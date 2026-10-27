PairSoft Appoints Vijay Vidiyala as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Enterprise SaaS and AI product leader to drive PairSoft's product vision and customer-first innovation

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PairSoft, a leading provider of accounts payable and procurement automation, announces the appointment of Vijay Vidiyala as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). Vidiyala brings more than 20 years of enterprise software experience, including senior product and engineering roles at Model N and SAP. In this role, he will oversee PairSoft's product and engineering teams as they build the next generation of AI-driven solutions for the office of the CFO.

Vidiyala most recently led product, engineering, and operations teams across the U.S., Europe, and India at Model N, where he helped deliver industry-leading solutions and shape its SaaS transition strategy. Before that, he spent a decade at SAP, leading product development and go-to-market activities for cloud solutions.

"Vijay is exactly the product and technology leader we need at this point in time," said Brian Rigney, Chief Executive Officer of PairSoft. "He has spent his career turning deep customer insight into products that win, and he has done it through major shifts like the move to SaaS and the rise of AI. As we continue building AI solutions that streamline finance teams' work so they can focus on building a stronger business, Vijay's experience and customer focus will be invaluable."

Vidiyala is passionate about building high-performing product and technology teams that put the customer at the center and keep innovation at the heart of everything they build. At PairSoft, he will bring that approach to a product and engineering department focused on one goal: making AI genuinely useful in the daily work of finance teams.

Built for depth in the ERPs that run finance - including Oracle, the Microsoft Dynamics suite, Sage Intacct, Blackbaud, NetSuite, Plex, and Infor SyteLine - PairSoft's product suite (which includes APRO, Nimbello, PaperSave and WorkPlace) frees finance teams from the endless workarounds typically required by non-native tools.

"PairSoft has built something rare: an in-depth understanding of how finance teams actually work, paired with a product that lives inside their ERP rather than alongside it," said Vidiyala. "AI is transforming what's possible for the office of the CFO, and I'm excited to turn that potential into solutions that give our customers greater accuracy, connection, and visibility that they can rely on every day."

About PairSoft

PairSoft helps enterprise and midmarket finance teams get more from the ERP they already run. Its AP and procurement automation lives inside the ERP rather than alongside it, bringing invoice automation, AI agents, procurement, and payments into a single, native workflow. With integrations across Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Intacct, Blackbaud, NetSuite, Plex and Infor SyteLine, PairSoft makes the finance stack you have worth more. https://www.pairsoft.com/

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