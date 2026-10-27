Listen Labs, the AI platform for customer understanding, launched Listen Twins, one-to-one AI models of real people in a company's target audience. Each Twin is built from an in-depth interview and can predict what that person will do and why. Companies can ask their own panel of 100+ Twins a question and see how their audience would respond in seconds.

Every Listen Twin is based on one real person and purpose-built for each team's use cases. In testing, Twin answers matched the distribution of real people's answers with 93% accuracy.

How it works

Teams define their target audience and the decisions they want to inform. Listen Labs recruits matching participants from its network of more than 50 million people, interviews each one in depth, and builds their Twin. Each model is also enriched with a company's existing customer, persona, and past study data.

Across an organization, teams can ask their Twins any question. Each Twin answers with its reasoning, the real interview quote behind it, and a confidence score. It won't guess beyond its scope.

Listen Twins inform business questions every day, such as:

Which campaign concept should we run? Marketing teams compare campaign directions and see which segments respond to each, and why. Day to day, the same teams test messaging, creative, copy, and ad variants.

How will people react to our announcement? Comms teams find the content that lands wrong and update the story before the news goes out.

What would customers pay more for? Product teams identify which features would justify a higher price, and which ones customers already expect, to prioritize their roadmap.

Should we enter this market? Strategy teams research how people in another country respond, and what needs to change before launch.

For higher stakes go/no-go decisions, Listen Labs continues to recommend a full research study using its AI-moderation product.

"Our Twins know the story behind every answer. And across millions of interviews, we have identified Keystone Questions that unlock how people actually behave. The ability to predict how people will react is a powerful tool. So we're building this responsibly." - Alfred Wahlforss, Co-Founder and CEO, Listen Labs

Learn more at listenlabs.ai/twins.

About Listen Labs

Listen Labs is the end-to-end AI platform for customer understanding. Listen Labs studies show companies what their customers think, why they think it, and what to do about it. The company has run more than 2 million AI-powered interviews across a global network of 50+ million participants, and its 130-person team includes a full bench of in-house researchers and insights professionals. Listen Labs has raised $100 million to date, including a Series A led by Sequoia Capital and a $69 million Series B led by Ribbit Capital, and works with companies from high-growth startups to global enterprises, including Anthropic, Microsoft, and Chubbies. Learn more at listenlabs.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027373375/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

press@listenlabs.ai