Morrells Woodfinishes has appointed Emanuele Gelosa as President, bringing an accomplished international coatings and manufacturing leader to the business as it enters its next phase of growth. Gelosa will lead the company's strategic, commercial and operational activities across the UK and international markets.

Gelosa brings more than a decade of leadership experience spanning Europe and North America. Raised in Italy and Australia, he has held senior positions with Haworth, ICA and the San Marco Group, building a reputation for driving commercial growth, leading organizational transformation and developing high-performing teams.

"Emanuele combines strategic vision with deep commercial and operational experience," said Johnny Green, President of ICG. "His international perspective and proven leadership record make him well suited to lead Morrells through its next chapter of growth."

Gelosa succeeds Brian Keefe, who retired at the end of June following a distinguished 42-year career in the coatings industry.

About Morrells Woodfinishes

Morrells Woodfinishes has manufactured wood lacquers, coatings, and finishes since 1902. A once small, London-based company became today's largest manufacturer of wood finishing products in the UK. Their strong British heritage, high-performance products, and reliable service awarded them a Royal Warrant, appointing them Manufacturers of Wood Finishes to His Majesty, the King. Morrells is a part of RPM Industrial Coatings Group.

RPM Industrial Coatings Group is home to several industry-leading coatings and finishings brands including FinishWorks, TCI, Pettit, and KopCoat Protection Products. RPM Industrial Coatings Group is a division of RPM International Inc., a $7.4B global company with market- and industry-leading brands in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. RPMICG.com

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Contacts:

Angela Kaufman

248.214.2035

akaufman@rpmicg.com