Fifteen photovoltaic project developers, including RWE, Enertrag, BayWa r.e., Belectric, Juwi, and GP Joule, have called for a higher auction price ceiling for ground-mounted solar projects in Germany from 2027, warning that planned policy and regulatory changes could undermine project economics. The companies argue that the current ceiling of €59/MWh may no longer allow economically viable bids. More frequent negative wholesale electricity prices and the planned shift to two-sided contracts for difference would reduce revenues, including during periods of high electricity prices. Further cost ...

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