Solace Corporation: Solace Fall 2026 Edition Gives AI Agents the Real-Time Data and Controls Needed for Production and Scale

Solace Fall 2026 Edition Gives AI Agents the Real-Time Data and Controls Needed for Production and Scale

New platform capabilities stream real-time data intelligently and give agents the governance and cost control to reach production

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the real-time data platform for the enterprise, today announced extensive new capabilities to Solace Platform in its Fall 2026 product edition. Anchored on the theme "Unbound", the release targets what typically holds enterprises back: data trapped in silos or distributed in batches, forcing agents and applications to base their work on old context. The new and expanded functionality collectively brings real-time data streaming and agentic AI together into a single system, so enterprises can sense, decide, and act the moment something happens.

Bridging the real-time data divide

Many organizations today struggle to close the gap between the moment something happens and the need to take corresponding action. Batch jobs, file transfers, and point-to-point integrations keep data waiting, and AI agents can't act on data they don't have. Every new connection waits on a small platform team, so AI only sees stale data, analytics only looks backward, and agents never get into full production.

According to a recent IDC InfoBrief, this is a key reason why moving AI agents from pilot projects into production is so difficult. The survey found that by connecting AI agents to trustworthy, real-time enterprise data, respondents deemed as leaders in real-time data maturity were more than three times as likely to deliver measurable business results across the majority of their AI projects.*

Solace Platform is designed to liberate data and get it everywhere it needs to be in real-time, enabling applications and AI agents to react to events and issues immediately. It brings together four capabilities: an event mesh that connects every application, cloud, partner, protocol and edge; stream data processing that turns raw events into usable context; agentic processing that lets AI agents sense, decide and act on that context in the moment; and democratized access that puts real-time data and AI agents in the hands of every team.

AI is now built into Solace Platform itself, helping teams design, build and run integrations, data pipelines and agents faster. The latest release also includes:

a diskless streaming technology that is Apache Kafka API compatible

a more structured way to build and govern agents

more ways to connect the systems and platforms feeding those agents

expanded event mesh capabilities

new features that keep data moving in real-time and ensure AI agents can trust it, so teams can decide with current context and act before the moment passes

"The time between the moment something happens and the moment your business acts on it is the difference between a customer you keep and one you lose. AI agents are only as good as what they can respond in that moment, and most enterprises are still working to get that foundation right," said Ali Pourshahid, Chief Product Officer, Solace. "Our Fall 2026 edition closes that gap, giving agents governed access to real-time data, and offering development teams a faster, more predictable way to get from a working demo to production, which ultimately means lower cost, lower risk and AI investments that pay off sooner."

Diskless Streaming for Apache Kafka applications

Solace has acquired the assets of Nisshi.io, an open source (Apache 2.0) diskless streaming technology that is Apache Kafka API compatible and stores stream data in object storage, making it cheaper and simpler to run and scale than classic Kafka. Nisshi Diskless Streaming for Apache Kafka further cements Solace's heritage as a real-time data platform, with direct support for the Kafka protocol alongside its other protocols, and lays the groundwork for enterprise capabilities Solace plans to build on top of the open source project over time. Learn more.

Expedited AI agent development, from idea to governed production

Solace Agent Mesh has been rebuilt from the ground up, giving enterprises a faster, more predictable path to build, test, deploy, observe and improve agents in production. It now features:

A runtime rewritten in Go, enabling agents to run faster and delivering significantly reduced costs as usage grows

An Agent Development Lifecycle, giving users across the organization a single, structured, repeatable process for building and managing agents, with governance, security, and oversight built in from the start

An open-by-design approach, enabling agents to run on any cloud and use any AI model, connecting to other agents already built on other frameworks

A new Solace Agent Mesh desktop application, enabling developers to build, connect, and test agents locally in the convenience of their laptop, then move to test against real enterprise context before those agents ever reach production, shortening the path from idea to working agent

Decision models for fast, cost-effective routing, classification and scoring in workflows and evals

Token observability and budgets to control AI spend

Greater connectivity across enterprise data platforms

Solace continues to expand its Micro-Integrations portfolio across cloud and self-managed environments, giving enterprises and developers new ways to liberate and stream events from their systems of record into databases, cloud storage, microservices, analytics platforms and agents:

Deeper connectivity with platforms including Databricks, Snowflake, SAP HANA, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB, bringing real-time data directly into the analytics platforms enterprises already run

The first GA release of a Micro-Integration Development Kit (MDK) with AI coding support, enabling developers outside Solace to build their own Micro-Integrations on the same framework as Solace-built ones using Solace-provided Skills for coding agents such as Claude Code, Cursor and others. This allows users to build their own custom Micro-Integrations that inherit common features such as acknowledgement management, metrics export, logging, admin endpoints, transformations, high availability and more

More ways to manage and operate the event mesh

Solace is expanding its Event Mesh across where it runs, how it is managed, and who, or what, operates it:

A new MCP server for Event Brokers, providing a step towards a headless platform for enterprises that want to manage their event mesh via autonomous agents or agentic tools like Claude Code or Solace Agent Mesh

Additional options for deploying the Solace Home Cloud management plane either in a cloud region of choice or in a dedicated or air-gapped data center, delivering more management capability to those that operate in regulated or highly secure environments

Simplified approach for developers to build and manage real-time integrations

Solace Platform features new capabilities designed to reduce development effort and realize value sooner:

Solace Studio, reaching general availability (GA) early next year, will give teams one visual workspace to design, deploy, and manage real-time data pipelines end-to-end, instead of toggling between tools to configure each component

Studio includes AI-assisted tooling and takes a declarative, API-first approach to help developers build event-driven integrations more quickly and efficiently, with all data pipeline components, including events, synching back to Event Portal for cataloging and reuse across the organization

"Collectively, these enhancements give customers a single platform to connect their systems, deploy and run AI agents and agentic workflows, and act on real-time data with confidence," said Pourshahid. "That means faster time to production, lower cost to run at scale, and every team, not just a specialized few, is able to build and rely on AI agents that reflect what's actually happening in the business right now."

For more details, visit Solace Fall 2026 Edition: Unbound.

* Source: IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Solace, 2026 State of Real-Time Data: Agentic Enterprises Are Running on Real-Time Data, Doc# US54883526-IB, September 2026

Apache Kafka is a registered trademark of the Apache Software Foundation. Nisshi is an independent implementation of the Kafka protocol and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Apache Software Foundation.

About Solace:

Solace is the real-time data platform for the enterprise. The Solace Platform combines an event mesh, stream data processing, agentic processing and democratized access in one experience, connecting every application, cloud, partner and edge, turning raw events into real-time context, powering AI agents in production, and putting it all in the hands of every team. RBC Capital Markets, Bosch, Heineken, PSA Singapore, United Airlines, Schwarz Group and hundreds more enterprises rely on Solace to operate in real-time. Independent, focused, and purpose-built for the enterprise, Solace is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices around the world. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts:

David DeRosa Jamie Kightley Trixie Wong Solace IBA International Rice, a FINN Partners Company david.derosa@solace.com Jkightley@iba-international.com trixie.wong@finnpartners.com (343) 996-1630 +44 (0) 1572 757932 +65 9757 7531

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