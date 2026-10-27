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WKN: 923691 | ISIN: US42722X1063 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.10.26 | 21:00
29,110 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Heritage Financial Corporation: Pat Casey Named Chief Information Officer at Heritage Bank

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), announces that Pat Casey will become the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer ("CIO") of Heritage Bank and Heritage, effective November 2, 2026.

Mr. Casey brings expertise in data architecture and engineering, enterprise infrastructure, financial technology, and technology integration following mergers and acquisitions. His experience includes advising boards of directors and developing technology roadmaps that align IT capabilities with business priorities, as well as artificial intelligence strategy, cloud-native technology, cybersecurity leadership, and intelligent automation. He has held senior technology roles at Kite Realty Group, CNO Financial Group, Ahold Delhaize, and OfficeMax/Office Depot.

"We are pleased to welcome Pat to Heritage Bank," said Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Technology plays an important role in how we serve our customers and support our employees. We look forward to working with Pat to advance our technology capabilities and support the bank's continued growth."

Mr. Casey holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Saint Francis.

About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation, based in Olympia, Washington, is the holding company for its subsidiary Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 66 banking offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island, Washington, and Kitsap Bank in Kitsap County. Heritage Financial Corporation's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com, and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.