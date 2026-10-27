Hamilton Reserve Bank US$1 Million Annual Spend on Corporate Social Responsibility Program Benefits the Caribbean, CHOGM Nations

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (HRB), the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean with worldwide offices and US $25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages, announces Cricket West Indies (CWI) has selected Hamilton Reserve Bank as the title sponsor of "CHOGM 2026 Cricket Showcase presented by Hamilton Reserve Bank," hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, welcoming the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2026), a biennial summit with Heads of Government from 56 Commonwealth countries and 13,000 attendees from November 1 to 5th, 2026.

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Hamilton Reserve Bank takes center stage as title sponsor of the CHOGM 2026 Cricket Showcase in Antigua and Barbuda, celebrating the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from November 1 to 5, 2026. The sponsorship reflects the bank's US$1 million annual commitment to corporate social responsibility, supporting Caribbean communities and Commonwealth nations through a shared passion for cricket.

KING CHARLES III, QUEEN CAMILLA, HRB BANK CHAIRMAN SIR TONY BALDRY PRESENT

His Majesty King Charles III, as Head of the Commonwealth, will open CHOGM 2026. Hamilton Reserve Bank founding Chairman, the Rt Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, DL, a distinguished member of the UK Privy Council will head a Hamilton Reserve Bank delegation. Bank clients and friends are invited to Hamilton Reserve Bank's cricket booth on November 1.

The cricket matches and a Hamilton Reserve Bank marketing video will be broadcast LIVE on many sports channels: https://youtu.be/23icYuum6KE

Powered by Temenos Swiss fintech as a global success story, featuring real-time transaction monitoring, Hamilton Reserve Bank opens bank accounts 100% online in as little as 10 minutes with multicurrency bank wires reaching 180+ countries in one day, fast, safe, compliant.

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK US$1 MILLION ANNUAL SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FUND

"Following Hamilton Reserve Bank's successful 2027 banking license renewal under our perpetual bank charter, Hamilton Reserve Bank is honored to support CHOGM nations and this Commonwealth cricket celebration through Hamilton Reserve Bank's US$1 million annual spend on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)," said Lauaina Dupres, Senior Private Banker and Head of Private Banking (Caribbean) at Hamilton Reserve Bank. "Strengthening community development through sports and financial literacy fits nicely with our million dollar per year CSR program."

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with US $25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits, providing fast, safe, compliant, and private banking solutions for governments, individuals, and businesses across 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages. Powered by Temenos Swiss fintech and real-time transaction monitoring, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history since inception, 24/7 new client onboarding 100% online, same-day multicurrency bank wires, and real-time crypto on-off ramp integration. Hamilton Reserve Bank affiliate AAA Global Incorporation Trust is the largest Registered Agent and Trust Company in Nevis since 1994, having served clients for 32 years, registering new entities plus opening new bank accounts in one day.

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Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Hamilton Reserve Bank

Email: info@hrbank.com

www.hrbank.com