Following the closing of the transaction, Vataga CEO Maksym Melnyk and 14 members of the company's R&D team plan to join Swarmer, bringing combat-proven hardware expertise to Swarmer's autonomy platform

Swarmer, Inc ("Swarmer") (NASDAQ: SWMR), a drone autonomy platform company that has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire certain intellectual property of Vataga Drone ("Vataga"), a Ukrainian defense technology company that produces first-person-view (FPV) and interceptor drones.

The transaction, comprising cash and equity, will provide Swarmer with rights in a portfolio of Vataga's hardware and software engineering intellectual property, including FPV airframe designs, initiation electronics, ground-control equipment, development tooling and manufacturing documentation. Following completion of the transaction, Vataga CEO Maksym Melnyk and 14 members of the company's hardware research and development team will join Swarmer, and Vataga will continue to operate as an independent manufacturing company.

Since being founded in 2023, Vataga's VTG Spark initiation boards have been supplied for use in more than 100,000 Ukrainian drones and its NATO-codified FPV-10 "Peacemaker" platform has been fielded with more than 20 Ukrainian military units. Its 13-inch FPV attack drone is currently deployed in combat in eastern Ukraine using Swarmer's Fire Raid mission template. Vataga's Kvach interceptor has been actively used to shoot down Shahed-type UAVs across Ukraine.

"Bringing battle-tested hardware capabilities in-house means we can create reliable full-stack solutions," said Alex Fink, President and U.S. CEO of Swarmer. "We welcome Maksym Melnyk and his talented team of engineers to Swarmer. Together, our top priority will be scaling the use of swarming-enabled FPV drones and interceptors in combat."

"We are excited to join Swarmer, whose success story has made them a recognized name in Ukraine's defense technology sector," said Melnyk, who will report directly to Fink as Vice President of Hardware. "We are looking forward to combining our hardware design capabilities with Swarmer's software capabilities to produce complete end-to-end solutions."

About Vataga Drone

Vataga Drone is a Ukrainian defense technology company founded in 2023 and headquartered in Kyiv, with a second facility in Chernihiv. Vataga designs and manufactures first-person-view (FPV) strike drones and proprietary initiation electronics, and develops counter-UAS interceptor systems. Its FPV-10 "Peacemaker" platform is NATO-codified and listed on Brave1, Ukraine's defense technology marketplace, and its VTG Spark initiation boards are supplied to other Ukrainian drone manufacturers. Vataga supplies the Armed Forces of Ukraine through state procurement and will continue to operate as an independent manufacturer following the transaction. For more information, visit: https://vtgdrone.com/.

About Swarmer

Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWMR) is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer's primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer's technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer's routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia. For more information, visit www.swarmer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning the proposed acquisition of Vataga Drone's intellectual property and R&D team; the anticipated timing, terms, consideration and completion of the proposed acquisition; the satisfaction of closing conditions; the expected integration of Vataga Drones' personnel, operations, technology and products; and the anticipated operational, commercial and strategic benefits of the proposed acquisition. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the possibility that the proposed acquisition may be delayed, modified or terminated; closing conditions may not be satisfied; projected revenue, production or demand may not materialize; integration may require more time or expense than anticipated; expected benefits may not be realized; key personnel may not be retained; and Swarmer may assume unforeseen liabilities. Additional risks include cybersecurity, safety, testing, validation and field-performance risks; reliance on government customers and procurement processes; operations in active conflict zones, including Ukraine; geopolitical developments; sanctions, export-control and defense-trade-control requirements; supply-chain constraints; competition; and other risks described in Swarmer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Swarmer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Swarmer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Swarmer's registration statement and other filings filed with or furnished to the SEC.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact (Swarmer): swarmer@icrinc.com

Media Contact (Swarmer): media@swarmer.com