise AI adoption: the protection of sensitive and confidential information when using AI technologies.

The announcement follows approximately two years of research and development, culminating in the recent issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,744,764 B1, titled "Secure AI Operations," and the Company's participation in GCXpo 2026 on September 29, 2026, where it showcased its quantum-safe encrypted AI capabilities to government, defence and industry participants.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, concerns surrounding data privacy, confidentiality and sovereignty continue to limit the use of AI in sensitive and mission-critical applications. Organizations handling proprietary business information, personal records, financial data and classified information face significant challenges in utilizing conventional AI platforms without potentially exposing sensitive data to third-party systems.

01 Quantum's AI Marketplace platform is being developed to address these challenges by enabling AI processing while maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive information utilizing optimized Fully Homomorphic Encryption ("FHE") via the Company's patent-protected Quantum AI Wrapper ("QAW") technology.

A Secure Marketplace for AI Models

The AI Marketplace platform is designed to provide a secure environment in which third-party AI model developers and vendors can make their models available to users while protecting both sensitive user information (the prompts) and proprietary AI model intellectual property (the weights and parameters).

Through the Company's QAW technology, sensitive user data can be encrypted before being submitted to an AI model, processed while remaining encrypted, and round-trip returned as an end-to-end encrypted result. This approach is designed to enable organizations to benefit from advanced AI capabilities without exposing their underlying confidential information during the inference process.

In addition to supporting third-party AI model vendors, the platform is also being designed to enable enterprises to deploy and manage their own AI models within private environments. This capability is expected to provide organizations with greater control over their data, support data sovereignty requirements and potentially reduce costs associated with accessing and operating AI technologies.

The platform is being developed using post-quantum cryptography ("PQC") capabilities to address both current data privacy concerns and emerging security risks associated with advances in quantum computing.

Commercialization Roadmap

Building on its recent technological and intellectual property milestones, 01 Quantum is advancing the AI Marketplace platform toward commercial availability, currently targeted for the end of the second calendar quarter of 2027.

The Company anticipates conducting a public demonstration of the platform ahead of commercial availability, with additional details regarding the product name of the offering, demonstration, product capabilities and marketing activities to be announced in the near future.

The Company's commercialization strategy is focused on addressing opportunities across industries where the confidentiality of sensitive information has historically constrained AI adoption and key use-cases like information sharing and operating in low-trusted environments. Potential applications include:

Government and Defence: Secure intelligence analysis, military applications and processing of sensitive or classified information.

Healthcare: Privacy-preserving medical diagnostics, patient data analysis and AI-assisted healthcare applications.

Financial Services: Fraud detection, risk assessment and analysis of confidential financial information.

Legal and Professional Services: Secure document review, confidential information analysis and AI-assisted legal research.

Image Recognition and Surveillance: Encrypted image processing, anomaly detection and analysis of sensitive visual information.

Enterprise Data Management: Secure document retention, proprietary data analysis and private enterprise AI deployment.

In parallel with the development of the AI Marketplace, the Company intends to pursue opportunities to commercialize its QAW technology through dedicated managed service offerings. These services would enable enterprise and government customers to integrate privacy-preserving AI capabilities into their existing systems and applications without requiring deployment of the full Marketplace platform. Such opportunities may generate revenue independently of Marketplace and could be implemented both before and following its anticipated commercial launch, providing the Company with an additional pathway to mass adoption.

Executive Commentary:

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, stated, "Data privacy remains one of the most significant obstacles preventing organizations from fully realizing the benefits of artificial intelligence. While AI offers tremendous opportunities to improve productivity, decision-making and operational efficiency, many enterprises and government organizations simply cannot risk exposing their most sensitive information to conventional, second and third-party AI platforms. We believe our AI Marketplace has the potential to fundamentally change that equation."

Mr. Cheung continued, "Over the past two years, we have invested significant resources in developing our QAW technology, culminating in the issuance of our U.S. patent for Secure AI Operations. Our successful participation at GCXpo 2026 provided an important opportunity to showcase these capabilities to government, defence and industry stakeholders. We are now moving forward with a defined commercialization roadmap, targeting commercial availability by the end of the second quarter of 2027."

"We envision the AI Marketplace as a secure ecosystem connecting AI model developers with organizations that require the benefits of AI without compromising data privacy, confidentiality or sovereignty. More importantly, the platform will also enable enterprises to deploy their own AI models in post-quantum, private environments, providing greater control over sensitive information and potentially reducing AI operating costs. We believe this creates opportunities across a broad range of industries and represents an important step in expanding 01 Quantum's addressable market."

The Company is also continuing discussions with technology and industry participants regarding potential integration, distribution and application-specific opportunities involving its secure QAW technology. 01 Quantum anticipates providing further updates on collaborative initiatives as these discussions and related development activities progress.

About 01 Quantum

01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715, #11,669,833, and #12,744,764.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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