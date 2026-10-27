Morrells Woodfinishes has announced the launch of M2O, a new waterborne topcoat system designed for professional wood finishers.

Developed for demanding interior wood applications, including kitchens, cabinetry, furniture and bespoke joinery, M2O combines advanced waterborne technology with outstanding finish quality, excellent durability and easy application.

A defining feature of M2O is that it is manufactured in the UK, helping customers reduce supply chain uncertainty, speed product availability, and access local technical expertise. As manufacturers continue to adapt to evolving regulatory expectations, M2O provides a flexible, dependable solution that supports both operational efficiency and beautiful results.

"Manufacturing M2O in Britain allows our customers to access a premium product closer to home," said Emanuele Gelosa, President, Morrells Woodfinishes. "It's about giving manufacturers confidence in the finish they achieve, as well as the partner and processes they rely on."

M2O has been engineered for today's production environments, offering excellent sprayability, fast drying, outstanding levelling and durable performance with lower-VOCs.

To help customers experience the system first-hand, Morrells invites manufacturers across the UK to book an on-site trial or schedule a visit with one of their local teams. This can be done by visiting the Morrells website, morrells.co.uk

About Morrells

Morrells Woodfinishes has manufactured wood lacquers, coatings, and finishes since 1902. A once small, London-based company became today's largest manufacturer of wood finishing products in the UK. Their strong British heritage, high-performance products, and reliable service awarded them a Royal Warrant, appointing them Manufacturers of Wood Finishes to His Majesty, the King.

Morrells is part of the RPM Industrial Coatings Group (RPM ICG). RPM Industrial Coatings Group is home to several industry-leading coatings and finishing brands including FinishWorks, TCI, Pettit, and KopCoat Protection Products. RPM Industrial Coatings Group is a division of RPM International Inc., a $7.3B global company with market-and industry-leading brands in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. RPMICG.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027104910/en/

Contacts:

Angela Kaufman, 248.214.2035; akaufman@rpmicg.com