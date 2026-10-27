Gannet BioChem and Re-Vana Therapeutics Enter Development and cGMP Supply Agreement to Support Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Program

The agreement supports EyeLief combination drug-device product development in anticipation of a future clinical program, with polymer supply also supporting OcuLief and non-ocular applications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gannet BioChem, a specialized contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on activated polymers and bioconjugation, and Re-Vana Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing sustained-release therapeutics and drug delivery technologies, today announced a development and cGMP supply agreement to support the advancement of Re-Vana's proprietary biodegradable polymer platforms.

The agreement represents an important step in Re-Vana's progression toward clinical development. Through the collaboration, the companies will develop and scale manufacturing processes for Re-Vana's proprietary polymers and establish supply under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP).

Re-Vana's EyeLief technology is a preformed, photo-crosslinked, biodegradable implant designed to provide sustained delivery of therapeutics for serious retinal diseases. By extending drug delivery, Re-Vana aims to reduce the frequency of injections into the eye while helping patients preserve their vision.

The cGMP-manufactured polymers will also support development of Re-Vana's OcuLief platform, which forms a sustained-release implant through photo-crosslinking following injection, and the company's expanding non-ocular programs. Establishing a manufacturing foundation across these programs is intended to support consistent material quality, reproducibility and scale-up as Re-Vana advances its internal pipeline and strategic collaborations.

"This agreement marks an important development milestone for Re-Vana as we advance our EyeLief combination drug-device product development in anticipation of a future clinical program," said Patrick H. Ruane, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Re-Vana Therapeutics. "Establishing a scalable cGMP supply of our proprietary polymers is a key part of that progression. These materials will also support OcuLief and our non-ocular programs, extending the value of this collaboration across our portfolio. Gannet BioChem's expertise in polymer chemistry, process development and cGMP manufacturing makes them a valuable partner as we translate our platform capabilities into products for patients."

The collaboration combines Re-Vana's proprietary macromer chemistry and sustained-release platform expertise with Gannet's capabilities in polyethylene glycol (PEG) chemistry, process development, analytical characterization and cGMP manufacturing.

"Innovative drug delivery technologies depend on the quality and consistency of the materials behind them," said Nicholas Shackley, Chief Executive Officer of Gannet BioChem. "We're pleased to collaborate with Re-Vana, combining our specialized polymer expertise with their innovative approach to ophthalmic drug delivery to support the advancement of technologies that could make a meaningful difference for patients."

Both Gannet BioChem and Re-Vana will attend the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) Conference, October 29-30, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts. As an exhibiting sponsor, Gannet looks forward to connecting with industry leaders to discuss how its activated polymer technologies and manufacturing capabilities can support next-generation drug delivery applications. Attendees can schedule a meeting with the Gannet team. Re-Vana will also present at PODD.

About Gannet BioChem

Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO focused on the development, scale-up, and manufacturing of activated polymers, including polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents, which are critical components used in advanced biopharmaceutical, therapeutic, and medical device products. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, the company provides high-quality activated polymers, including PEG reagents, and related services to support customers from early development through commercialization. With a highly experienced scientific team, rigorous quality systems, and a strong track record supporting FDA, EU, and other regulatory agency approvals, Gannet BioChem delivers reliable, scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Re-Vana Therapeutics

Re-Vana Therapeutics Ltd, founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Queen's University Belfast, is an ocular therapeutics and oncology drug delivery company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Re-Vana Holding, Inc., Tampa, Florida.

Re-Vana is venture-backed by leading U.S. ophthalmic investors, including Visionary Ventures, ExSight Ventures and InFocus Capital Partners, as well as U.K. investors including QUBIS, Techstart Ventures, Invest Northern Ireland and Clarendon Fund Managers. The company is advancing sustained-release technologies designed to address unmet needs in the treatment of serious eye diseases and oncology. Learn more at www.revanatx.com.

SOURCE: Gannet BioChem

Media Contacts

Gannet BioChem - Gabbie Burbanks, Marketing

gburbanks@gannetbiochem.com

Re-Vana Therapeutics - Daphne Doucet, Chief of Staff

d.doucet@revanatx.com