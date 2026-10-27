TrueCommerce Strengthens Leadership Team with New CFO and Managing Director EMEA and Accelerates Its AI-Powered Supply Chain Network Strategy

New leaders complete TrueCommerce's executive team as the company advances intelligent, connected supply chain processes

MUNICH and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration, and omnichannel solutions, today announced the appointments of John Schilsky as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Bedford as Managing Director EMEA. The additions cap a year marked by executive team expansion, product investment, and the execution of AI initiatives as TrueCommerce builds on trusted document exchange to enable smarter, automated supply chain processes.

TrueCommerce operates a global supply chain network that processes 600 million transactions annually and connects companies with trading partners in more than 40 countries. The new appointments strengthen the team behind the company's product vision: increasingly intelligent and automated B2B commerce, built on the network customers already trust and governed by customer-defined controls.

Today, TrueCommerce helps ensure that business-critical transactions flow smoothly through reliable connectivity, transaction validation, acknowledgments, and audit trails. Building on this foundation, the company is adding intelligence, visibility, and automation to the workflows customers already use, while continuing to advance orchestration across its portfolio. For customers, that means connecting companies, systems, and information; automating manual work; and coordinating supply chain workflows across systems and trading partners. Success will be measured by outcomes such as fewer costly exceptions, protected revenue, and improved performance.

"Our customers rely on our network to keep their businesses running-and that is not changing," said Bill Glass, CEO of TrueCommerce. "What is changing is how much more the network can do. We are adding intelligence and automation to the connectivity our customers already trust so they can identify issues before they become costly and spend less time managing exceptions. John and Jonathan are joining us at exactly the right time to help scale this work with financial discipline and strong regional leadership."

John Schilsky, CFO

John Schilsky will lead TrueCommerce's global finance organization and report to Glass. He brings more than 20 years of experience as a chief financial officer for technology companies, helping them scale with operational rigor. He joins from Critical Start, a cybersecurity managed detection and response provider, where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

"TrueCommerce has what you look for in a growth company: an established network that customers rely on every day and a clear plan to build additional value on top of it," said John Schilsky, CFO of TrueCommerce. "I have spent my career helping private equity-backed technology companies scale with discipline, and I look forward to supporting TrueCommerce as it invests in its platform and product roadmap."

Jonathan Bedford, Managing Director EMEA

Jonathan Bedford will lead TrueCommerce's business in Europe, including sales, customer success, and partner relationships across the company's UK, Nordic, and broader European operations. He brings more than 25 years of experience in B2B software and commercial leadership, including more than a decade in the B2B integration and EDI market. He joins from ClearCourse, where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

"I have spent a significant part of my career in B2B integration and have seen how much European companies depend on a trusted supply chain network to do business. Suppliers here face stricter retailer requirements, greater cross-border complexity, and less room for error," said Jonathan Bedford, Managing Director EMEA at TrueCommerce. "TrueCommerce combines a proven global network with local expertise and a clear plan to make that network smarter. I look forward to helping customers across the region use it to achieve better, autonomous outcomes."

Additional Resources

Press release: TrueCommerce Appoints Anthony Gallo as Chief Product Officer to Lead the Next Phase of AI-Powered Supply Chain Modernization

Press release: TrueCommerce Appoints Sean Flynn as Chief Revenue Officer





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AboutTrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our powerful global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI: they gain access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners, and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, optimized fulfillment, and simplified operations. Our e-invoicing solution enables companies with operations in Europe and around the world to comply with applicable local requirements when sending electronic invoices. With more than 30 years of experience and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses unlock their true supply chain potential today while preparing for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That is why thousands of companies-from small and mid-sized businesses to the global Fortune 100, across industries-trust us. Learn more at www.truecommerce.com.

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Media Contact Rafael Rahn Rafael.rahn@ruess-group.com