Swedavia AB: Swedavia's interim report for January-September 2026: More passengers and improved operating income

Continued growth in demand for international travel and higher commercial revenue contributed to Swedavia's improved earnings in the third quarter.

"Demand for international travel remained strong during the quarter and, together with higher commercial revenue, helped lift earnings. At the same time, domestic travel remains sluggish, and several airlines are signalling reduced capacity heading into the winter. To adapt to both current and future market conditions and to achieve the company's financial targets, we are focusing on increasing travel, improving accessibility and running our operations more cost-effectively", says Mats Johannesson, President and CEO of Swedavia.

The Third Quarter in Numbers

Operating income for the quarter was SEK 380 M (249), an improvement of SEK 131 M year on year. Net revenue rose by SEK 214 M to SEK 2,014 M (1,800). Return on operating capital rose by 1.5 percentage points to 2.4 per cent in the third quarter.

During the quarter, approximately 9.9 million passengers travelled through Swedavia's ten airports, an increase of just over 2 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The number of international passengers rose by almost 3.5 per cent, while domestic travel fell by around 3.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. The range of routes and destinations continued to expand, at both Swedavia's international and regional airports.

Swedavia AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this Interim Report under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 27 October, at 1:00 pm CET.

For more information, contact Ellen Laurin, Head of Strategic Media Communications and Media Relations at Swedavia, ellen.laurin@swedavia.se or press@swedavia.se, +46 (0)10-109 01 00.

The Swedavia Group owns, operates and is developing 10 airports throughout Sweden. Our role is to create the connectivity Sweden needs to facilitate travel, business and meetings. Safe, satisfied passengers are the foundation of Swedavia's business. Swedavia is a world leader in developing airports with the least possible environmental impact. Since 2020, Swedavia's own airport operations have been fossil-free at all ten airports. In 2025, the group had sales of approximately SEK 6.8 billion and has approximately 2,800 employees.